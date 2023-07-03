Michael Imperioli slams the SCOTUS ruling legalizing LGBTQ discrimination

On Friday, the Supreme Court released their ruling on 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, a case involving the completely hypothetical situation of a straight homophobic bigot/web designer who didn’t want to design a website for a gay couple’s wedding. SCOTUS decided, in a 6-3 decision, that it’s every business’s right and every person’s right to discriminate against LGBTQIA+ people under the banner of “religion.” As in, if a business owner is a “Christian,” they have the right to not do work for gay folks. I would assume the next case will be: Christians shouldn’t have to work alongside Muslims, Hindus, Jewish people or atheists either. That it’s perfectly acceptable for Christians (and only Christians) to discriminate against anyone, at any time. This isn’t just about religion and gay rights though – I can already see where this will go effectively immediately – “Christian” doctors and pharmacists refusing treatment to women seeking birth control, Plan B and abortions.
As I said, the case was hypothetical – or to put it another way, it was an outright lie. The Colorado web designer who took her case to the Supreme Court claimed that a gay man wanted her to design a site for his gay wedding. Except the “gay man” who allegedly approached this woman isn’t gay and he never tried to hire her for anything. This homophobic bigot, Lorie Smith, completely fabricated the whole case and got the whackjob Supreme Court to side in her favor. It wasn’t even like they waited for a perfect “test case” – the hyper-conservative movement just blatantly lied to get SCOTUS to dramatically alter the anti-discrimination laws and equal protection.
Michael Imperioli responded to the news of the case by writing this on Instagram:
i’ve decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or tv show I’ve been in. Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA ! USA!
Good for him.
Don’t know about Lorie but I will be filing ethics complaints against the lawyers involved in this sham in the states where they are licensed and by “lawyers,” I mean those who represented Lorie, which includes the wife of Josh Hawley, and those who ruled in her favor in their jobs as judges. The Supremes had no constitutional authority to hear this case and should face discipline in their professional capacity as members of any state bar and as judges. As chief Justice, Roberts is responsible for judicial discipline but he himself was the worst offender here. The appropriate discipline for him, other than whatever sanctions the bar can impose on him, is impeachment and removal. I am writing my senators and congressional representative to ask them to do just that. I encourage others to do the same. Don’t just call – they have to keep a log of all letters
Answering the questions, anyone can file a complaint with state bar overseers. Please note that a state bar and a state bar association are not the same thing. The state bar is the agency, usually answering to whoever the state’s chief Justice is, that licenses attorneys while a state bar association is something they join. Some states (Rhode Island!) contract with the bar association to process the state bar dues and handle disciplinary investigations. Judges do not have to be attorneys but every single one of these justices is. Their licenses are likely on inactive status but they can still be disciplined for unethical acts. They violated Article III of the Constitution by going beyond their authority described therein.
Roberts is actually responsible for disciplining his justices but, as we have recently learned, he has allowed them to engage in unethical behavior unchecked. He answers to Congress. If he isn’t going to resign, he needs to be removed
