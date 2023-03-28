Jane Fonda: J.Lo cut my eyebrow with her engagement ring on Monster in Law

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin were on The Drew Barrymore Show promoting their latest project together, Moving On. While they were there, Drew asked them to play her game, Behind the Scenes. That’s when Drew mentions one of their movies and her guests are supposed give a fact about something that happened behind the scenes. I like the concept of the game. I’ll go into my issue with Drew’s version below. However, she played with Jane and Lily and at one point, asked Jane for some juicy detail about Monster in Law. Jane said the first thing she remembered was Jennifer Lopez accidently cutting her eyebrow open during a slapping scene and never apologizing for it. Yikes.

Jennifer Lopez’s bling can really help pack a punch! Jane Fonda appeared on Thursday’s The Drew Barrymore Show where she looked back at some of her most iconic roles. When Barrymore flashed an image of Fonda and Lopez from 2005’s romcom Monster in Law, the 85-year-old actress shared a behind-the-scenes story from set. “The thing that comes to mind right away is we have a slapping scene,” Fonda began. “I slap her, she slaps me, I slap her. Well Jennifer, as per Jennifer, she had this enormous diamond ring, and so when she slapped me one of the times, it cut open across my eye — my eyebrow.” Fonda quipped: “And she’s never apologized.”

In 2019, Jennifer told her YouTube Channel that she did apologize to Jane. In her version of the story, she thought her nail caught Jane’s brow and caused a blood blister. She also said Jane didn’t care. I don’t have any reason to argue on behalf of either side, so I’ll let you draw your own conclusions. It looks a little bit to me like Jane is smirking at the end of her comment, like maybe she’s kidding. But I also think Jane would say she was kidding if she was, because that’s a lot to put out there if it wasn’t true. Obviously, this was going to get picked up, Jen has a bit of a reputation already. I hope Jennifer tried to apologize. Drawing blood, even accidently, should not go unrecognized. Unfortunately, this whole JLo thing took off so the 9 to 5 behind the scene story isn’t getting any play. Jane said that Dolly Parton asked Jane’s then 6-year-old-son Troy if he knew why her feet were so small and told him it was because “things don’t grow in the shade.” I heart Dolly.

Like I said, the game is fun. But usually I don’t watch Drew’s show, just clips for the articles. So I don’t see a lot of her interviewing style. When I wrote about her LA Times profile, it mentioned Drew touching people. I watched the full bit of her with Jane and Lily and OMG. First of all, she’s walking all over her guest’s answers. Second, when Jane discussed trauma with Barbarella and being lied to by her husband Roger Vadim, Drew dismissed it because she liked to see Jane naked. And then Drew kept getting on the damn floor. She was practically in Lily’s lap during the Incredible Shrinking Woman, Lily physically recoiled. Jane called it out at the end. I would have put a foot in Drew’s face and gently pushed her back to her chair. Seriously, I knew she was sycophantic in her interviews but I had no idea.

