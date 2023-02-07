Vanessa Hudgens is engaged to professional baseball player Cole Tucker



Congratulations are in order for Vanessa Hudgens, who is engaged to her boyfriend of ˜two years, professional baseball player Cole Tucker. Cole is 26 to Vanessa’s 34 and he’s newly with the Colorado Rockies after playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks. The pair met during 2020 covid lockdown in a Zoom meditation group and Vanessa made the first move by sliding into Cole’s DMs. I mean, c’mon, look at those luxurious curls. They’ve gushed about each other a bit on Instagram and in interviews since, and got engaged late last year.

Vanessa Hudgens is officially a bride-to-be! The High School Musical alum is engaged to boyfriend Cole Tucker, PEOPLE can confirm. TMZ was the first to report the news, saying the pair got engaged at the end of 2022. PEOPLE has reached out to Hudgens and Tucker’s reps for comment. Hudgens, 34, and Tucker, 26, first sparked dating rumors in November 2020 when they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles. The pair met on a Zoom meditation group call, and Hudgens later revealed she made the first move. “I get on the Zoom, and I’m like, ‘Who is that?'” she shared on The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021. “I found him, and we started talking.” She continued, “If I want something or someone, I’m going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move.” Hudgens made her red carpet debut with Tucker, a professional baseball player for the Reno Aces, in November 2021 at the premiere of her film Tick…Tick…Boom! Most of the public insight into her relationship with Tucker comes from Instagram. Hudgens shared photos from the premiere, and a tropical vacation she took with Tucker shortly before. However, in a rare interview, Tucker bragged about his “cool” girlfriend, telling reporters: “She’s awesome. I love her.” Most recently, Hudgens posted a loving pic of the pair. “I’ll stop the world and melt with you ❤️🥰,” she added.

[From People]

So TMZ heard from a source close to the happy couple that they got engaged in late 2022 and speculated it was during their trip to Paris. But neither of the two has confirmed it directly or through their own reps. So low-key, such restraint! Look at Vanessa getting casually engaged while her ex gets roasted for his accent affectation and failure to acknowledge her part in his big role. Anyway, Cole is a cutie. There’s not much info about him online aside from his baseball career. The mid-twenties plus pro-athlete thing gives me a bit of pause, but they seem really into each other and they must be into the same stuff if they met at a meditation group. What a meet cute for the covid era that turned into an engagement. I’m sure Vanessa will do it up for her pre-wedding stuff, maybe with some sponsorships. Then I’m expecting a cute wedding with some hippie vibes. Anyway, congrats to them!