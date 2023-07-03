Michael Imperioli slams the SCOTUS ruling legalizing LGBTQ discrimination

On Friday, the Supreme Court released their ruling on 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, a case involving the completely hypothetical situation of a straight homophobic bigot/web designer who didn’t want to design a website for a gay couple’s wedding. SCOTUS decided, in a 6-3 decision, that it’s every business’s right and every person’s right to discriminate against LGBTQIA+ people under the banner of “religion.” As in, if a business owner is a “Christian,” they have the right to not do work for gay folks. I would assume the next case will be: Christians shouldn’t have to work alongside Muslims, Hindus, Jewish people or atheists either. That it’s perfectly acceptable for Christians (and only Christians) to discriminate against anyone, at any time. This isn’t just about religion and gay rights though – I can already see where this will go effectively immediately – “Christian” doctors and pharmacists refusing treatment to women seeking birth control, Plan B and abortions.

As I said, the case was hypothetical – or to put it another way, it was an outright lie. The Colorado web designer who took her case to the Supreme Court claimed that a gay man wanted her to design a site for his gay wedding. Except the “gay man” who allegedly approached this woman isn’t gay and he never tried to hire her for anything. This homophobic bigot, Lorie Smith, completely fabricated the whole case and got the whackjob Supreme Court to side in her favor. It wasn’t even like they waited for a perfect “test case” – the hyper-conservative movement just blatantly lied to get SCOTUS to dramatically alter the anti-discrimination laws and equal protection.

Michael Imperioli responded to the news of the case by writing this on Instagram:

i’ve decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or tv show I’ve been in. Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA ! USA!

[From Imperioli’s IG]

Good for him.