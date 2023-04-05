Love is Blind’s Irina apologizes for mistreating her costars

The fourth season of Love is Blind started recently and the show is just as messy as ever. Aside from the new location (Seattle), one distinction is that there was more than one clear villain this season. Irina and Micah banded together early on to behave as total mean girls toward the other women, some of the men (like Irina’s fiancé), and later, each other. They were roasted online, especially Irina, and she took to Instagram with a video apology for mistreating her costars. She was really awful to them.
Irina Solomonova apologized to all the people she “mistreated” while on “Love Is Blind” after being called out for being a “mean girl.”
“The first thing I want to say is that I have privately apologized to the people that I have hurt and mistreated,” she said in an Instagram video Sunday.
“Second of all, I wanted to say I am so, so, so sorry for the people that watched the show that felt frustrated, angry, hurt by the way that I was mistreating people on the show. It was very immature and naive of me in a lot of those situations.” she continued.
The controversial reality star, 26, specifically apologized to castmates Zack Goytowski, Bliss Poureetezadi, Amber Wilder, Jackelina Bonds and Micah Lussier, who also raised some eyebrows with her catty behavior.
“None of those people deserved to be treated the way that I treated them,” Solomonova explained. “I know that none of those things were OK.”
She concluded the video by saying that she is actually someone that wants to make people “feel seen” and felt like she acted the “exact opposite.”
“I feel like being on the show was like getting a mirror put in front of your face, in the sense of seeing yourself from a different perspective,” she continued. “That opened up so much to me and I’m still processing and going through everything that happened.”
However, most of Solomonova’s followers didn’t seem to believe her emotional plea, saying it didn’t seem even “slightly authentic.”
“What? Sorry..I only heard ‘I’m posting this so I don’t get fully cancelled and this is all about me’ lolol,” one person commented.
“You can use me as the dislike button ppl,” another person said, prompting over 3,000 users to “like” the comment.
“The way you put down and belittled Zack was really difficult for many people to watch especially anyone who has been bullied,” a third person added. “You really wouldn’t care at all if not for all the backlash on yourself.”
During the first half of Season 4, Solomonova and Lussier came under fire for laughing at some of their female co-stars while they were crying while still in the pods.
Solomonova also feuded with Poureetezadi as they tried to win over the same man. She also made a pass on Lussier’s fiancé, Paul Peden.
Yet after getting engaged to Goytowski, Solomonova called him “creepy,” saying he looked like a “cartoon character.” The pair eventually called off their engagement.
The next three episodes of “Love Is Blind” hit Netflix on April 7.
That apology looked and sounded more like a hostage video! Irina is clearly doing it because of the backlash and not because she is actually sorry. I think she’s just mean and liked being mean to the other women, to her fiancé, and eventually to Micah. I said to my friend as we were watching that it seemed like Irina and Micah were just in it for influencer fame/clout and didn’t care much about their guys or the experiment. And I stand by that theory, even more so after this weak apology. Irina even alludes to eventually sharing what she was going through emotionally at the time that caused her to behave in such a way, which sounds like a rebrand attempt if I ever heard one. If season two Shayne is defending you, you are 100% in the wrong. The only thing I will say in Irina’s slight favor is I feel like none of the male villains like Shane, Shake, Bartise, or Cole, were pressured to apologize quite like this.
Photos courtesy Netflix
I must be getting old, because I will never understand how garbage shows like this get to air, much less get renewed for additional seasons.
I can’t believe how addicted I am to this show. It is my one true vice! Irina was awful but no one will ever be worse than Shake to me or more cringey than Bartise.
@neners I couldn’t believe how much the first four episodes hooked me. The producers went for love triangle compatibility potential, cast members who were over the top romantics, and some who were willing to really expose themselves with mediocre talents (or were relatively easily pushed to do so by producers). E.g. Kwame’s guitar and singing, Zach’s singing proposal (I was imagining everything going through Irina’s mean girl head through that).
Irina and Micah were so mean on a level not previously seen. Curious to see what happens but not looking good for the altar connections. Maybe Brett and Tiffany?
I’m so hooked on this show. Irina behaved terribly and seems to simply be a terrible person. Ready for the next episodes!
she’s probs a mean girl IRL….but she’s also 100% a scripted villain in this season. she came on the show to promote her event planning business, and was probably given the opportunity to be the villain and took it, to become infamous and now there’s more clicks on her instagram than ever.
I LOVE this show! For all of the trolls and toxic people who come through, there’s always one or two couples who are legit, which balances out the garbage.
I wish they would get new hosts. Don’t know what they pay Nick and Vanessa but I tune out anytime one of them shows up. I’m sure they could get someone more entertaining for the price.