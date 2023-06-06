NYT: ‘Going to war with the tabloids’ has not helped Prince Harry’s image in Britain

Did anyone believe that Prince Harry’s testimony in court against the Mirror Group Newspapers would be accurately portrayed within the British media? No, of course not. We’ve seen enough from the British media establishment to understand that they feel like they’re all in this together. The stones it takes for Harry to not only go up against one newspaper, but the entire media landscape, the whole rotten system, is pretty extraordinary. Still, I had hope that the American media would do a more thorough and fair job of covering the events. That… has not been the case. The New York Times had an analysis piece about Harry’s testimony in court and wouldn’t you know, they’re relying more on “wow, Harry is hurting his reputation in Britain!” GMAFB. From Mark Landler and Megan Specia’s reporting for the NYT:
Harry’s declining popularity: For Harry, who now largely supports himself, the litigation has been expensive and time-consuming. People who know him say he did not expect, when he brought the suits, that they would drag on for so many years. Going to war against the tabloids has not helped his image in Britain, where his popularity has already been tarnished by his bitter split with his father and older brother, William.
Peter Hunt’s comments: “He is taking action over alleged illegality, alleged abuse of power,” said Peter Hunt, a former royal correspondent for the BBC. “That is quite a courageous move, which is not an adjective often seen next to the name Harry.” Since Harry left Britain in 2020, he has gone a long way toward taking back control of his narrative from the tabloids. Between his tell-all memoir, “Spare,” and a Netflix documentary with Meghan, Harry will have little new information to disclose on the stand, Mr. Hunt predicted.
Royal watchers claim Harry is polarizing: Some royal watchers said it was a sign of Harry’s polarizing reputation in Britain that the media coverage before the trial focused on whether testifying would diminish his stature rather than on the journalism issues at stake. “The kernel of what he’s trying to do is being watered down,” said Mr. Hunt, the former BBC correspondent. “It’s almost as if phone hacking is priced in,” he said, adding, “it wasn’t priced in if you were the victim.”
[From The NYT]
“Going to war against the tabloids has not helped his image in Britain, where his popularity has already been tarnished by his bitter split with his father and older brother, William.” Ah, yes – the split was so bitter that Charles spent months demanding Harry show up for his coronation. And Harry’s “image” being hurt after he revealed that his brother physically assaulted him in his home says more about Britain than Harry. It continues to fascinate me as we watch the Windsors act as if the tabloids are an extension of the royal family, and the tabloids speak as if they’re part of the family too. What an unholy alliance. Anyway, it’s disgusting that to watch the New York Times once again carry water for the worst people and the most nonsensical arguments in the UK.
Courageous isn’t an adjective associated with Harry? Did I read that right? My criticisms of him aside, one thing you can’t doubt is his courage.
Well said!
Two tours in Afghanistan, leaving his country and family to protect his wife and children, returning to the UK without proper protection during this turmoil, speaking openly about his mental health struggles and inner feelings. Yeh, I agree these definitely are acts of a coward.
But hiding in a vast palace (or five), attacking anybody who is under you, and making secret deals with rug writers needs the courage all you can get.
Besides, Harry does not give a rat’s @ss about his image anywhere. He does care about his wife, his kids, his true friends, and his mission to punish those that hurt his loved ones.
This “royal reporter” conveniently remember what the rags have written about Harry, but not what his actual life has been like. Just like they all do on days ending on y.
That was such a nasty and unnecessary piece of shade throwing.
I kind of thought he was referring to other Harrys?
No, he meant this Harry.
Not sure but I took that as courageous is not a word associated with Harry by the BM? They are not using that adjective to talk about him and this court case when they should be.
Yes, this is how I read it, too.
That’s what I thought too, by the British Media. The British Media is using their same old strategy, distract distract distract but they’re not fooling anyone. Their keyboard warriors are just pretending to be dumb so they can get their daily dose of hating.
Peter Hunt isn’t part of that media landscape in the sense that he’s retired. He doesn’t play that media game. I read that as Hunt telling that the bm doesn’t say he’s courageous. If you step back and look at it as if someone is actually reporting from a neutral standpoint, you’ll see what he says differently.
@Jais, exactly, he will not bow down or be beaten by them. He will live his life on HIS terms and if the media don’t like it, they can go swivel. Harry is more courageous than ANY of his family and the hacks who write about him, and he couldn’t give a stuff now ANYONE A IN THE TOXIC UK FEEL ABOUT HIM. He is standing for himself,, Megan and his children
Exactly @Jais. What Peter Hunt meant was that: considering everything that has been written and said about prince Harry by the British media, even though Harry has always been and done the exact opposite of what the BM writes and says about him, courageous is an adjective one would never associate with the name prince Harry. In reality however, prince Harry is the most courageous of them all BRF men put together even though the BM would prefer to convince the masses otherwise. THIS was NOT a dig at prince Harry.
My jaw hit the floor when I read that one. My God, these people have actual blinders on, when it comes to Harry.
Peter Hunt is always positive about Harry. I wonder if this is not a typo and if Harry was means to be Royals (who are not very courageous people). Lors of people comment about that on his twitter page. He might respond.
770-237-8334No it was not a typo. People are just NOT reading the entire paragraph and are just hang up on one sentence deliberately taking Hunt’s words our of context. Why? Im not sure yet, but i got a hunch given the ” even though i criticise Harry a lot of the time” “even thoughWhen you read in its entirety even just what Kaiser quoted of the NYT article, it says absolutely nothing about Hunt saying prince is a coward.
Why are we expecting the NYT to be fair and balanced? They haven’t been in many years. This is the same publication that did a fluff piece on Elizabeth Holmes. Trash. Trash. Trash.
The NYT is a great newspaper. But like most organizations, it’s not perfect. It publishes stories that are pretty cringe sometimes, usually in the features sections. It’s the features reporters who tend to do the stupidest things, not the foreign policy, business or even political reporters.
I don’t know if I would agree with that final assessment. The political reporters at NYT are FREQUENTLY mocked for their bothsiderism and amplification of nonsense. Did we all forget “clouds and shadows” from 2016? Pretty much anything Maggie Haberman writes, and her constant willingness to downplay Trump’s horribleness for exclusives? Being better than the BM, doesn’t make them great. They’ve had legitimate criticism in the US for at least a decade on their direction. There’s a reason that I’m not even on social media and I know about the NYT pitchbot account.
Meh.
NYT constantly laments that the youth vote is stubbornly remaining liberal, encourages transphobia and fascism in their mealy mouth ‘both sides’ coverage, downplays Biden at every opportunity and used the full weight of their editorial board to tell Ukraine to roll over and give Putin what he wants.
It does not help that American media is only listening to UK H&M coverage with half an ear and what coverage there is poisoned by the same outlets H is suing. Some US outlets are reporting about the Heritage Foundation visa business without any suggestion that their request is erroneous and false on its face. That’s lazy reporting but it’s also a choice.
I long for the day when someone, anyone makes a serious documentary about the Sussexes with nuance and facts.
A great newspaper?
I used to think so, but not anymore.
And I often used to buy the NYT in the stands that have international papers just to support them.
Not so much since they dumped the person who was supposed to keep them in touch with the little people.
Their political coverage is biased and elitist, their journalists sneer at readers who aren’t far right lunatics, and they constantly write news for people summering on their yachts overseas.
I used to read them daily, but I had to quit because They are part of the Trump problem, just like CNN.
The NYT is an arm of the US policy establishment.
agreed. really only the AP, Reuters are the most neutral in terms of reporting. and this article is “news analysis”…which carries with it a flavor of opinion. honestly, the US has just as much of a press problem as the UK. the problem is the press is held in the hands of those in power, often billionaires with a certain agenda that often run in the same circles as the British monarchy if we are being honest. similarly, this is the case here. i’m not sure what harry is trying to achieve as it seems almost impossible to change this ingrained system, but i applaud him for trying.
Exactly. People need to think for themselves, not be told what to think by the media. Too much power in the hands of power-mongers.
A large part of the US problem is “spillover” where wealthy Brits are the ones buying and controlling US media outlets.
LOL – Actually it has been quite the reverse.
The Netflix show , followed by SPARE then the court cases have flipped A LOT of haters.
At least they’re going to Peter Hunt for some quotes.
And this – “Between his tell-all memoir, “Spare,” and a Netflix documentary with Meghan, Harry will have little new information to disclose on the stand, Mr. Hunt predicted.”
I think that was one of the big goals of Spare and the Netflix documentary – to get their side of the story out there, yes, but also to get SO Much out there that the tabloids have little left on Harry himself.
Also – “the kernel of what he’s trying to do is being watered down” – that is so well put. It is being watered down. But, that’s to be expected from the tabloids.
Harry is suing the tabloids who control the narrative in the UK, of course they’re going to water down his allegations etc.
These are not “allegations.” Rupert Murdoch admitted the phones were hacked. I hope Harry gets a such a huge settlement it permanently wipes the smug off Piers Morgan’s face.
I mean, okay?
Even if he wins, I’m not sure that he is getting a huge amount, which shows how much the money is not the point for him.
But we are talking about this in a legal context— in a court of law, they ARE allegations, so Becks was correct to state it that way. Obviously we all believe it happened.
Well what does that say about Britain? I don’t believe all the people of Britain are ruled by the tabloids but it does sound like some of the government and all of the Royal Cult are. It’s a shame that the one truly good Royal by birth is being ostracized because he wants to be treated fairly and to be able to have a job and do his very good works and marry the person he loves. But the rest of the cult….
that is utter tosh, so far from what i can see on Twitter the tide has changed in his favor reading comments there are 10 + to 1 – comments. Is NYT trying to change the american public’s mind. In the end this isn’t a popularity contest its a fight for justice and you dont always have everyone behind
Yeah it’s been pretty positive so far from what I can see.
It helps that major quote from the testimony so far has been what he said about the government and media which is completely true. The British public has seen that play out the last few years and most agree.
They’re just glad someone with power is saying it out loud.
The NYT’s own comment section is a steaming garbage heap.
I don’t think this is a bad article considering a couple opinion pieces they’ve had before and especially with Peter hunts comments highlighting that it’s a brave move and how it’s being reported.
There will always be articles like this. The court cases has affected how the British media reports on him and that in turn pours onto the people sadly. But it hasn’t stopped him so.
I think they also did an extensive report on the charges and the case in a separate article….
What is this obsession with popularity? Harry isn’t running for anything. He isn’t vying for the throne. He isn’t in high school. He is avenging his teenaged self, his wife and family, his mother, and countless others abused by the tabloids. What’s popularity got to do with it?
@THATSNOTOKAY
Exactly 💯
Seriously. They assume he’s as obsessed with his own popularity as the RF is and the tabloids are.
He’s not going to war with the tabloids because he’s worried about his popularity. He’s doing it because they are dangerous and he’s trying to protect his family.
MF-He’s doing it because they are dangerous and he’s trying to protect his family.
This: if the rf and tabloids would have just left them alone to get on with they’re lives- H&M wouldn’t have done Oprah, an documentary or Spare, they had know choice. The rf and it’s tabloid minions tried to destroy they’re reputations so know one would want to work with them. That included charities.
Because a big chunk of his income comes from his book, his documentary, the various Netflix projects etc.? Popularity definitively helps with sales numbers.
Now why would he care about popularity in Britain specifically, is a whole other issue, they are not his main audience anymore. Nor I think he’s unpopular, Spare still sold richly in the UK. I doubt this will actually knock him down. People taking on large corporations are usually applauded. Wait and see him crawl back up on that royals popularity ladder they so like to publish.
If anything, his popularity will grow.
His popularity will definitely grow that is why they’re pounding in the ears of the public that he is losing popularity 😂they’re trying to make shit happen. Do people really believe that the British tabloid care and want Harry to be popular ???
The only people who are against what Harry is doing are the press and the royalists. After all that the press and Palace have done to Harry I doubt he cares about his image in the UK . The public and press are still hungry to see him.
Ok, sigh….
I’m sure everything Harry has done has hurt his popularity with ROYALISTS. I very much doubt it’s killed his reputation throughout the U.K. I’m willing to bet a lot of people admire his fortitude. But those aren’t the people the media are polling.
That said, they keep hammering on about this point because for the royal family that continue to live off of the taxpayers dime, their popularity within the U.K. is literally their end all be all. The NEED mass popular support so they can keep this grift…err…I mean institution going.
That’s why I laugh at their articles saying Harry and Meghan aren’t beloved in the US. Because they are operating under the assumption that they require mass support in order to be successful. That’s simply not true. They aren’t politicians or working royals anymore. Even if only 10% of the people in the US are buying what the Sussexes are selling, that still would make them wildly successful. The US is HUGE and incredibly diverse with endless niche markets. For example, I couldn’t give a flying fuck about country music but enough people do to make it a successful business. Not everyone loves rap music, but enough people do to make tons of rappers millionaires.
Harry is doing what he’s wanted to do for 20 years. What he was DENIED the ability to do while he was still in the institution. And I doubt Harry is surprised at how long the process has taken.
Agreed 1000 percent. If they are popular with just 2% of the US population that’s still six million people to support them and That’s just the US, they still have support in tons of countries around the world. I think the British media is obsessed with popularity, because they only know how to relate to things being done in a royal playbook. That’s why they constantly refer to things that Harry and Meghan do as engagements, and complain about not knowing what’s going on as if they still have a court circular. They don’t know how to relate to them as private citizens and so they don’t realize that the same metrics do not apply.
“they only know how to relate to things being done in a royal playbook”
EXACTLY!! The royal landscape is all they know, but they are loathe to admit that so they keep BSing their Sussex coverage acting like they’re experts in the entertainment industry and philanthropy. How can anyone take them seriously when they can’t even read a map or google how long it takes to drive from Montecito to LA? Why does anyone take them seriously!?
The British Media definitely knows how to relate to them as private citizens, but they don’t want to and they can’t because they need Harry and Meghan on the Royal Circular to create drama and compare Kate to Meghan. Try to imagine the Daily Fail Royal page without Harry and Meghan🙄🙄as Harry said, these pages are real estate and they need to be sold🙄
Honestly, this feels very on brand for the New York Times. They are very much for the status quo in most things. Fortunately, Prince Harry dgaf.
What a superficial article from the New York Times. It is no longer the newspaper should I say.
Ugh these people. I firmly believe if Harry and Meghan moved to the moon the rota would have a media team up there reporting negativity against them for every perceived slight against the crown.
Well I’m not surprised the press saying Harry holding the press to account is an issue.
I do not believe that Harry has lost anything.
The royalists are hanging on by a thread.
People under 60 are seeing the world change and know that the BRF is an out of date biz.
Shine a light Harry. Keep up the good work.
Harry himself said that he lost a lot in this process.
He said he lost some friends, I don’t think he cares about his popularity with royalists.
He did not say popularity
@snuffles He literally said in his interview with Dr. Gabor Maté’s that he’s “lost a lot in this process, but also gained in seeing the kids growing up in California”
@irone
And what do you assume he meant by that? We can only guess. But, from where I’m sitting, I don’t think he’s pressed about popularity polls.
He’s lost the ability to travel easily in his own country of birth. He’s lost contact with some family members. I doubt he was refering to fake YouGov polls for worrying about.
I dunno about that – based on SM he has a lot of support from the public in the UK who see that the media has too much power. The recent Schofield revelations and outraged has shown people see that the media are corrupt and complicit in this type of behaviour.
But as always these articles always appeal to a certain demographic.
The media will always side with each other. Harry is brave for doing this but even he must know while he could “win” he can also lose. Also who is going to enforce checks and balances against the media if H wins and they lose? Even if Labour wins Keir is in Murdoch’s pocket. I think Harry is more doing this lawsuit to show his kids he lives by his words.
Harry brought the lawsuit despite knowing the press would attack him relentlessly. And that is just one more reason courageous is always associated with Harry.
I mean, the NYT loooooves Trump so it’s usually a mistake to expect anything better from them.
I don’t think what he said about Harry’s popularity is bad or wrong. As evidenced by the constant and bogus YouGov polls, popularity is everything to these people. Operating outside of that concept is alien to them and they obviously have no idea of what it means to be brave. Harry’s recent actions truly baffle them. And they have taken his departure very personally.
I think Peter Hunt summed it up nicely: “The kernel of what he’s trying to do is being watered down…it’s almost as if the price of phone hacking was being priced in…it wasn’t priced in if you were the victim.” And that’s one of the major issues being sued over and also glossed over by the BM’s coverage-the entitlement of the tabloids to get dirt on people by any means necessary, regardless of legality. Everything else being reported is a diversion from this basic MO and philosophy ingrained in the BM and posing as “business as usual”.
could be just me but lets speculate a bit; what if hazza & co actually win this fight and the standards are finally enshrined and upheld following the juris prudence that could be a result of this case and the other ones pending?
that doesnt only mean that all this wild speculating fluff from the tabloid press but also the more serious newspapers will be held to higher standards and the gossip bonanza days (read income) are over and they actually are held to be responsible for what they have done and still want to write.
with the internet this also will be a problem because the days of just say anything anonymously will be over sooner than later. the unlimited freedom to spout whatever
will end i think because we as societies are going to lose out to the corrosive lies not only about celebrities but our societies democratic and scientific structures are beleaguered not only by deluded souls but weaponized by people/states who have no affinity with such values as truthfulnes and ethics and privacy standards.
i applaud harry and all the others for taking a stand and hope for a ripple effect throughout, we all need to be freed of the malicious drivel, not only from the tabloids but all media. lets lift the standards a bit before we all drown in muck
What does “who now largely supports himself” mean? Who else do they think is supporting him?
Exactly! I was coming here to say the say thing.
Yeah, I noticed that too. I mean, Meghan has her own money which I’m sure she uses to finance their life. But, maybe they mean his inheritance from Diana.
Just another way to throw shade without saying anything of substance that is actionable.
I don’t have the respect for the NYT that I once did. It has slowly become much more right wing and somewhere along the line, “balance’ overtook critical analysis.
For me, Between the toxic British media and US media, I’ll take the US media any day(even though it’s not perfect). I’ve also seen pro-HM articles as well as anti-HM articles on WaPost/NYT/USA Today. They play both sides still, imo. Compared to the BP, they are completely biased (except probably the Guardian which Ive seen fair articles).
Just look at how both the US vs UK coverage on how they handled the Spotify podcast division Layoffs. The Fortune article (USA) just said it how it is , they’re cutting people to reorganize/rework the division. However the Telegraph version (UK) blamed it on HM podcast as it failed to boost up profits so they had to layoff 200 people. It’s sooo obvious how the UK media is just super biased and using nasty propaganda to literally brainwash people. Not to mention intentionally exaggerate and Lie to character assassinate HM. Imagine what else they are lying about to the British public.
Wow, that is some convoluted logic on the part of the Telegraph. Spotify is laying off people because Archetypes didn’t boost their profits enough? Good gad.
LOL! Prince Harry is more popular than his Aunt Anne, Edward, Andrew and Sophie. He’s only 4 points away from William. Everyone beats out #QueenSidePiece including Meghan.
In other news: the foxes say the chickens are a bunch of drama queens.
Just watching on the other side of the world, Seems like karma is making its way to the BP in the last few weeks(ie Phillip Schofield). Who’s next…
I support Harry’s court case but of course his reputation in the UK has taken a massive hit, that’s not news. People are either tired of the drama or have been turned against him by the British tabloids
LOL, the NYT correspondent isn’t moving in circles where Harry is popular — he’s moving in the same circles, I’m guessing, as the British journalists Harry is suing.
Anyway … Harry only cares about doing the right thing. It’s why I admire him. It’s why Meghan loves him. It’s why his mum would be so proud of him.
It is about self-interest and commonality. They are in the same business; that of news as their counterpart whom is being sued.
I remember how difficult to find an objective read about Meghan’s lawsuit except for Al Jezerra, so I remain unmoved by this, especially their response to the high speed chase.
I will read the raw documents, Harry’s statement and available unbiased perspectives that explained the events leading to this case.
That will have to be enough…….
They just released a poll showing majority of Americans believing HMs version regarding the Paparazzi chase in NYC- with almost 75% of younger Americans under 35 backing HM. What does that tell you about Americans and our own traditional media outlets . And they’re not as bad as the toxic British Press.