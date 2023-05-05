Khloe Kardashian reportedly named her 9-month-old son Tatum Robert Thompson

Kylie Jenner waited months and months to reveal her son’s name. When it turned out that Stormi’s little brother was named Aire, most of us just rolled our eyes and moved on. Will it be the same with Khloe Kardashian? Khloe welcomed a son via surrogacy last summer. She and Tristan Thompson organized the surrogacy while they were secretly together (and telling everyone they weren’t together), then they broke up again in the middle of the pregnancy. Tristan and Khloe already had True, who is already five years old, and there were a lot of unkind (but funny) guesses for this baby’s name. Well, now we have the name: Tatum Robert Thompson.

The name of Khloe Kardashian’s baby boy can finally be revealed nine months after he was born. Reality TV star Khloe, 38, has remained tight-lipped about what she’s called the boy she had via surrogate with on-again, off-again beau Tristan Thompson in July last year. But The U.S. Sun has been exclusively told that he has been named Tatum Robert. A source tells The U.S. Sun that Khloe resisted nudges from her family, especially her mom Kris Jenner, to give the first name of Robert to the baby after Khloe’s late father Robert Kardashian and brother Rob. Instead she decided to use Robert as the boy’s second name in honor of her lawyer dad, who passed away almost 20 years ago in September 2003, and her beloved younger brother, according to the source. The insider said: “There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum. Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert, because it honors her dad and her brother. Kris in particular was keen for the baby to be called Robert and was steering Khloe towards that. It took Khloe a little while to settle on the name but ultimately she went with Tatum Robert, which is in keeping with Tristan and True’s names starting with a T. Khloe wanted a name that was kind of unusual but not too out there and also keeping with the T theme.”

The T name theme… well, one of Tristan’s other baby-mothers used the same T-theme. His other sons are named Theo and Prince – Theo is the son he had with Maralee Nichols, and I’m not sure Tristan has even MET Theo. He also seems like an absent father in Prince’s life. Anyway, I dislike the name Tatum? There were other T-names which are, imo, a lot better. I bet Khloe was mad that Maralee took the name Theo. Khloe could have gone with Troy, Tobias, Tyler, Timothy, Troy, Titus or even just “Tate,” which is better than Tatum. But hey, not my baby. I also find it weird that Kris was apparently leaning on Khloe to name the kid Robert? Kim and Kourtney didn’t use “Robert” for their sons’ names. Mason Disick’s middle name is Dash (which was Robert Kardashian’s nickname, but still). Saint West doesn’t have a middle name, and Psalm’s middle name is Ye (I had to look all of this up).