Why did the Young V&A Museum remove an LGBTQ book before Princess Kate’s visit?

This is definitely one of the most random Eden Confidential columns I’ve ever read in the Daily Mail. Richard Eden gets some truly bizarre tips, and I would imagine that this one started out as something applauding transphobic bigotry and then it took a turn to make the Princess of Wales look too delicate to be around pro-trans literature. The backstory is: a few weeks ago, Kate attended the reopening of the Young V&A Museum, which has lots of interactive art and fun stuff for kids. It also has a gift shop with all kinds of fun stuff for kids. In the gift shop, there were pro-transgender books on display… until they were pulled just before Kate’s visit.
Flip-flopping Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer refuses to say whether or not he believes a woman can have a penis, but his party’s former senior MP Tristram Hunt appears to take a firmer stand when it comes to trans issues. I hear that Hunt, who is now director of the Victoria and Albert Museum, has sparked a furious row after he ordered the removal of a poster with pro-transgender messages as well as two LGBTQ+ themed books.
The poster was on display at the former Museum of Childhood in the East End of London. The books were for sale in its shop. He instructed them to be removed before the Princess of Wales opened the museum under its new name, Young V&A, last week, after a three-year, £13million redevelopment. The poster was produced by controversial charity Stonewall and read: ‘Some people are trans, get over it!’. The books removed from the YVA bookshop – Seeing Gender and Here and Queer – are illustrated titles.
Their removal proved particularly controversial because the museum reopened on the same day London celebrated its LGBTQ+ Pride festival. Rowan Ellis, 31, author of one of the books, Here and Queer: A Queer Girl’s Guide to Life, accuses the museum of stigmatising trans content as ‘inappropriate’ for children. She describes herself as ‘lividly angry’ that her work was removed.
The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) trade union accuses the museum of ‘seeking to hide the existence of trans people’. Its culture group secretary, Steven Warwick, claims the decision ‘adds to the current climate of transphobia and trans-erasure, putting trans people, particularly young trans people, at risk’. He adds: ‘It is particularly galling that this decision was made during LGBTQ+ history month.’
A V&A spokesman says the decision was ‘complex’ but the museum’s senior team ‘felt more consultation was necessary with young people and teachers on how to present these topics, to ensure their perspectives were more fulsomely represented’.
A genuine question: do you think this was timed specifically around the Princess of Wales’s visit? I do. While it’s clear that LGBTQ-friendly literature is currently a “hot button” cultural issue in America and the UK, it also strikes me that the museum was very particular about the fact that Kate’s visit would bring a lot of cameras. They were aware of the optics and they didn’t want Kate standing in front of a pro-LGBTQ poster or book. Now, does it follow that Kate or her office had anything to do with it? Probably not – Kensington Palace isn’t known for, like, doing advance work or any work at all. But it’s curious that we’re constantly hearing stories like this, that Kate is too delicate and precious to be around LGBTQ literature, or hand a trophy to a Russian or glance at a painting of Harry.
Interesting. What is going on? Are they trying to make it look like she may not be fit to be queen because she is too precious for these things? Something is up.
I don’t know about delicate or precious, but do y’all remember Harry’s story about Kate’s white-knuckle ‘you don’t know me well enough to talk about my hormones’ response to Meghan’s baby brain comment? Maybe she’s well known for throwing tantrums about imaginary slights & people are scrambling not to provoke her ire. That supposedly steely exterior may be hiding a rage monster.
I think it’s more likely that they removed the book because they know that Kate stans are right wing bigots and would see it in the photographs.
Is the museum really curating their gift shop based on Kate stans? Legit question, are they making tourism decisions based on this ?
It has nothing to do with Kate stans but rather the right wing press. The museum didn’t want the press to make a stink about there being pro-trans material in the gift store.
The museum probably wanted to avoid a bunch of bigots targeting them for it when the photos were released. The harassment of retail workers, businesses and institutions getting threats phoned to them these days has been on the upswing. Avoiding an obvious ‘Kick Me’ sign on the part of these businesses is part of why this demented campaign is happening -to bully people who don’t want that hassle/frightened of violence to avoid looking like allies which, in turn, makes society more hostile to the targeted group. It’s insidious that this article is assisting the bullies in its need to ‘just be asking questions’ about the museum’s motivation in taking the books away.
I hope the Twenty-first century proves better equipped to push back on this than the Twentieth, the same playbook is happening in real time for all to see. When they ask why didn’t ‘regular people’ stop the Nazis this is how, the politicians and their obedient media outlets made it seem like there were ‘two sides to this issue’ while dehumanizing and vilifying people.
That would be my guess — or one of them, anyway. I have another question though: Does anyone know if the books and the posters are back yet?
@Interested Gawker, I think the 21st century responses might be even worse — with multiple media sources normalizing and spreading deliberate lies and propaganda 24-7. Even people who try to check their facts will find multiple supports for their dubious “facts” and for opinions masquerading as “facts”.
Bc she is a Tory stooge. That’s why KP is ok with her being associated with this.
I despise those Tory stooges.
Poor, delicate Kate can’t stomach trans people, Russians, redheads & actual work. What is she good for?
Boosting Britain’s booming button business.
All I know is that I loove the look on that little girl in the red sweater’s face. It’s like she’s thinking, “Is that your wiglet?” as she stares at the back of Kate’s head.
Just wanted to say how much I appreciate the photo selection here. Also, she is unhinged.
@dido yes she is, and it’s getting more apparent every time she appears in public. They are having to work hard to show her in a good light, other than the vacuous mean, lazy woman that she really is. It used to be the madness of king George, now it’s the stupidity of future Queen keen (that’s if she’s around that long)
We can also tell exactly where the botox went into your forehead: right in the middle. They left the sides alone. Another palace lie busted.
I still think they’re not showing the painting because Harry is in uniform. They are attempting to erase his service. (Spoiler: it’s not going to work. See you at Invictus!)
I also think that the trans erasure is a bigger issue than delicate Kate. I doubt she/her staff had anything to do with either decision. Sounds like this Hunt dude is a weak little hetero tory/monarchist stooge. It’s ok to be straight! Just don’t be jamming it down people’s throats.
The article states he worked for Starmer and so sadly the anti trans people cross political lines.
And since kate has never provided any vocal support of LGBT issues, they have no reason to believe that she would be fine with the books and poster.
Yeah, it’s not like Kate would say something about it either way.
They certainly seem to be constructing a lightly (for now) negative narrative around Special K, which is buoyed by her own boneheaded behavioral antics. None of these articles make her look good and are filled with shade. I agree KP is too lazy for advance scouting but I’ll bet C&C Petty Factory is keeping close tabs on her. Would BP see this as too “political” given the current climate and intervene? Only if it could eventually be used against Special K…
With the negative slant these multiple articles are taking, they’re definitely setting the stage for something…
K, you in danger girl….
If Kate had any guts at all, or any awareness of the stress that trans kids face, she’d make some gesture in support of trans kids. But she would never take that chance because she’s a coward.
Prove me wrong, Kate.
This is someone who refused to wear black to support the “me too” movement for the BAFTA awards so she will never go out of her way to support lgbt issues. Instead they pretend that holding a rainbow umbrella randomly is support.
While KP didn’t make the decision to remove the things, they have established through her continual silence on the issue that she is not a supporter.
It doesn’t seem to me that this has anything to do with the Princess of Wales. This was a decision by the Director, who would have made the decision regardless of who opened the V&A.
That’s what I came here to say, much like the Russian and Belorussian players at Wimbledon, she’s juts been inserted into the narrative.
I’m extremely disappointed in the V&A.
Yesterday I was saying KP can’t rebut/deny certain stories because of the deal they have with the press. Better for the press to focus on the trivial/clickbait rather than have the press probing into her personal life but I think this is getting ridiculous. KP should step in and say Kate’s apolitical and she has no views on cultural or political issues.
Human rights shouldn’t be political.
We know that the Royal Family doesn’t. Hence their silence on many issues afflicting the UK and even involved them as a family.
Yeah, there’s much to criticise Kate for but I doubt she had anything to do with this. As observed, her staff are barely competent so it’s not like they went round the bookshop beforehand vetting background content – or that anyone would have cared what the books were in the background from a Kate stan point of view. Nobody’s holding Kate responsible for the contents of the gift shop.
More like Eden, tasked with writing ‘Royal Content’, in the absence of anything substantive or, well, interesting to write about, was desperately scraping the bottom of the news barrel to provide something for his deadline.
Since 2011 kate has provided zero support of LGBT issues. While KP didn’t request the removal of these items, the lack of any support on LGBT issues encouraged the museum to do this. If kate said anything providing support they would know this and keep the items.
Fun fact: the original meaning of fulsome is closer to unctuous, meaning insincerely effusive. Sucking up, in other words. Fits here.
I’m pretty sure Rowan Ellis’s voice was in that LGBTQ video KP released a few weeks ago. I’m curious if she will have more to say.
Failing to copykeen Di. She got the ring and that’s about ut. Charmless really, and as bland as a hardboiled egg without salt
I don’t think Kate had anything to do with the decision to remove the books.
That said, the timing is suspicious and seems like someone did not want Kate to have to explain whether she does or does not support LGBTQ rights. I know KP made that video so they’re trying to come down on the side of supporting, but that was with William, right, not her?
This just seems like its part of a…..narrative….PR push….I dont know….to protect Kate from anything that might seem “unseemly” or might annoy the Tories etc.
The correct answer here from KP is that Kate did not have anything to do with the removal of the books and of course she fully supports LGBTQ rights, which she does not view as a political issue. Or something. I dont know! but something. This narrative of her as a fragile white flower who must be insulated at all costs is insulting considering she is 41, she’s the next queen, she’s had 3 kids, etc.
Kate may not have had anything to do with the removal of those specific books, but I think it’s entirely possible that her people gave a blanket statement to the museum staff stating that they wanted the visit to go well and without controversy. Therefore, people should dress appropriately (w/ no provocative slogans on their clothing), and no inappropriate, overly political, or controversial things around. And then, the museum itself looked around and culled their own surroundings for things they thought might be too sensitive or “political.”
Yeah, this isn’t about Kate as a person. It’s a combo of PR cowardice and a millennium of servile behavior around the monarchy.
If she had half a brain and a backbone she should take this as an opportunity to do a public service announcement with members of the LGBTQ+ community about how important it is to be inclusive, but alas it won’t happen.
That ain’t what “fulsome” means, V&A…. Fulsome suggests inappropriate or over-the-top praise.
Kate was there to open the museum, right? Sounds to me like gift shop merchandise decisions were made by a separate team, and then the director was walking around just before the opening and threw a hissy fit about trans-affirming material in his museum. Probably would have happened regardless of who was present at the opening, Royal or otherwise. If the books/posters are quietly replaced after the opening then it gets a bit stickier, but as it is, this seems to be all about Hunt’s prejudices and not at all about Kate.
Ha! The expression on the face of the little girl in the red sweater in the 3rd picture!.. It’s like….”What is that dead thing hanging from the back of her head?”
I agree that Kate was not responsible for this. But if she really wanted to copy Princess Diana, she would take a stand on behalf of LGBTQ+ kids …
People were horrified by Diana’s embrace of a man with HIV/AIDS, but it had a powerful impact. Imagine Kate reading a book with an LGBTQ+ theme in a photo op.
She would never, of course, as stated above.
She has a very masculine shaped body. No waist, very slim hips, small chest, larger shoulders and arms, perhaps they are scared of her being compared.
