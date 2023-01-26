“Diane Kruger wore sheer pants for the Gucci jewelry event at PFW” links

Diane Kruger embraced sheer pants at the Gucci High Jewelry event at Paris Fashion Week. Norman Reedus was there too. [GFY]
The first trailer for Daisy Jones and the Six – it looks great! [LaineyGossip]
Kanye West might be refused entry into Australia. [Dlisted]
Madonna thanks fans for buying tickets to her new tour. [OMG Blog]
Ben Shapiro has been beefing with someone other than his wife’s WAP. [Pajiba]
I hope we see a lot of these Elie Saab looks at the BAFTAs & Oscars. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Emily Ratajkowski & Eric Andre made out on vacation. [JustJared]
Another American mysteriously died in Mexico. [Buzzfeed]
British homophobes arrested at a football match. [Towleroad]
Hilary Duff went on Seth Meyers’ show. [Egotastic]
This big, beautiful bear loves taking selfies. [Jezebel]
Praise for the IKEA shark plushie. [Gawker]
Reedus has really rubbed off on her. And that’s not a good thing.
They look like they go together. Also not a good thing.
I have always found him rather skeevy, like in dire need of a good scrubbing in a shower.
Why do they always look so greasy??? I do not understand.
Yeah with Guillaume or Josh she always looked very put together. Now she looks…rough.
Too much 🥃 🍾 ? His hands are taking the Charles shape.
Yay for Emrata and Eric Andre!
Yes!! Fingers crossed they’re a forever couple hehe
That outfit is not doing Diane any favors nor is the make-up. That suit would look better on Norman if it fit properly.
I wish the U.S. would deny Kanye entry.
Ben Shapiro is just such a bum. A BUM.
@girl_ninja, Ben Shapiro is a whiny sexist, racist bum.
He was wearing a t-shirt with the coat of arms of the German Reich when he took his “wife” out shopping (TMZ has the pics). I hope Australia keeps him out – Canada too. He is just a POS.
Wow.
He really *did* rub off on her, and I agree that is not a good thing. But I am posting this comment to ask fellow CBs if y’all think that there is an uncomfortable…vibe between them. Like they had a fight in the limo on the way to this event and they’re still mad about it.😆
ETA: I am holding a grudge against her for dumping Joshua Jackson.
I agree. I don’t know if it’s just the timing of the photos, but they look awkward together.
Seriously lol at “Norman Reedus was there too.” I had no clue they were together 🤣 this is not great
ETA sorry, I meant to leave this as a regular comment not a reply
As far as the story goes, she cheated on Joshua Jackson with Norman Reedus when they did a movie together. I have never really liked her, she just seems so pretentious and like her crap doesn’t smell. She also said she never wanted kids – for years with JJ – and then once she was with NR, they had a baby and she did so many interviews where she said she had to wait for the right one and it never felt right previously to have a child. Twist that dagger a little bit more, tw@t. Ugh.
Reedus needs a shampoo and haircut for IRL.
I don’t care if he is still filming for his character on TWD. Clean up, you are middle aged, and have been looking filthy for more than 5 years now. He is using that hair to distract from his looks going downhill. Men looks awful when they color their hair but leave the white beards.
(Keanu Reeves leaves some grey in hair and beard and looks better)
Her outfit is awful, and her makeup looks harsh and unflattering.
All the see thru, clothes with cut outs, and the under boob showing outfits are old and tired.
New styles please.
TWD is not an excuse lol. Andrew Lincoln and Jeffrey Dean Morgan never looked as skeezy as this, and JDM’s character Negan was held in a prison cell for years!
I don’t like that look at all.
Some very pretty gowns in the Elie Saab line, they’re designs are usually a favorite of mine. The one with the wings on the shoulders, someone with great presence like Viola Davis could knock that out of the park!
I’m very excited for Daisy Jones and the Six, I really liked the book (the audio book is excellent) and this looks like a really good adaption. I think Reese Witherspoon’s company is producing it? She’s managed to snag some good novels to adapt.
I like most of the Elie Saab silhouettes, but the fabrics have a very “drapery and couch slipcover from 1985” vibe to me.
I still haven’t read the book & just watched the trailer. Is this supposed to be loosely based on Fleetwood Mac?
The book isn’t based on the stories about Fleetwood mac, but it is in that era. A cool place to visit.
There ae some really beautiful dresses in the Ellie Saab collection. A few of them are just stunning.
I’ve concluded that Kruger and Reedus are perfect for each other, which is not a compliment to either one.
That bear taking selfies is the star I didn’t know I needed.
That bear! Everyone do yourself a favor & check out the bear selfies! I loved the paw one!!! It’s like the photos of their shoes people do, or holding out their coffee cup!
I love Gucci but those pants are seriously bad.
I hate Diane Krueger’s look so much.
What does she see in NR. ??
Pray for my city, guys. They’re releasing the video of Tyre Nichols tomorrow afternoon and I work downtown, so I will be anxious to get out of the area.
I mean, let’s remember that someday her kid will be reading comments.
She’s still gorgeous and he better thank god every day that he gets to go home with her.