2023 Emmy nominations: lots of love for Succession, Wednesday & Ted Lasso

Sorry for the delay in this year’s Emmy Award nominations post. For what it’s worth, the Emmy Awards will probably be delayed as well because of the writers’ strike and the inevitable actors’ strike. For now, the Emmys are scheduled for September 18. This year’s nominations are packed, and yet there are still significant snubs. Two fan-favorites shows said goodbye this year – Succession and Ted Lasso – and both shows were showered with nominations, especially Succession, which earned 27 nominations total. Other big favorites were The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary, The Bear and Wednesday. Big snubs for Kevin Costner, Yellowstone and 1923 – while those shows are huge hits, they’re not respected by the TV Academy. You can see the full list here. Here are the big categories:
Best Comedy
“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
“Barry” (HBO)
“The Bear” (FX)
“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
“Wednesday” (Netflix)
Best Drama
“Andor” (Disney+)
“Better Call Saul” (AMC)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“House of the Dragon” (HBO)
“The Last of Us” (HBO)
“Succession” (HBO)
“The White Lotus” (HBO)
“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)
Best Limited Series
“Beef” (Netflix)
“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)
“Daisy Jones & the Six” (Prime Video)
“Fleishman Is In Trouble” (Hulu)
“Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)
Best Actress, Comedy
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
Best Actor, Comedy
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Best Actress, Drama
Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”
Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”
Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Best Actor, Drama
Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
Brian Cox, “Succession”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
Jeremy Strong, “Succession”
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
James Marsden, “Jury Duty”
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Supporting Actress, Drama
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”
Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”
Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”
Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”
J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”
Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”
Supporting Actor, Drama
F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”
Nicholas Braun, “Succession”
Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”
Theo James, “The White Lotus”
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
Alan Ruck, “Succession”
Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”
Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”
Man, they really expanded those supporting categories, huh? They might need to create additional supporting-actor categories to support all of the great work being done by actors in non-lead roles. I actually agree with all of the supporting nominations, especially for The White Lotus and Succession – I love that Simona Tabasco got nominated, she really had a “star is born” moment in The White Lotus. I’m hoping Matthew Macfayden wins, and I’m hoping Kieran Culkin win the lead actor Emmy over Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox. Kieran’s work was just… *chef’s kiss*. What else… I love Jenna Ortega’s nom, I love Tyler James Williams’ nom, I love Pedro Pascal’s nom. I saw people complaining about the lack of nominations for Yellowjackets… while I know a lot of people are watching it and I’m sure the actresses are doing a great job, I also think that Yellowjackets is really hard to get into. My guess is that the average Emmy voter just skips the show.
Photos courtesy of AppleTV, HBO, ABC, Netflix.
I expected Tony Shalhoub to get a nomination this year. The scene where he realized Midge’s worth was phenomenal.
I loved that arc for him in this final season!
The only one I am passionately rooting for above all others is Alex Borstein. I loved her portrayal of Susie this year.
Better Call Saul says goodbye this year as well. I would love to see it get some wins, but I think Succession will take all the awards and I’m fine with that. White Lotus is overrated but the acting is good.
omg so many of these shows I’ve never seen, lol. I started the first season of White Lotus and could not get into it, but maybe i’ll watch the second season before the Emmys (if they happen.) And I have not seen Succession.
We did watch Yellowjackets and I like it but I can see why there aren’t that many nominations for it. The back and forth timelines limit how much you see any one actress, and some of the plot lines are just……really out there. Still, Christina Ricci deserved a nomination for it.
I am surprised Rings of Power did not get nominated. I thought that was really well done.
I finally watched The White Lotus (both seasons) and hated it. As in angry ranting at my spouse after each episode to the point he asked why I continued to watch it. I told him it was a hate watch.
Also, is The Bear a comedy? Because it stressed me out so much, I had to stop watching after two episodes. No thank you. Entertainment should be entertaining. I have enough stress IRL.
The bear is not a comedy and white lotus is not a drama. Imo lots of category frauds
Rings of Power got noms, but not in the acting categories.
I’m really disappointed Harrison Ford wasn’t nominated for Shrinking. He’s amazing in that show.
I was really surprised, until I saw that Shrinking as a show wasn’t nominated for Best Comedy! Clearly the Emmy voters didn’t respond to it as strongly as I thought they would. (Everyone should watch it, it’s great!)
The Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy list is fantastic though, but I would have put Ford in over the actors from Barry and The Bear….not because they and their shows aren’t amazing (they really are) but how the HELL are those comedies??? Seriously I am so confused by how some of these are categorized. 😂
I was also bummed-HF was a standout in that role/show. Good point from Mia4s that the overall show wasn’t nominated even though it was one of my (and my family’s and all of the people I forced to watch it) favorites.
White Lotus and Succession really dominate. Some of these nominees and shows are tired. Wish Ghosts was nominated in the comedy category. It’s such a good show but like the Bear, Wednesday and Abbott so hope everyone associated with those win. There are so many actors from Succesion and White Lotus that they kinda cancel each other out. No idea why Cousin Greg is there but Skardsgard and Matthew MacFaydan were both so good, as was Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin.
1. Reservation Dogs snub is criminal. The second season was so great.
2. Jason Sudekis was barely in the last season of Ted Lasso. And it was not great. And I loved the first two seasons.
3. Why is “The Bear” a comedy? I didn’t get that last year, and the second season tore me apart. It was 10x the show that Ted Lasso was this year.
4. White Lotus, and it was fine, but not OMG GIVE IT ALL THE EMMY NODS! great. And it only had 7 episodes. Why was it not a limited series? Most of the limited series nominations had more than 7 episodes.
5. The guest appearances aren’t listed here, but no Jamie Lee Curtis for “The Bear”? That whole category could have been the cast of the 7 Fishes episode as far as I’m concerned. Or Olivia Coleman. Spoiler! Olivia frickin’ Coleman is in season 2 of The Bear, but wasn’t good enough for an Emmy nod. She has an Oscar. JLC has an Oscar. But let’s put all the focus on Ted Lasso.
I believe the first season of The Bear is up this year, not the second.
Jinx! Yeah, I was just reading the story on Pajiba, and now my rage has somewhat subsided.
OK, my bad on The Bear stuff – apparently these noms for its Season 1. That makes somewhat more sense, but still not a comedy.
1. Yea that snub really got me too
2. Ted Lasso def did not deserve half the nominations its got for such a mid season
3. Yea I thought it was funny how they placed The Bear in comedy and Succession in drama considering one made me laugh more than the other… but Barry is also in comedy while White Lotus is in drama so what can I say. I’m just glad my girl Ayo Edebiri got nominated, also I think the first season is the one getting noms
4. White Lotus no longer qualify for limited series as they got a second season, nor can be it considered anthology as there are multiple recurring cast (Jennifer Coolidge being the most prominent), kinda like Big Little Lies a couple years back. So yea, don’t think they’ll be cleaning up as much as last year, but I do wanna see Meghann Fany win supporting this time she deserves it so much
I am mixed on the Ted Lasso nominations. Thrilled and 100% here for Phil Dunster and Hannah Waddingham being nominated. They were fabulous even in weaker episodes. As uneven as it was, Season 3 had a few of the best episodes ever which….weren’t nominated? Writing and directing noms were for the finale which…no…but I would have 100% been behind nominations in those categories for the Amsterdam or “Mom City” episodes. Odd. I need to see what was actually submitted.
Brian Cox as lead? And some of those White Lotus nominations as..supporting characters? Huh? The Emmys have to sort out how things are categorized (again Barry and The Bear are not comedies!!))
I’m surprised Sophie Nelisse (young Shauna on Yellowjackets) wasn’t nominated. She had some really powerful scenes in season 2.
I’m happy to see Alan Ruck get a nomination for Succession. So many Succession nominations; I hope they don’t all cancel each other out. I’d love to see Kieran win it; IMO he eclipsed Jeremy Strong as the series went on. Also, Sharon Horgan from Bad Sisters. That show was a hoot.
Brian Cox should have been in Guest actor and not lead imo, and true pain is not knowing whether you want Bob Odenkirk or Kieran Culkin to finally get their flowers, like why oh why do these two shows have to end this year???
Most of those White Lotus supporting actors were leads imo especially Audrey Plaza and Will Sharpe.
As a fan of Better Call Saul from start to finish, I’d love to see Rhea Seehorn win.
I am surprised and excited for Jury Duty. It was hilarious and James Marsden was a treat.
James Marsden’s nomination surprised me. I enjoyed him and that show but didn’t expect it to get nominated. It’s a weird one to categorize. An unscripted, directed show with actors who are playing roles plus a non-acting star who thinks it’s real life.
I hope it doesn’t inspire industry people who have no moral centre because I could imagine trouble for the “star” if the makers didn’t have basic respect for others or ethics.
Thrilled to see Abbott Elementary!!! Quinta, Sheryl, Janelle, Tyler!!! 👏 🔥 congratulations 🎉
This is my biggest joy! I love that show and all of the characters. Even Taraji P. got a nom.
I just started Abbott Elementary last night. Loving it and excited for a great and new to me show I can binge.
-I love The Bear, but am really confused about it being in the Comedy Category.
-I found the last season of Ted Lasso completely underwhelming.
-Succession is one of the shows that I’ve been unable to continue since my husband passed away 2 years ago because we always watched together, but I’ve been thinking about TRYING to start it over from the beginning on my own.
Has anyone seen Black Bird on Apple TV? I’m so excited to see Taron Edgerton and Paul Thomas Hauser getting recognition. That was a tough show to watch, but they both blew me away.
There are so many worthy performances and nominations here. I guess it’s been a great year for Tv. The only nom my heart is feeling is Phil Dunster. He was the best thing about Ted Lasso this year. He may have been the only good thing
I loved Wednesday but wow that is a stacked category.
DEVASTATED that there was no love for Somebody Somewhere.
I’m watching The Bear season 1 now, I kinda think JAW has a shot? I also loved Beef — it was totally bonkers and I binged watched the whole thing. I also never watched Succession until this year. Binged all four seasons over a few weeks and caught up just in time to see the series finale. It was A LOT to take in viewing the seasons back to back. I felt like one of the abused Roy kids by the end of it. The only show I cannot get into was Mrs. Maisel. Is it worth it to try it again?
I said that Chris Rock was gonna get a nomination, and he did. It’s Dave Chappelle: Part Deux
For me the biggest snubs were all for The Old Man. Alia Shawkat was unbelievably good. Amy Brenneman was excellent. John Lithgow should get nominated every time he breathes on TV. The writing was incredible. For me Succession was fine…good even…but a kind of insufferable after awhile. I watched it more out of duty than enjoyment. But I’ve already watched The Old Man twice.
So thrilled to see Wednesday getting some ❤️
The fact that they snubbed Matt Smith & Emma d’Arcy in “HotD” angers me. Both were enchanting, and stole every scene.