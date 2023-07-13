2023 Emmy nominations: lots of love for Succession, Wednesday & Ted Lasso

Sorry for the delay in this year’s Emmy Award nominations post. For what it’s worth, the Emmy Awards will probably be delayed as well because of the writers’ strike and the inevitable actors’ strike. For now, the Emmys are scheduled for September 18. This year’s nominations are packed, and yet there are still significant snubs. Two fan-favorites shows said goodbye this year – Succession and Ted Lasso – and both shows were showered with nominations, especially Succession, which earned 27 nominations total. Other big favorites were The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary, The Bear and Wednesday. Big snubs for Kevin Costner, Yellowstone and 1923 – while those shows are huge hits, they’re not respected by the TV Academy. You can see the full list here. Here are the big categories:

Best Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“Wednesday” (Netflix) Best Drama

“Andor” (Disney+)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“House of the Dragon” (HBO)

“The Last of Us” (HBO)

“Succession” (HBO)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime) Best Limited Series

“Beef” (Netflix)

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

“Daisy Jones & the Six” (Prime Video)

“Fleishman Is In Trouble” (Hulu)

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+) Best Actress, Comedy

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday” Best Actor, Comedy

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” Best Actress, Drama

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession” Best Actor, Drama

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” Supporting Actress, Comedy

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking” Supporting Actor, Comedy

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry” Supporting Actress, Drama

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”

Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus” Supporting Actor, Drama

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”

Theo James, “The White Lotus”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Man, they really expanded those supporting categories, huh? They might need to create additional supporting-actor categories to support all of the great work being done by actors in non-lead roles. I actually agree with all of the supporting nominations, especially for The White Lotus and Succession – I love that Simona Tabasco got nominated, she really had a “star is born” moment in The White Lotus. I’m hoping Matthew Macfayden wins, and I’m hoping Kieran Culkin win the lead actor Emmy over Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox. Kieran’s work was just… *chef’s kiss*. What else… I love Jenna Ortega’s nom, I love Tyler James Williams’ nom, I love Pedro Pascal’s nom. I saw people complaining about the lack of nominations for Yellowjackets… while I know a lot of people are watching it and I’m sure the actresses are doing a great job, I also think that Yellowjackets is really hard to get into. My guess is that the average Emmy voter just skips the show.