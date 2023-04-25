CNN fired Don Lemon after he repeatedly made sexist & ageist comments

Of all the major news-anchor dramas in recent years, the Don Lemon stuff was so uninteresting to me. Lemon was a longtime CNN anchor and their morning show co-host. He should have been fired years ago for his on-and-off-camera behavior, including so many ageist and sexist comments on-air and a culture of harassment, sexism and just “bad behavior” off-camera, mostly with his staff. I have no idea why CNN didn’t pull the plug on Lemon before now, but here we are. Just a few months ago, Lemon stepped in sh-t yet again when he said, on air, that Nikki Haley isn’t a viable candidate because, as a 51 year old woman, she’s not “in her prime.” It would be weird if that was the breaking point, but it looks like it was. Lemon got sh-tcanned from CNN on Monday, seemingly within minutes of Fox News firing Tucker Carlson.
CNN has parted ways with longtime host Don Lemon. The announcement Monday came without explanation and astonished the media industry.
“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years,” said CNN CEO Chris Licht in a memo to staff. “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”
Lemon anchored “CNN This Morning” with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. The show has been on the air for nearly six months.
“We are committed to its success,” Licht said of the morning show.
In a statement of his own, Lemon said his agent told him Monday morning that CNN had terminated him.
“I am stunned,” Lemon said, arguing that management did not have “the decency” to inform him of his firing directly. “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network,” Lemon added
CNN rebutted Lemon, calling his version of events “inaccurate.”
“He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter,” the network said in a statement.
Ah, the post-firing back-and-forth about who informed whom and when and how. Lemon’s tenure at CNN was messy as f–k, so of course his firing is too. And of course he has the audacity to be “stunned” about it too. Weirdly, Lemon posted a message on Twitter and people can’t understand where it comes from. Word? Notes? Someone suggested that he took a screenshot of an email? Why is the font so big? Why is it blue-lavender?
— Don Lemon (@donlemon) April 24, 2023
MORE on Don Lemon exit, which Lemon is calling a termination:
Some guests were reluctant to appear on-air with Lemon, per CNN bookers. Network research found that audience sentiment on Lemon had dipped following his Nikki Haley controversy. https://t.co/vDVCn2zZ4Y
— Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) April 24, 2023
Sorry dude, you’re not in your prime anymore.
Ha ha!
Well said, Flowerlake!
Interesting fact: Tucker and Don have hired the same lawyer to contest their exits from Fox and CNN respectively.
And now, let’s focus on Nikki Haley. Yes, DL should have never referred to her as past her prime (which he is), but her reaction to him being canned was appalling! Trans rights are human rights.
File under: “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.”
The Nikki Haley thing might have been the publicly visible breaking point, but the subsequent Variety article didn’t help, either. Plus, he’s been an ass to all his co-hosts and other women at CNN. And his ratings sucked, and they couldn’t get new sponsors, and CNN’s ratings overall have sucked. And the new chairman has been cleaning house for a while. I’m surprised Lemon is surprised.
Yeah, the Nikki Haley comments were weeks ago. This firing now tells me Lemon has made no effort to clean up his act as CNN has continued to hemorrhage viewers. Lemon can’t be really surprised. He’s been skating on thin ice for a long time.
He has probably been getting away with bad behavior for so long that he felt he was untouchable. What a d-bag!
I am in Australia, so I have never seen this program or him. It’s been a big weekend and tonight we were talking about Australian TV personalities who had been carrying on with the same kind of behaviour for years, protected by everyone’s silence, and because they were “big stars”. All it took was one brave woman, and maybe a colleague to back her up and they were out on their arses. We actually lost count of personalities who are no longer on television or radio for these reasons. If any of them took legal action for unfair dismissal, I have never heard of the case they ever won.
In this day and age, how could this Don Lemon be so lacking in self -reflecion and self-awareness, or save the time that he was skating on thin ice? How long did he think people were going to put up with his disgusting behaviour? But then he is an arrogant twat, so legal action is to be expected. These arses never take responsibility.
sorry, not sorry. trying to rewrite to play the victim. there’s a spot open on fox news for you to continue your harassment of women. also, that note reads like such such privileged mainsplain. i can hear the condescending tone…
The truth is that he just wasnt very good at his job. There are too many bright, ambitious people out there waiting to fill his spot. I wish Gloria Borger would be considered, although I do t know if she’d be interested.
I don’t believe the Nikki Haley comment had anything to do with it – it’s just the excuse the network is using. I suspect we’ll heard more details about tons of things behind the scenes that lead to his firing.
I saw somewhere that recently Karine Jean-Pierre refused to speak to him and only was ok with speaking to his co-hosts. So his bad reputation had become extremely inconvenient
I really like Kaitlyn Collins, I thought she was a great WH correspondent, very knowledgeable. I never watched her on the morning show because I don’t watch CNN in the morning, but I heard the drama about Don’s treatment of Kaitlyn so I was done with him. He was fun to watch when he made fun of Trump but that was about it….so arrogant.