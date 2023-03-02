“Gigi Hadid’s New York street style has been great this week” links

Gigi Hadid has been promoting her new Netflix show and she’s been wearing a lot of fashion in New York all week. [GFY]

The Succession trailer is bonkers! [JustJared]

Madonna is dating a 29-year-old boxer named Josh Popper? [Dlisted]

Drew Barrymore & Ross Matthews went to Flavor Town. [OMG Blog]

Iowa Republicans want to ban gay marriage. [Jezebel]

Lainey on the Sussexes’ Frogmore eviction. [LaineyGossip]

Review of Red Rose. [Pajiba]

What is Michelle Duggar doing in Israel? [Starcasm]

Fan Bingbing is back and wearing Giambattista Valli. [RCFA]

Drake apologizes to his exes for being such a gossip. [Buzzfeed]

Kourtney Kardashian has such a vapid existence. [Egotastic]