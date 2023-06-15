Nick Cannon’s ex Jessica White: I prayed Nick would love me how I loved him

I truly do not know how Nick Cannon manages to attract so many beautiful ladies to be his partners and have his babies. But here we are again with another story from someone who once dated him. Nick has eleven children by six women, and I am not sure how many of the women he is still dating simultaneously, but he’s had multiple partners for a long time now. In previous posts about Nick Cannon’s unusual family setup, I said that it must be hard emotionally and an uneven power dynamic for his partners to have an implied (or actual) sense of competition. Especially when it comes to getting support for their kids. Now one of his exes, the model Jessica White, is echoing my thoughts. Jessica and Nick were together for eight years, according to Jessica. They were expecting a child together in 2020, but she tragically suffered a miscarriage. She has now penned an open letter to Nick, supposedly on Instagram, but I couldn’t find a screenshot. I’m guessing it’s been deleted. But ET is reporting on it so at some point, it must have been up there. It seems like Nick isn’t happy about her appearing on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and that’s what she’s responding to. I found it sad but kind of inadvertently revealing, too.
Ahead of the season premiere of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta on Tuesday, White, who’s starring on the show, took to Instagram to send a message to her ex after being unable to reach him directly.
“I know you’re upset about the show but after eight years I can’t stand when things catch you off guard,” she wrote, “and I feel like you deserve way more respect as a man even though I may be more respectful than you ever gave me with public announcements.”
White and Cannon began dating in 2015, and the model noted in her post that she gave the TV personality “eight ride or die years,” all while “praying” that he’d “see me the way I deserved.”
“I wanted it to work, prayed every day that you’d see me and love me the way that I loved you. Maybe you did but just kept it from me during the relationship,” she wrote. “I walked away with more questions than anything, I don’t know till this day really why current things had to happen.”
“I never felt love that was safe even as a kid so no Nick you didn’t cause that pain I had it long before us but I put it off on you unfairly without seeing that my healing needed to be deeper past us,” she wrote. “I mean you added to it but my fear of not being loved wasn’t broken by you I’d like to publicly say that.”
White additionally wrote that she felt as if Cannon “always put the other women on a pedestal,” which made her feel “beyond unstable.”
[From ET]
First of all, Nick has no business being upset with Jessica for being on a TV show…they’re not together anymore and she’s a grown woman. She can do what she wants. Whatever else she may say, I think Jessica has some unresolved feelings. That little backhanded comment “even though I may be more respectful than you gave me” sounds like she’s still hurting. I don’t judge–it took years for me to get over my college ex and every time I smell his cologne on someone else my stomach still turns over. She was with Nick for a long time. She also miscarried and then discovered two weeks later that he was having a baby with Brittany Bell. (They mention this in the ET article.) That is the most devastating turn of events, to be going through pregnancy loss and then find out someone else your man is seeing is having a successful pregnancy. Adding insult to injury, she says she found out on Instagram with the rest of the world. To stay with someone for eight years and feel like they are not reciprocating…that sounds miserable and I’m glad she’s not in this situation anymore. I hope Jessica has experienced the healing she needs to find someone who will fully show up for her. And I think Nick chooses women who have insecurities, or who have had difficult childhoods like Jessica mentions. Jessica is beautiful and successful, she deserves more.
Anyone else get the vibe that Nick’s playbook is to select women with some unhealed trauma in their past, and every time they call him on something, he throws that back on them? Like these women are being told that their jealousy and insecurity is “their” problem? I get total manipulator vibes off this dude.
Yes, I completely get this vibe. Or when the one-sided open relationship doesn’t work for the woman anymore, he throws down the “You knew what you were getting when you started with me” card as if she should have to stay with him for that reason. He’s another master manipulator to watch out for.
Agreed.
A narcissist who choses carefully his victims. I wouldn’t be surprised if in the early stages of their relationships he loves bomb them, and after he starts the manipulation.
In this case I can see why he could be mad if an “ex” has her own show: for his personality everything is about control.
Yeah, Nick has been trash and it’s giving “scam artist” but instead of money being the issue, it’s women and their wombs. What’s his goal here? I just can’t see all of these ladies being happy since they don’t seem to connect on any level.
I’m glad Jessica was out of that dynamic, but the open letter to him kind of puts her right back in it. Maybe it’s to set up her storyline, but it feels like more healing needs to be done and not just with this relationship. The tweaks to her face just tell me that she hasn’t appreciated herself in a while. She was beautiful before and I don’t recognize her now.
I am very, very familiar with the insecurity and unstableness of an unhealthy relationship with a weird power dynamic. That more questions than answers feeling where you haven’t gotten to the point where you know that accepting it wasn’t for you is enough closure. No matter how many People Magazine spreads Nick gets for the “amazing feat”…. Of making many babies simultaneously, the subtext is something is hurt and insecure in him and he is pairing up with something hurt and insecure in these BEAUTIFUL women. He hasn’t evolved to some higher level of mastering life, parenthood and relationships. I really pray Jessica heals and gets the love and respect she deserves.
If he’s throwing an attitude about her living her life, taking a job she wants to take, years after they split – when he’s out in the world taking all kinds of random tv jobs and actively, publicly, shamelessly living his life out loud with umpteen children with umpteen different women – that’s just another indication of what a self-centered jackass he truly is. (With likely a sidecar of misogyny)
Dude, you walked away. Keep walking and shut your mouth.
As for her, I hope she’s got some good people in her life and can someday work through whatever has gone on before. (And if grabbing a little reality tv cash and upping her profile helps, why not?)
“I never felt love that was safe even as a kid” Ugh that punched me right in the gut. I grew up in chaos and with a Father that was unfaithful. And tried to leave the family so many times. But was dragged back for financial and other reasons. That had nothing to do with wanting to be there. And that has affected my life. I can’t trust anything is real or will stay. So now Nick is playing mind games as she tries to assert independence away from him.
I hope she finds a way to heal and thrives away from his nonsense.
I am so sorry you had to go through what you did. Reading her letter punched me in the gut as well and I came from a family that showed me love and support. I felt her pain and Nick is POS because it is evident as @Beana stated that this man picks certain women to prey on.
Even if they were still together, she has the right to express her feelings. If he wasn’t willing to listen or try to help, she needs to find someone who will and to even say it publicly if she wishes.
Nick is gross.
The way he handles relationships and parenting was a storyline on Selling Sunset this season with one cast member, Chelsea, calling it irresponsible to bring children into broken homes and no way he’s giving them enough attention. She was directing her comments to Bree, when Nick is the common denominator. I think all these women believe they’re his primary relationship, and find out online about the other kids.
Bree mentions her upbringing and why untraditional relationships are the norm for her.
So now that the relationship is over, he’s still trying to control her like he did when they were together. This dude is highly problematic in so many ways.
That is just incredibly sad to me. Eight years of her life. I hope she gets any help that she needs to value herself and find someone who does the same.
What a controlling, narcissistic, sexist, POS Nick is. Take the job Jessica. Do whatever you want. He is not in charge of you and never was.
On another note, how the hell does this halitosis face even get these gorgeous women to look in his direction? He always looks overly stimulated and Kate Middleton level of looney in his pics – the Easter one comes to mind where he is just overly animated – guess he had his Red Bull before he made ten other stops as the Easter bunny for his other children.
My guess is he must be a master manipulator and I bet he showers them with attention initially. I remember with Mariah, he used the religious angle to manipulate her – blessing his food reading the Bible, etc. That’s a common one I ran into down south – the good Christian guy. Watch out for those faux Christian men ladies.
It sounds like he was insanely disrespectful to her. Narcissists really know how to choose a victim. One trick the narcissist always pulls is to try to find out if you have any childhood pain they can exploit. Back when I was younger, I had the ability to spot the John Mayers and the Nick Cannons coming from a mile away, and I give them zero information, or, I’d give them the information that I wanted them to have. My childhood was so happy! I had such a great dad, etc. They aren’t interested in women who don’t have pain they can exploit and manipulate to their advantage.
Jessica is so much better off without him.
I never liked Nike, especially after the way he treated Christina Milian and now years after they broke up, his only regret in their relationship wasn’t cheating on her but that he did not get her pregnant.
Also, the way he treated Mariah Carey when he and his father ran to the media talking about how Mariah is “crazy” and “out of control” and how “concerned” he is for her and the kids well-being. When it was he was trying to break the prenup to get money out of her.
He’s a sick controlling man that can’t handle when women leaving him and going on with their lives.