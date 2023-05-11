Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck kissed at ‘The Mother’ premiere in LA

I’ll just put this out there at the top: I’m not worried about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage, actually. I think, as a couple, they’re fine. He adores her, she worships him. They’re two 50-something divorcees who know how much give and take there is in a marriage and what they need to do to look after each other. Now, I am slightly concerned about some other things! I’m concerned that J.Lo’s glam squad is dysfunctional and I’m concerned that Ben is going to lose his mind on a paparazzo at some point.
These are photos from last night’s LA premiere of The Mother, J.Lo’s new Netflix film. She was in New York most of last week doing promotion for this movie and she was moving around solo, with no Ben (he stayed in LA). I’m glad that Ben came out to her premiere, because I think that means a lot to her, that Ben will come out to her events too. Now, most of the photos of Ben from the red carpet are just of him trying to kiss Jennifer or talk to her – he wasn’t very interested in posing. Still, I’m not “worried” about them.
Fashion notes: Jennifer wore a custom Brunello Cucinelli ensemble. Her body is crazy but I do feel like we’ve seen too much of her abs lately. Like… it’s fine to just wear a simple blouse, J.Lo! If I had her abs, I would probably show them off as well.
Meanwhile, this Bennifer video has been going viral – they were out grabbing coffee or shopping in LA this week and Ben was very annoyed at the paparazzi trailing them. The car-door slam was, in my opinion, not about J.Lo, it was about the paps.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Los Angeles, CA – The Netflix Premiere of “The Mother” at Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Los Angeles, CA – The Netflix Premiere of “The Mother” at Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Los Angeles, CA – The Netflix Premiere of “The Mother” at Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
Los Angeles, CA – The Netflix Premiere of “The Mother” at Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
Los Angeles, CA – The Netflix Premiere of “The Mother” at Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Los Angeles, CA – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive at the Netflix premiere of “The Mother” at Westwood Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
I really, really enjoy his Dunkin Donut commercials. They seem fine together. That’s all I got.
If you hate paps that much, ya probably should not have reconnected with JLo. Sister-girl lives for the paps. Just saying.
Yeah it’s all Jennifer Lopez’s fault the paps love to follow him. It’s a totally new thing for him. 🙄
JLo is a pap magnet. And she’s also know to call the paps. He wouldn’t be as much of a target if he wasn’t with JLo. Deal.
He was followed all the time by papa’s when he was with Jen G. And Shook us.
She’s a huge star, she doesn’t have to call the paps. They literally camp out outside her house and follow her. At her level she doesnt need to call them, they are just always there. Dlist and reality stars have to call the paps. So many paps have been interviewed on Podcasts saying this exact thing.
Ha! Never stop stunting you two! Stay thirsty.
He adore her – look at his face.
I reunited w my college sweetheart “first love” . There is research by Nancy Kalish PHD noting 70% of the relationships work out b/c you appreciate each other and still get that butterfly feeling. You also have less bitterness. My ex and I also did work before reuniting in therapy so we communicate better. You learn from your relationships that didn’t work and if you do the work and nip things in but that could be resentments it helps.
Overall all my relationship is also very “adoring”. I understand that they only have eyes for each other in a way and dont want to let go after so many years apart.
Her face is so pulled that she can’t seem to open her eyes all the way. This marriage will crash and burn at some point, but it’s not any time soon.
I agree with you about her eyes – she’s got the Melania squint.
I thought it was the heavy eye makeup making her eyes look tiny.
Hey! If you watch the video of them from the premier (it’s on the DM), Ben seems totally drunk and then they get into an argument as he tries to lap all the attention. Maybe it’s pot, but he was on something.
I agree. I think they love each other but Ben can be difficult. If it’s about his projects or premieres he is happy as a clam but when it comes time to support her endeavors he is like a whiney kid who wants to stay home.
I hate her outfit for this premiere. It’s so blah and I’m sick of seeing her amazing abs. The hair and makeup were so meh.
I saw the paparazzi video of him slamming the car door. The videos and pics before they got to their car they were smiling, hugging, kissing. So I think he was just over being hounded by the paps, not mad at Jennifer like everyone loves to claim.
He’s been on something (imo) for ALL their red carpet events (and many interviews he’s done but not all). People just don’t want to admit it. And blaming the paps for his pique would go over better if paps themselves in interviews have said he gives them set ups (him not his usually blamed women) which tracks because that’s what they all have in common-him. It’s not jlo’s fault. And he didn’t need to slam the door in jlo’s face no matter what the reason- just bad manners. And it will last as long as she puts up with him which maybe a long time because she cares about good press. But I think the bloom is off the rose irl not the red carpet show.
I admire she’s done the work in therapy. It’s not easy to do.
If he’s gone to therapy, he need to go back & do the work on himself & commit to that.
Their marriage will last as long as each can mask their true personalities. She’s a giver, he’s a taker. It’s not going to be some long lasting love match.
She love bombed him, he adores the attention.
It is simply not sustainable.
Think of it like a glass of water. She’s constantly refilling his glass, but he’s not refilling hers back. This is, at the heart of it, an unkind man. I won’t forget how he treated Jen1. Jen2 needs to protect herself.
I absolutely agree with this. In many interviews she has spoken about therapy, affirmations and how after failed she relationships she had to look at herself and see what is SHE doing wrong. She is very self aware but people don’t want to see that as they hate her so much and can’t get past the makeup, hair, ambition and wealth. it’s a shame but I also blame her terrible team that she keeps around (mainly Benny Medina and Elaine Thomas Goldsmith whom everyone says are terrible). Ben is an unhappy insecure man. He lasted long with Garner cause he was able to take the reins of the relationship. it was all about him. HE worked, directed, etc while she raised the kid and filmed the occasional Mom type movie. Now he has an ambitious hardworking woman who wants it all (the career, family, love, wealth) and he can not deal with sharing the reins. I appreciate Jennifer Lopez, i think she is a testament to working hard and not letting the negativity around you get you down BUT she has a HORRIBLE picker for men.
Wow. I didn’t recognizer her in the thumbnail.
She’s morphing into Melania
I agree. Bennifer seems fine. Unfortunately for him, Ben is a pap magnet even without JLo. Remember, he and his first wife were heavily stalked, and he remained stalked post-divorce as well. The man has the right to be annoyed. And, if I was a celeb and had JLo’s abs, I would be a total problem. My abs would ALWAYS be out.
I get the sense that they love each other and are committed to making it work. Jennifer is aware of Ben’s issues., and she chose to get back with him and marry him anyway. But it’s not going to get easier. I didn’t watch the video so I didn’t see the argument or him acting drunk. The man needs to just show up for his wife and do it sober.
That said, having an argument doesn’t mean their marriage is in trouble. Couples argue and have problems and manage to work through them. I do think the fact that they have both been married before, and that they re-kindled the relationship that ended some two decades ago, suggests that they are aware things won’t be perfect but they want to be together enough to deal with that.
I just hope Jennifer doesn’t end up putting up with too much s**t from him in order to keep him and the marriage. But I do hope they manage to stay together and stay happy. It’s not just for their sake. They’ve blended their families and that seems to be working out pretty well (certainly Serafina and Emme seem to be tight). I’d hate for the kids to experience another split. That would be hard on them.
This is on a countdown. I give it til the end of the year.
Couples always stay together through thanksgiving and Christmas. January is when the lawyers get called