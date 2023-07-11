Cillian Murphy: ‘I can’t wait to see Barbie. I love Margot Robbie’

For weeks/months now, everyone has been obsessed with the one-two-three punch of summer blockbusters – this week, the latest Mission Impossible movie is out now, then the double-billing of Barbenheimer will come out next week. That’s Barbie and Oppenheimer, both released on the same day. Oppenheimer will take over the IMAX theaters, but Barbie will take over people’s souls. Tom Cruise decided to promote all of the July blockbusters, posting photos of himself holding tickets to Barbie and Oppenheimer. Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig did the same – they posted photos with tickets to Mission Impossible and Oppenheimer. We were waiting to see if the Oppenheimer cast would get into the same “we support the movies, all of the movies” vibe. Cillian Murphy especially, since he’s so serious and… well, he just doesn’t seem like the kind of guy who wants to talk about the Barbie movie. But he was asked and his answer is lovely (this is Google-translated, so it’s slightly wonky).

“I can’t wait to see Barbie. I love Margot Robbie, I love Ryan Gosling, I want to see them now. I don’t know what the debate is about, although it’s not that I have an overwhelming opinion about it either. My advice would be for people to go see both, on the same day. If they are good films, then that’s cinema’s gain.”

[From La Vanguardia]

Yay! Cillian really said “one ticket for Barbie, please!” The Barbenheimer discourse has pleased me to no end, and I actually loved that Tom Cruise got involved too. It is a win for cinema, a win for “going to the movies.” Now, will someone force Cillian and Christopher Nolan into a photo-op holding tickets in front of the Mission Impossible and Barbie posters?

This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters. Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie. pic.twitter.com/udWHHj4fAe — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) June 28, 2023