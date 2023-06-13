Dating Leo DiCaprio ‘was never serious’ for Gigi Hadid & ‘it will never be serious’

A few weeks ago, there were rumors that Leo DiCaprio was dating a 22-year-old model named Meghan Roche. There were photos of (a very young-looking) Roche getting onto Leo’s yacht. Those photos started another cycle of “wow Leo is so gross” stories, but it turns out, Roche is dating one of Leo’s friends, Badius. That was the response from Leo’s team, the equivalent of “it wasn’t me, that’s not my girlfriend!” For whatever reason, I sort of believe it too. Interestingly enough, just after those Roche rumors popped up, he was once again seen with Gigi Hadid. They were both at the Chiltern Firehouse in London last week and it caused a titter on social media, like Gigi and Leo might still be dealing with each other in some way. What’s amazing is that this time, Gigi’s people shut it down:

Gigi Hadid is keeping things casual. Though rumors continue to circulate about a romance with Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, a source close to the 28-year-old supermodel tells PEOPLE there is nothing serious between the two and that “she’s dating a bit and meets up with Leo when she can.” “Seeing Leo was never serious for her and it will never be serious. She likes his attention and enjoys hanging out with him. They have a lot of friends in common and also hang out in a group,” the source adds. As of Hadid’s current relationship status: “Gigi is single and is very happy with her life.” The same source shares that the Next in Fashion co-host is “having a great summer so far,” spending time with her 2-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik, as well as her family and friends. Last week, they were both spotted at London restaurant Chiltern Firehouse. The runway star and The Wolf of Wall Street actor arrived separately. Hadid, wearing a blazer, jeans and a button-up top, and model friend Neelam Gill arrived at the restaurant first. DiCaprio, dressed in a black top and jeans, alongside his father George DiCaprio and his stepmother, Peggy Farrar, stepped out moments later. A source told PEOPLE that their appearances were not linked. “It’s not surprising that both these two were at a hot spot on the same night,” said the source. “They didn’t arrive or sit together or eat together.”

[From People]

Yeah… I believe this too. I think Gigi was “useful” for Leo’s image for a few months and then it was over, no harm, no foul. Gigi is single and she’s not interested in Leo’s whole deal, and good for her. Now, I’m still fascinated by Leo’s spring and summer dating energy though. Is Neelam Gill the one? Does he finally have an Indian girlfriend? Or is Neelam just one of several models on his dating portfolio at the moment? I also think that Leo has officially changed up the age rule of his Leo D’s Dating Experience thing – he’s making a point of being seen with women who are 27 and 28 years old. I believe he’s raised the age cut-off from 25 to 29. How bold!