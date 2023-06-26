The Sun: The Sussexes need to keep working to get paid £40 million from Netflix

It just occurred to me that the British media has no idea how many film and television projects are at a stand-still in America right now because of the writers’ strike. While some shows and movies are filming during the strike, there is simply so much on hold right now, stuck in development limbo or stuck in a months-long holding pattern of preproduction. The WGA strike is happening for many reasons, but one big reason is because the streamers have f–ked up how writers and actors get paid. That’s going to be a huge part of the negotiations if and when the actors strike as well. I would imagine people who have exclusive development deals with streaming companies are getting a lot of pressure from the streamers to work through the strike. Well, speaking of, the Sun had an “exclusive” about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix deal:

Harry and Meghan have been told to come up with more must-watch shows for Netflix if they want to be paid £40million in outstanding fees, it is claimed. The couple’s six-part soul-baring series was the streaming giant’s most-viewed documentary. But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to have been paid only half of their reported £81million contract. And they will get the rest only if they produce content of real interest, an industry source has revealed. The source said the US giant is happy with the viewing figures for the couple’s Harry & Meghan series. It proves they can be box-office hits with the right format. But if no suitable follow-ups can be agreed, the outstanding cash will not be handed over, it is claimed. But the couple will not face a public split similar to their one with Spotify. Their Archewell company’s £18million deal with the platform was ended by mutual agreement after Meghan, 41, produced only 13 broadcasts in two-and-a half years. The industry source said of the Netflix arrangement: “There’s no question of a headline-grabbing, public parting of the way. Netflix was pleased to sign Harry and Meghan and is looking for some great ideas going forward. But the remainder of the deal relies on them producing those good ideas. The deal’s continually under review which is normal for ones of this magnitude.”

[From The Sun]

The Sun is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers, and NGN also owns the Wall Street Journal, and WSJ has been doing the most in recent weeks to break some really oddly-sourced news on the Sussexes’ contracts with Spotify and Netflix. Harry is also suing NGN, which explains some of this. Anyway, from my (limited) understanding, many of the streamers structure their development contracts in a certain way, as in “you’ll be paid this much when you hit this target,” etc. It’s not a surprise that the Sussexes have only been paid half of the reported $100 million, especially given that their contract is reportedly a five-year deal. I’m sure they’ve got some other stuff in development beyond Heart of Invictus too. But again, the writers’ strike. And what will probably be an actors’ strike. Everything is going to come grinding to a halt very quickly and I’m not looking forward to the British media making everything about the Sussexes.