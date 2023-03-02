“Gigi Hadid’s New York street style has been great this week” links

Gigi Hadid has been promoting her new Netflix show and she’s been wearing a lot of fashion in New York all week. [GFY]
The Succession trailer is bonkers! [JustJared]
Madonna is dating a 29-year-old boxer named Josh Popper? [Dlisted]
Drew Barrymore & Ross Matthews went to Flavor Town. [OMG Blog]
Iowa Republicans want to ban gay marriage. [Jezebel]
Lainey on the Sussexes’ Frogmore eviction. [LaineyGossip]
Review of Red Rose. [Pajiba]
What is Michelle Duggar doing in Israel? [Starcasm]
Fan Bingbing is back and wearing Giambattista Valli. [RCFA]
Drake apologizes to his exes for being such a gossip. [Buzzfeed]
Kourtney Kardashian has such a vapid existence. [Egotastic]
Loved Lainey’s piece – why are they so stupid?!!
Gigi is interesting, even when she’s batsh*t crazy. I like the ombre dress and the big jeans – hate the cuffed shorts with a hot, hot, hate.
That ombre-ish dress is AMAZING and I love the green leather outfit. Even the outfits I don’t love–somehow, she’s pulling them off.
I NEED that dress.
I am completely out of the fashion loop, and even I can see this dress is amazing!
Love that dress, too. Is it really street-style if she’s dressing to attend fashion shows? This is more work-wear for her.
Yeah, it’s not “street style” but more “outfits spotted outside xxx show.” Kind of like what Blake Lively does when she has something to promote. Gigi is having fun and her looks are carefully curated/slightly over the top, and it’s good she’s overtly promoting something.
Real street style is basically obsolete though, along with “model off-duty style,” since models are rarely papped without calling the paps themselves. All the nepo-baby/instamodels have turned it into an over-coordinated farce. I remember one street photographer lamenting about how desperate the scene has become outside of fashion week, with countless people stalking back and forth until they’re finally photographed rather than just being “spotted” like before. RIP, the Sartorialist and it’s ilk…
Guy Fieri seems like such a good dude.
F*cking Duggars. That’s all I’ve got.
I do remember that there was a murder suspect in Maryland, a long time ago, who fled to Israel to escape the authorities. I think they have a non-extradition clause. Don’t know if that is a factor, but these are ‘christian’ zealots, so the holy land makes sense in terms of a trip. Couldn’t pay me to go there for any reason.
Love those boots with the ombre dress.
I could never wear what Gigi is wearing, but it all looks amazing on her.
I’m not sure about The Eye of Sauron wedding dress. Where do you wear something like that? Unless you’re actually marrying Sauron.
Duggars are hiding from Jingers book and Josh losing an appeal.
Gigi is the new Arrow!
I’m a lot embarrassed that I used to think Kourtney Kardashian was the relatable one. I live in LA, grew up in the midwest, and I turned on my heat for the first time this “winter” a week ago. She has had this pic on her camera roll, and she thinks that NOW is the time to pretend like this is her life? When there are people running out of food, without any way to get out of the shitstorm that has been California???? NO ONE IS HOT HERE, or even mildly dewy.
None of those looks from Gigi do it for me. She’s a beautiful woman, but I don’t find her to be striking or have any real presence or sense of style. I’m not trying to be a jerk; she’s very pretty. I just don’t get “supermodel” from her..?