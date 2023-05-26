“Cardi B packed a huge school lunch for her 4-year-old daughter Kulture” links

Cardi B showed off what she packed for Kulture’s school lunch and people had a lot of feelings. I’m not bothered by the sugar or the quality of the meal (it looks like good food) but holy crap, that’s so much food for a 4-year-old!! [LaineyGossip]

Photos from the amfAR gala in Cannes. [RCFA]

Brian Cox has some thoughts on Succession Szn 4’s plot twist. [Dlisted]

Primo is apparently a great new sitcom. [Pajiba]

Queen Latifah said Caftan Rights! [Go Fug Yourself]

I love all of these “become ungovernable” photos. [OMG Blog]

This Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello backslide is bad for both of them. [Just Jared]

Jason Boebert’s son called the police when his dad was “throwing” him around the house. Rep. Lauren Boebert intervened & told the cops not to come. [Jezebel]

Lindsay Lohan’s bump is growing. [Egotastic]

Brides versus their maids of honor. [Buzzfeed]

Drew Barrymore consoles her biggest fan. [Seriously OMG]

SCOTUS hates federally protected wetlands. [Towleroad]

Kulture school lunch be everything 🍎 pic.twitter.com/9TIMwIDwIB — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 23, 2023