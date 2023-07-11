Cillian Murphy: ‘I can’t wait to see Barbie. I love Margot Robbie’

For weeks/months now, everyone has been obsessed with the one-two-three punch of summer blockbusters – this week, the latest Mission Impossible movie is out now, then the double-billing of Barbenheimer will come out next week. That’s Barbie and Oppenheimer, both released on the same day. Oppenheimer will take over the IMAX theaters, but Barbie will take over people’s souls. Tom Cruise decided to promote all of the July blockbusters, posting photos of himself holding tickets to Barbie and Oppenheimer. Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig did the same – they posted photos with tickets to Mission Impossible and Oppenheimer. We were waiting to see if the Oppenheimer cast would get into the same “we support the movies, all of the movies” vibe. Cillian Murphy especially, since he’s so serious and… well, he just doesn’t seem like the kind of guy who wants to talk about the Barbie movie. But he was asked and his answer is lovely (this is Google-translated, so it’s slightly wonky).
“I can’t wait to see Barbie. I love Margot Robbie, I love Ryan Gosling, I want to see them now. I don’t know what the debate is about, although it’s not that I have an overwhelming opinion about it either. My advice would be for people to go see both, on the same day. If they are good films, then that’s cinema’s gain.”
Yay! Cillian really said “one ticket for Barbie, please!” The Barbenheimer discourse has pleased me to no end, and I actually loved that Tom Cruise got involved too. It is a win for cinema, a win for “going to the movies.” Now, will someone force Cillian and Christopher Nolan into a photo-op holding tickets in front of the Mission Impossible and Barbie posters?
This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters.
Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history.
I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie. pic.twitter.com/udWHHj4fAe
— Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) June 28, 2023
Mission: Accepted! pic.twitter.com/DJ2gm5e4XU
— Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) June 30, 2023
This is a really good year for escapist summer movies.
I’m not against comic super hero movies but I think one reason Barbenheimer and MI and Indiana Jones are creating a buzz is due to the fact that they are all very different from each other and they aren’t comic book movies (or Star Wars).
There’s nothing wrong with DC/Marvel movies but it seems like Hollywood has forgotten there are other stories to be told. We used to have a wide variety of stories to watch and now it seems it’s either a heavy, depressing drama or comic book movie.
Barbie, MI, and Indy are pure fun (which we desperately need right now) and Oppenheimer has gotten great publicity due to the juxtaposition with Barbie. I hope Hollywood pays attention and gets back to story telling with a wide variety of movies instead of the same ol’ same ol’.
Lastly, I’m LOVING the cross promotion by the casts for the other movies. THIS is how you do it. Quit pitting actors/crews against each other as if people only watch one movie. Use them to cross promote as many movies as possible. Solidarity works.
I’m trying to picture the scene of Cillian Murphy with his brooding, serious, sexy face unabashedly enjoying Barbie in a theatre. I want to be there!!!
The magnificent goddess Wonder Woman Lynda Carter says make it a double feature and see Oppenheimer first, followed by Barbie for dessert
Oppenheimer looks like an excellent movie, but I can wait until it’s released for streaming. But Barbie has convinced me to buy a ticket and see in in the theater.
This is how I feel, too! Movies are so expensive that I really want a film to be super worth it if I go to the cinema. Since the Covid restrictions disappeared, we’ve been going to live theater a couple times a year to support actors who aren’t filmed. The movies I can see later. Plays not so much.
I’m really enjoying having started going to the cinema again and this year has been GREAT. Cocaine Bear was amazingly ridiculous, John Wick visually stunning, Fast X made Cocaine Bear look reasonable and we really enjoyed Indiana Jones too (even if my knees wouldn’t have handled half of that and I’m 44, not the point). Now we have tickets booked for Barbie and I’m counting down. I’m uncomfortable with the subject matter of Oppenheimer so that’s off the table and I refuse to see anything with Cruise in it so my BFF and cinema buddy is going to go with someone else. Yay fun movies!
We watched cocaine bear last week and omg it was amazing. It was so ridiculous but it leaned into it and was just way more fun than I had anticipated.
I freaking loved Cocaine Bear. We need more camp in movies these days!
We rarely go to the movies but I want to see these in the theater. I think we’re going to see Indy this weekend ( my oldest is at camp and he would be so upset if we went without him lol), and then I will probably see Barbie on my own or with friends and I’m not sure about Oppenheimer, if my husband wants to see that or not.
Normally I would say that I would wait for Oppenheimer to be available on streaming (and honestly Barbie as well), but I feel like its worth supporting these movies in the theaters. I’m sick of Star Wars and comic book movies (and I LOVE Star wars!!) I want hollywood to know that people are willing to pay money for things that aren’t Star Wars and Marvel/DC.
Same. I normally wouldn’t watch Oppenheimer but I want to help send a message to Hollywood, too.
However, I’m not going to watch a Tom Cruise movie. I’m sending a (probably pointless) message about that, too.
I’m late to the “Peaky Blinders” and Cillian Murphy party. I did not start watching PB until this year. But WOW, is he sexy, and he seems humble. I can’t wait to see both movies.
Let’s go to the movies 🎶 🎥 🎫
I really like this, everyone supporting going to the movies.
Cillian Murphy is gorgeous.
I will definitely be seeing Oppenheimer in the cinema in IMAX, as my husband is a big Chris Nolan fan, and I’ve always been fascinated with the Manhattan Project. It’s also meant to be seen in IMAX, so I would like to get the full effect. Barbie, I can wait until it’s available to stream unless we make a night of it with some girlfriends. The only one I draw a line at is Napoleon as I can’t stand Joaquin Phoenix. No wonder that guy barely needs any food, he’s always full from chewing the scenery in every movie he’s in.