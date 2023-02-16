Rihanna covers British Vogue with her son, talks pregnancy & motherhood

Rihanna is so happy right now. That’s what I’m getting from her British Vogue cover story – she’s just in a really great place in her personal and professional life, she loves being a mom to her son and she can’t wait to expand her family (she’s preg right now), she loves ASAP Rocky and all of her businesses and projects are going well. It feels like she’s all grown up, yet she’s still a rock star. She made the British Vogue interviewer come to her at 3 am on a weekday! Which is hilarious and awful. This was also the beach photoshoot which was supposed to introduce Rihanna’s son to the world. Except a paparazzo got shots of the baby, so Rihanna posted photos and videos on her social media to ruin the pap’s exclusive. Still, the Vogue photoshoot is lovely – that baby has Rocky’s whole face. Some highlights from the interview:
The baby sleeps but Rihana still stays up all night: “Oh, he sleeps through the night now. You know I don’t [sleep]. Look at us right now. No, I’m up. I’m like, ‘OK, time to watch some Housewives.’ These are my hours.”
First months as a mom: “Oh, my God, it’s legendary. It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because… Because it doesn’t matter.”
It was a “blessed, beautiful” birth: But the “head-f**k” was real though. “I cannot believe it. Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part. You’re just going through the motions and even then you’re so paranoid. Because you’re like: they trusted us to come home with this baby? This new life? With us? No doctors, no nurses, we’re just… going home?”
Mornings are her favorite: “Those were always my favourite, his little wake-up face, seeing his face change, seeing his colour come in, just all of these changes.”
Maternity dressing versus postpartum dressing: “Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake. But dressing in postpartum, what the f**k do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital – that was nothing but sweats and hoodies. But the weeks after that, you don’t know what to put on. Everything is too small or too big. You kind of just gotta wait it out otherwise you end up buying so many clothes you’re not going to use. Well, unless you get pregnant again.”
Why she decided to do the Super Bowl after saying no because of Kaepernick: “There’s still a lot of mending to be done in my eyes but it’s powerful to break those doors, and have representation at such a high, high level and a consistent level. Two Super Bowls back-to-back,” she says, referring to last year’s headliners, Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar, “you know, representing the urban community, globally. It is powerful. It sends a really strong message.” There’s another key difference this time as well. “Of course,” she says, becoming visibly moved by this thought, “raising a young Black man is one of the scariest responsibilities in life. You’re like, ‘What am I leaving my kids to? This is the planet they’re gonna be living on?’ All of those things really start to hit differently.”
The paparazzi taking photos of the baby: “It’s the thing you never want to happen. We get to decide as parents when and how we do that. End of story. Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this. We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that.”
On ASAP Rocky: “We’re best friends with a baby. We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.” She marvels at the connection he has with their son. “I’m just sitting on the sidelines when they’re together. I’m literally the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn. He is obsessed with his father. And I’m like: ‘Didn’t I give birth to you? What is going on?’ Their connection is undeniable. The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire. The whole thing they say about sons and moms, it’s a myth. Sons and fathers is crazy. I realised that the validation that you really need as a boy is from your father.”
She’s commissioning special baby clothes: “I like to dress him in things that don’t look like baby clothes. I like to push it. I put him in floral stuff. I put him in hot pink. I love that. I think that fluidity in fashion is best. I always shop in the men’s department, you know.” Often she gets his clothes made. “When you come up with something in your head, half the time it is not available because kids’ clothes are so… they’re sooo boring. I’m like, ‘This is what y’all been doing to these people’s kids all along?’”
A new album this year? “I want it to be this year,” she says, at this stage very much unaware she is pregnant again. “Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos.” She misses the visuals almost more than music. “And I need the right background music with the visuals. I can’t just go shoot a video to me talking.”
She also says that Rocky wanted to know what they were having and he wanted a boy, so Rihanna hoped to give Rocky what he wanted. I kind of wonder if they’re hoping for a girl this time around so Rih won’t be outnumbered. It’s cute that the baby is obsessed with his father too – it sounds like Rocky is a hands-on dad and that he’s as obsessed with the baby as Rihanna. The whole part about Rihanna commissioning baby clothes and worrying about babies not having cool style…it’s a little bit much for me, but it’s totally on-brand for Rihanna. She dissed maternity-wear, of course she’s dissing kids’ clothes. And lol, she’s not releasing an album this year. Don’t get your hopes up. It’s not happening.
Still won’t give the baby’s name? Or did I miss it? Whatever.
That cover punched me in the face this morning with all its visual glory. Her pose, her hair, her face … damn.
But … reborn? Because she’s a mother now? The woman is a billionaire through her beauty empire, we’re all waiting for new music, and I understand that in her personal life, being a mother is front and center now. But why are we constantly making that out to be the most interesting thing about a woman? I’m not talking about Riri here, just in general. I know plenty of mothers and while I admire their f*cking hard work and dedication to being a good mom, it’s usually not the most interesting thing about them. Maybe that was her idea and the cover pic is absolutely gorgeous.
Some women define themselves by their career or by their family or their friends or their hobbies or whatnot, some women never, ever want children, some women find motherhood a joyous but challenging experience, others vow to never have children again, and some women find motherhood to be a transformative experience that changes them and their lives entirely. Its ALL good. Those are ALL valid viewpoints. If this is the way Ri genuinely feels, that’s her truth.
co-sign. I’m a full time attorney and a full time mom. I love my work… but I love my kids more. I feel like a different and better person after kids- more patient, more loving, more empathetic, kinder, and so on. Rihanna feels how she feels.
I side-eye the magazine for that, because it doesn’t seem like a way that she was positioning herself. It feels like lazy writing, honestly.
I think the baby looks just like Rihanna.
“She dissed maternity-wear, of course she’s dissing kids’ clothes.”
You know damn well that RiRi is working on Savage Fenty maternity and baby wear lines! Mama Savage and Baby Savage.
Hah, I was thinking the exact same thing about the clothing lines – in maybe two or three years there will be kids clothes for sure! I don’t know that I would use the name Savage (mayyyybe Savage Junior?) but that’s just me lol.
+1 except i think it will happen sooner. She’s quite the visionary!
Her point about leaving the hospital in disbelief, like “They’re really just gonna let us walk out of here with a whole new baby?!” I *totally* 100% felt too! It seemed crazy in the moment, like here is this new brand new human being that is super fragile and… you’re just gonna send us on our way? how could that be? Obviously you settle into a routine and its gets normalized, but it definitely felt surreal leaving the hospital!
YES! I remember thinking, holy crap! This is mine and I am responsible for this person for like ever to help and always be there. The hormones and pain pills certainly add to the thoughts I think.
Yes, we had exactly the same thought. We were afraid to bathe him, even, worried he might fall on floor or get a chill or something. I think it’s sweet that they didn’t have help at first. Hope they do now. Parents need sleep. No shame in that.
I remember that too. Holy cow it was crazy. The first night home she would not stop crying. I remember my husband saying to me in a panic “What is wrong? Why won’t she stop crying?” I said “I have been a parent exactly as long as you have: I have NO idea.” Oof. The beginning with your first is rough!
Lol I kinda get what she’s saying about maternity and kids’ clothing. Unless you have a lot of money, like her, both are pretty terrible. I went broke for years dressing my kids instead of myself. (Lots of overpriced boutique stuff like Persnickety and Joyfolie) Now they’re teens and oh how the turntables. I’m all about shopping for myself now. They don’t really care, they’re all jeans and giant hoodies lately.
I was miserable poor when pregnant and had almost no maternity clothes. Even Target stuff was 1. Too costly and 2. Limited
I know character wear is a “thing” but it really doesn’t have to be. Your kids can enjoy a tv series or movie character without dressing them in merch or endless logos. I worked really hard to make sure my kids didn’t fall into that sartorial trap. (I really love fashion) Thrifting was my favorite way to outfit them especially as babies. We still thrift a lot, all of us. You can find some really amazing unique stuff as well as basics.
I guess my point is that I agree with her, pregnant women aren’t given any real consideration in clothing. And most retailers fall back on “kids love Frozen and Cars so slap a screen printed decal on a crappy thin shirt that’ll pill in two washes and sell it for $25. They’ll buy it” it’s a little insulting.
It seems like even if you have money to spend on clothes it’s become more difficult to find quality maternity clothes. I remember when I was pregnant two years ago my mother in law was so excited to take me shopping for maternity clothes but when we went to the mall, all the maternity clothing stores had closed! We ended up going to a couple of department stores and got regular clothes in larger sizes. We happened to go to the nearby outlet mall and got some great deals at A Pea in the Pod because everything was on sale due to the store closing. According to the employee we talked all their brick and mortar stores were closing and they were only going to sell online.
And then the pandemic happened and then I was working from home for the last half of my pregnancy and wore sweats and t-shirts most of the time. So the cute maternity office clothes I managed to find never got worn.
She’s slaying that cover.
That cover photo is the best! She and ASAP Rocky look great, but that sweet little baby steals the spotlight! That smile and those chubby cheeks!
I know! That smile and those cheeks. I’d never leave the house.
That baby is so adorable! I love chubby babies.
Beautiful Heaven
I love the cover image and the baby is so adorable it’s making my ovaries hurt!
This probably says more about my fashion sense than it should but myself and some of my friends were openly jealous of all the cute prints that baby clothes come in, at least those designated as ‘girl clothes’. Like, a sleeper onesie with cats hula dancing? A beautiful Ralph Lauren floral print outfit? A hoodie with rainbow stripes on the inside and actual rainbows on the outside? WHY IS IT NOT IN MY SIZE?? And the leggings, so many leggings that are just adorable as ish.
Kids get to dress ‘fun’. Adults generally do not.
Yeah, I agree. Baby clothes today is comfy, often times from the best cotton and wool there is and unbelievably cute. Like, next onesies are so beautiful, I whish they had it in adult sizes!
Beautiful baby. The black (leather?) diaper has me giggling.
I’m late to this party but damn, that cover is beautiful. Beautiful family. Baby is adorable. 🙂
So we are supposed to believe that Rihanna and Asap Rocky came home from the hospital…alone..with no help from their mega group of friends, business partners, etc, to take care of their baby?