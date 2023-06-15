Nick Cannon’s ex Jessica White: I prayed Nick would love me how I loved him



I truly do not know how Nick Cannon manages to attract so many beautiful ladies to be his partners and have his babies. But here we are again with another story from someone who once dated him. Nick has eleven children by six women, and I am not sure how many of the women he is still dating simultaneously, but he’s had multiple partners for a long time now. In previous posts about Nick Cannon’s unusual family setup, I said that it must be hard emotionally and an uneven power dynamic for his partners to have an implied (or actual) sense of competition. Especially when it comes to getting support for their kids. Now one of his exes, the model Jessica White, is echoing my thoughts. Jessica and Nick were together for eight years, according to Jessica. They were expecting a child together in 2020, but she tragically suffered a miscarriage. She has now penned an open letter to Nick, supposedly on Instagram, but I couldn’t find a screenshot. I’m guessing it’s been deleted. But ET is reporting on it so at some point, it must have been up there. It seems like Nick isn’t happy about her appearing on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and that’s what she’s responding to. I found it sad but kind of inadvertently revealing, too.

Ahead of the season premiere of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta on Tuesday, White, who’s starring on the show, took to Instagram to send a message to her ex after being unable to reach him directly. “I know you’re upset about the show but after eight years I can’t stand when things catch you off guard,” she wrote, “and I feel like you deserve way more respect as a man even though I may be more respectful than you ever gave me with public announcements.” White and Cannon began dating in 2015, and the model noted in her post that she gave the TV personality “eight ride or die years,” all while “praying” that he’d “see me the way I deserved.” “I wanted it to work, prayed every day that you’d see me and love me the way that I loved you. Maybe you did but just kept it from me during the relationship,” she wrote. “I walked away with more questions than anything, I don’t know till this day really why current things had to happen.” “I never felt love that was safe even as a kid so no Nick you didn’t cause that pain I had it long before us but I put it off on you unfairly without seeing that my healing needed to be deeper past us,” she wrote. “I mean you added to it but my fear of not being loved wasn’t broken by you I’d like to publicly say that.” White additionally wrote that she felt as if Cannon “always put the other women on a pedestal,” which made her feel “beyond unstable.”

[From ET]

First of all, Nick has no business being upset with Jessica for being on a TV show…they’re not together anymore and she’s a grown woman. She can do what she wants. Whatever else she may say, I think Jessica has some unresolved feelings. That little backhanded comment “even though I may be more respectful than you gave me” sounds like she’s still hurting. I don’t judge–it took years for me to get over my college ex and every time I smell his cologne on someone else my stomach still turns over. She was with Nick for a long time. She also miscarried and then discovered two weeks later that he was having a baby with Brittany Bell. (They mention this in the ET article.) That is the most devastating turn of events, to be going through pregnancy loss and then find out someone else your man is seeing is having a successful pregnancy. Adding insult to injury, she says she found out on Instagram with the rest of the world. To stay with someone for eight years and feel like they are not reciprocating…that sounds miserable and I’m glad she’s not in this situation anymore. I hope Jessica has experienced the healing she needs to find someone who will fully show up for her. And I think Nick chooses women who have insecurities, or who have had difficult childhoods like Jessica mentions. Jessica is beautiful and successful, she deserves more.