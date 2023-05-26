“Cardi B packed a huge school lunch for her 4-year-old daughter Kulture” links

Cardi B showed off what she packed for Kulture’s school lunch and people had a lot of feelings. I’m not bothered by the sugar or the quality of the meal (it looks like good food) but holy crap, that’s so much food for a 4-year-old!! [LaineyGossip]
Kulture school lunch be everything 🍎 pic.twitter.com/9TIMwIDwIB
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 23, 2023
JFC Lohan is pregnant??? End times, indeed.
I had no idea either lol.
My *exact* reaction. I had no idea and I miss those minutes before I clicked this post and found out.
I believe Mac-n-cheese and chicken nuggets are the two main food groups for toddlers.
I wonder if that’s Kulture’s lunch and snacks for the day. Does Kindergarten have snack time? Or maybe Kindergarten lunch is like prison and you use the snacks for bartering.
I’d guess it’s breakfast and lunch and snacks for a long day. The fruit loop instant breakfast and cereal make me think that.
That’s what I was thinking–maybe it’s snacks & lunch for the day. Maybe there’s some after school time at day care & some is for that. Or they’re hitting all the foods she likes in hope she at least eats some of it.
Everything looks fine except the fruit loops ( but Kulture probably only eat the fruit loops).
LOL at that amount of food. If her daughter is anything like my friend’s 4 year old, it would take like 2-3 days to eat all that.
Cardi has little girls. Little girls now want huge, fancy lunches so they can share with their buddies. I routinely pack my 8 yo as much or more than her 15/17 yo brothers.
Just came to proclaim my obsession with caftans and Queen Latifah. I collect them they are everything.
The food may be for the full day if she goes to all-day preschool/child care. Before our school switched to providing all meals we had to send a lunch and a snack and it looks like she may have a breakfast or morning snack in there too. My kids eat breakfast before they leave the house but several in their class eat at school depending on their schedule.
I bet Cardi’s daughter shares with all her friends so it’s like a picnic every day. Adorable.
That is what I was thinking as well. Kulture probably came home and said she shared her food so Cardi makes sure there is more than enough for everyone.
From what I’ve seen of kids, if you give them broccoli, and fruit loops, and chicken nuggets, and fruit, and mac n/ cheese, and juice, and water . . . they will eat the fruit loops, nuggets, mac n cheese, and drink the juice. I wonder if the fruit and broccoli end up being thrown out? It’s great to give kids choices, but most kids will stick to the unhealthy stuff if they can.
I have a kid at my daycare center that has a lot of allergies, so he brings a lunch instead of eating the school provided lunch. His mom packs breakfast, lunch, and snack so his lunch looks kind of like this, although Kulture’s looks even bigger. But he ends up throwing so much of it out because he just can’t eat that much. It’s such a waste. We’ve sent home the extra food just to show that he can’t eat the quantities that she sends, but she still sends a lot. I understand that she wants to make sure he isn’t hungry. I feel that at a parent level. But I don’t think I’ve ever seen him finish more than half.
That story about Boebert’s son is heart breaking. Her oldest is 16 and her youngest is 9. CPS better do a more thorough investigation into this.
One of these days the Boebert family is going to make the news in ways that are so much worse than they have been already. You can see it coming.
That was just awful. You know he’s been this way through their whole marriage. I feel badly for those kids. Her, well, whatever, good she’s divorcing him.