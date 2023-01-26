“Diane Kruger wore sheer pants for the Gucci jewelry event at PFW” links
  • January 26, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Diane Kruger embraced sheer pants at the Gucci High Jewelry event at Paris Fashion Week. Norman Reedus was there too. [GFY]
The first trailer for Daisy Jones and the Six – it looks great! [LaineyGossip]
Kanye West might be refused entry into Australia. [Dlisted]
Madonna thanks fans for buying tickets to her new tour. [OMG Blog]
Ben Shapiro has been beefing with someone other than his wife’s WAP. [Pajiba]
I hope we see a lot of these Elie Saab looks at the BAFTAs & Oscars. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Emily Ratajkowski & Eric Andre made out on vacation. [JustJared]
Another American mysteriously died in Mexico. [Buzzfeed]
British homophobes arrested at a football match. [Towleroad]
Hilary Duff went on Seth Meyers’ show. [Egotastic]
This big, beautiful bear loves taking selfies. [Jezebel]
Praise for the IKEA shark plushie. [Gawker]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

30 Responses to ““Diane Kruger wore sheer pants for the Gucci jewelry event at PFW” links”

  1. Kay says:
    January 26, 2023 at 12:29 pm

    Reedus has really rubbed off on her. And that’s not a good thing.

    Reply
  2. J says:
    January 26, 2023 at 12:36 pm

    Yay for Emrata and Eric Andre!

    Reply
  3. girl_ninja says:
    January 26, 2023 at 12:59 pm

    That outfit is not doing Diane any favors nor is the make-up. That suit would look better on Norman if it fit properly.

    I wish the U.S. would deny Kanye entry.

    Ben Shapiro is just such a bum. A BUM.

    Reply
  4. NG_76 says:
    January 26, 2023 at 1:03 pm

    He was wearing a t-shirt with the coat of arms of the German Reich when he took his “wife” out shopping (TMZ has the pics). I hope Australia keeps him out – Canada too. He is just a POS.

    Reply
  5. Serenity says:
    January 26, 2023 at 1:34 pm

    Wow.

    He really *did* rub off on her, and I agree that is not a good thing. But I am posting this comment to ask fellow CBs if y’all think that there is an uncomfortable…vibe between them. Like they had a fight in the limo on the way to this event and they’re still mad about it.😆
    ETA: I am holding a grudge against her for dumping Joshua Jackson.

    Reply
    • Roo says:
      January 26, 2023 at 2:53 pm

      I agree. I don’t know if it’s just the timing of the photos, but they look awkward together.

      Reply
      • Sass says:
        January 26, 2023 at 3:04 pm

        Seriously lol at “Norman Reedus was there too.” I had no clue they were together 🤣 this is not great

        ETA sorry, I meant to leave this as a regular comment not a reply

      • VoominVava says:
        January 26, 2023 at 4:45 pm

        As far as the story goes, she cheated on Joshua Jackson with Norman Reedus when they did a movie together. I have never really liked her, she just seems so pretentious and like her crap doesn’t smell. She also said she never wanted kids – for years with JJ – and then once she was with NR, they had a baby and she did so many interviews where she said she had to wait for the right one and it never felt right previously to have a child. Twist that dagger a little bit more, tw@t. Ugh.

  6. HeyKay says:
    January 26, 2023 at 1:45 pm

    Reedus needs a shampoo and haircut for IRL.
    I don’t care if he is still filming for his character on TWD. Clean up, you are middle aged, and have been looking filthy for more than 5 years now. He is using that hair to distract from his looks going downhill. Men looks awful when they color their hair but leave the white beards.
    (Keanu Reeves leaves some grey in hair and beard and looks better)

    Her outfit is awful, and her makeup looks harsh and unflattering.
    All the see thru, clothes with cut outs, and the under boob showing outfits are old and tired.
    New styles please.

    Reply
    • HeatherC says:
      January 26, 2023 at 4:03 pm

      TWD is not an excuse lol. Andrew Lincoln and Jeffrey Dean Morgan never looked as skeezy as this, and JDM’s character Negan was held in a prison cell for years!

      Reply
  7. lucy2 says:
    January 26, 2023 at 1:53 pm

    I don’t like that look at all.
    Some very pretty gowns in the Elie Saab line, they’re designs are usually a favorite of mine. The one with the wings on the shoulders, someone with great presence like Viola Davis could knock that out of the park!
    I’m very excited for Daisy Jones and the Six, I really liked the book (the audio book is excellent) and this looks like a really good adaption. I think Reese Witherspoon’s company is producing it? She’s managed to snag some good novels to adapt.

    Reply
  8. Peanut Buter says:
    January 26, 2023 at 2:29 pm

    I’ve concluded that Kruger and Reedus are perfect for each other, which is not a compliment to either one.

    Reply
  9. Truthiness says:
    January 26, 2023 at 2:31 pm

    That bear taking selfies is the star I didn’t know I needed.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      January 26, 2023 at 3:01 pm

      That bear! Everyone do yourself a favor & check out the bear selfies! I loved the paw one!!! It’s like the photos of their shoes people do, or holding out their coffee cup!

      Reply
  10. Kirsten says:
    January 26, 2023 at 2:45 pm

    I love Gucci but those pants are seriously bad.

    Reply
  11. Thelma says:
    January 26, 2023 at 3:44 pm

    I hate Diane Krueger’s look so much.

    Reply
  12. Meghan says:
    January 26, 2023 at 7:52 pm

    Pray for my city, guys. They’re releasing the video of Tyre Nichols tomorrow afternoon and I work downtown, so I will be anxious to get out of the area.

    Reply
  13. B says:
    January 26, 2023 at 8:06 pm

    I mean, let’s remember that someday her kid will be reading comments.
    She’s still gorgeous and he better thank god every day that he gets to go home with her.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment