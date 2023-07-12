Harry Styles and actress Taylor Russell were seen together in Vienna



Harry Styles broke up with Olivia Wilde last November (although I maintain that they were done long before that). I love Harry Styles but that whole relationship made me question his judgment. Since then, he’s been spotted making out with Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo but otherwise hasn’t been linked to anyone publicly. It feels like he’s been on tour since 2021, and I can’t imagine having a relationship while on the road is super easy unless the other person involved has a lot of time off. But now rumors are circulating that he might be dating Taylor Russell, an actress best known for starring opposite Timothee Chalamet in Bones and All. Harpers Bazaar just reported that Taylor was spotted in the VIP area at one of his concerts in Vienna, and they were also seen walking around the city together.

TMZ published photos of Russell “in what appears to be a VIP tent” at Styles’s Love On Tour concert in Vienna this past Saturday. In the snaps, she can be seen with her signature curled bob while wearing a white top with a low-cut V-shaped back. Eagle-eyed fans have also spotted Styles and Russell in public together on numerous occasions, fueling ongoing speculation about the duo’s romantic status. Back in June, TikTok user @ellahodgkinson shared photos of the pair walking together during a low-key hangout in London. Then, around the time of the musician’s show in Vienna on Saturday, fans captured even more footage of the rumored couple exploring the Austrian capital together on foot. In one video, Styles goes incognito in a navy blue bomber jacket, a white T-shirt, khaki shorts, a blue baseball cap, black sunglasses, and white Converse sneakers. Meanwhile, Russell wore an all-black outfit composed of a cropped T-shirt, baggy trousers, black Adidas Sambas, and a black cap. In another sighting, Russell changed into a sleeveless white dress with a deep V-shaped back, similar to the outfit she was wearing in TMZ’s pap pics.

It’s pretty obvious that they’re happening on some level. Taylor is so beautiful and stylish and talented. I’ve never seen any of her movies but whenever I’ve seen red carpet pictures of her, she strikes me as someone with a lot of presence and poise. If someone is wearing a really ornate looking outfit and your eyes still go right to their face? That’s a star. If she and Harry ever have a red carpet debut, just imagine the outfits they’d wear (!!) She’s a brand ambassador for Loewe and he’s been dressed by Gucci for many years and they both love to take risks with their looks. After Olivia Wilde, Harry has upgraded big time. But I won’t lie, I’m worried for Taylor because there’s a part of Harry’s fandom that routinely harasses his girlfriends. I hope that doesn’t happen to Taylor.

