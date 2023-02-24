Cate Blanchett wore ombre Givenchy at the Berlinale: stunning, perfect?

Cate Blanchett went to Germany for the Berlinale, for yet another premiere/screening event for Tar. She also took part in a discussion with Nina Hoss, the German actress who plays her partner in Tar, and they looked adorable on the red carpet. The bulk of Tar is set in Berlin, so this was some kind of homecoming for the film and for Cate. She even had to learn German for the role!
Cate’s look at the Berlinale premiere was SO GOOD. Cate hasn’t actually been giving us a huge fashion tour for the awards season, but this look is memorable and cool. I wouldn’t have thought to put Cate in ombre ruffles, but it works. This is Givenchy – it looks like a modest turtleneck from the front, but the dress has an open back.
I assume Cate will fly back to LA for Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. I feel like she’s a sure thing for Best Actress at this point, but the SAGs will confirm it: if Cate wins on Sunday, I feel certain that she’ll win the Oscar. Meanwhile, people have been paying so much attention to the Best Actress race, I kind of feel like we’ve slept on the chaos in the Best Actor race. I swear to God, I will burn the place down if Austin F–king Butler wins for that cracked-out Elvis movie.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Cate Blanchett photographed at Tar Red carpet during the Berlin Film Festival at Berlinale Palast in Berlin, Germany on 23 February 2023.,Image: 758214485, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Cate Blanchett photographed at Tar Red carpet during the Berlin Film Festival at Berlinale Palast in Berlin, Germany on 23 February 2023.,Image: 758342941, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Cate Blanchett photographed at Tar Red carpet during the Berlin Film Festival at Berlinale Palast in Berlin, Germany on 23 February 2023.,Image: 758345537, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss photographed at Tar Red carpet during the Berlin Film Festival at Berlinale Palast in Berlin, Germany on 23 February 2023.,Image: 758347721, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Cate Blanchett and Nina Hoss photographed at Tar Red carpet during the Berlin Film Festival at Berlinale Palast in Berlin, Germany on 23 February 2023.,Image: 758347755, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
Blanchett looks great in that. I haven’t seen Elvis, so I have no opinion about Butler’s worthiness, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he got a boost because of Lisa Marie’s death, tbh. People seem to be swayed toward sentimental gestures in these award selections (imo).
Wow, Cate & Nina look both amazing!! 😍
They looks so beautiful together.
I have no issues with Austin Butler winning an Oscar for Elvis. He’s really good in it. Rami Malek sweeping the best actor category for Bohemian Rhapsody on the other hand, remains unforgivable.
Thank you!!!!! I don’t mind Rami as an actor, but that performance was not Oscar-worthy. I also believe that win doomed Taron Egerton’s chances the next year for the Elton John biopic, since the Academy likely didn’t want to reward two musician portrayals in a row. I’ll forever be salty about that.
Rami’s win felt like highway robbery. Taron was perfection in Rocket Man!
Taron Egerton was fantastic! (Captain Fantastic!). On the other hand, I don’t think we need more Elvis movies.
@kaiser- I’ll supply the gas and matches to help you burn the motherf^cker down should that basic boy win best actor. Infuriating.
Love Blanchett in this look. She looks fantastic and elevates everything she wears. If I wore this dress though, I doubt I could pull it off. I’d look more like a bowl of fruit loops.
Like, I think Butler did an okay job as Elvis, but the movie was SO BAD. Pls, he should not win.
I don’t like the fit around the boobage area, but that dress is gorgeous and she looks fab overall!
I finally saw Tar and it was really good but I don’t see how she could possibly beat out Michelle Yeoh – what she did in EEAAO was astounding. But I agree, if Cate wins SAG, she has it locked up, which bums me out, even though I love Cate (and this dress). Meanwhile, I’m afraid Austin is going to win Best Actor, esp bc he beat out Colin at BAFTA, and that is insane. I do not get that at all.
Yes I really really really want Michelle to win but she won’t 🙁
I also think Austin is gaining momentum and could definitely pull through. But I kinda don’t care about that race.
However if Ke doesn’t win supporting I will burn everything down
It’s a cool idea, but I don’t like the way it fits. The wide belt makes her boobs look like they’re hanging down by her waist.
Love that dress! Only improvement would be a narrower belt. Cait has a small waistline, unlike many women whose torsos are quite straight from ribcages to hips & don’t “indent” much in the middle. Narrow belts show that better.
I’m not anti-Cate and in general I think she has great style but I’m not feeling this dress at all.
I like the back of the dress better than the front. The Best Actress race is definitely between Cate and Michelle and Cate seems to have the edge.
For Best Actor, my choice is Bill Nighy, followed by Paul Mesclun but neither is going to happen so come on, Brendan Fraser!
The supporting categories are complete toss-ups with Barry Keoghan appearing to have a slight edge
I’m sorry, but this dress looks like something I would want to wear when I was 5 years old. And the open back makes the boobs in front look saggy. I don’t like it.
I’m with you, it’s a little girl’s dress-up dress.
Kaiser, every time you mention Austin, I can’t help myself! Get your matches ready.
rainbow gorgeousness!!!!
I’m sorry but Kate’s dress is absolutely hideous to me,
The more I look at it the less I like it. The belt digging into her was the first thing that caught my attention then a whole lot of ‘no’ started to filter in. I know I’m biased against more out there looks but I really can’t with this one.
Less a scroll-down fug and more of a gradual build fug.
Beating the dead horse here, I want Michelle Yeoh to win, speaking/learning German is really not that difficult if you’re already proficient/native in a Germanic language like English. I was proficient in German after a month of just watching German dubbed anime when I was teen, so 🤷🏻♀️. Michelle had to speak THREE languages in EEAOO. English, Mandarin and Cantonese. And in contrary to what a lot of people assume, Michelle Yeoh’s mother tongue is English and both her Mandarin and Cantonese is good, but you can tell neither of the languages is her mother tongue.
Beat away! Cate is brilliant but she already has an Oscar and I’d love to see an Asian woman win. Her role in EEAAO had so many layers to it and she just knocks it out of the park. I’m so glad it didn’t star Jackie Chan like the Daniels originally wanted, it would have totally been a different movie.
@Normades thank for indulging me lol. I know Cate is gonna win, because well, real life politics, but I FEEL SO BAD for Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler and Michelle has done such an incredible job in EEAAO (and again, people are talking how cate had to learn how to play piano and speak German, but Michelle Yeoh had to play different characters in different universes, had hotdogs for fingers, spoke three languages AND do stunt work at 59- 60 years old, so like, 🤷🏻♀️, seems to me, they both had a job to do…) Anyway, I feel like Michelle Yeoh winning an Oscar would take some of the salt away for #OscarsSoWhite…but not gonna happen, Cate is gonna win for playing a white douche…
It’s a rewear! She first wore it at Cannes in 2018. It’s a design from the fantastic Clare Waight Keller.
That’s so funny, I don’t recognise it but I was just thinking “this is going to be a great re-wear in the next couple of years”. Love that she’s becoming known for repeating her gowns!
I came ready to hate, but it’s a great dress and she’s wearing the hell out of it.
I appreciate that Cate is taking a risk and doing something fun, but I really don’t care for that ensemble. The skirt is giving Little Girl Beauty Pageant and despite the simple black top, that’s all I can see.
I think the dress is ok. I think the fringe at the bottom is kind of silly and cheap-looking.
that skirt looks exactly like the one my daughter has asked me to replicate from a screenshot of the cartoon Wishinpoof.
I really don’t love it but she looks comfy and happy.
I think she’s wearing the colours of the rainbow flag in support of Mardi Gras in Sydney this weekend.
OMG! That outfit is a dream. Just perfect.