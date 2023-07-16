Princess Kate cosplayed a tennis ball in Self Portrait at the Wimbledon women’s final

Here are some photos from Wimbledon on Saturday, the women’s singles final. Czech player Marketa Vondroušová beat Tunisian Ons Jabeur. It was rough – Jabeur had the match on her racquet, but she just collapsed mentally… for the third time in a major final. Still, I’m happy for Marketa – she’s a weird, gangly, tattooed Czech gal with an idiosyncratic lefty game. The sky’s the limit! (She’ll probably lose first-round in all of the upcoming North American tournaments.)
Anyway, Wimbledon’s royal patron, the Princess of Wales, deigned to show up for the final after ignoring the tournament for ten days (the tournament is only a fortnight). I would assume the only reason Kate agreed to come to the final is because her precious eyes would not have to look upon a Russian or Belarusian player. Kate cosplayed a tennis ball in a pale green Self Portrait dress which retails for £420. She’s been doing some pleated skirts recently and I don’t necessarily hate the style, although this was not great, overall. It’s the combo – a pleated skirt with a tweedy short-sleeved jacket (with buttons!). You’ll never believe what pisses me off the most though – her earrings!! She repeated those faux-pearl earrings which don’t go with the outfit. That alone convinces me that Kate has zero style. Well, that and the fact that she wanders around like a Victorian ghost haunting the All-England Club.
Something interesting to note: Carole and Michael Middleton did not appeal at Wimbledon at all this year. Carole is the bigger tennis fan, and she always tried to make it to Roger Federer’s matches, but now Roger is retired. I’m sure that’s the cover story – why would Carole go to Wimbledon after her fave retired? But Carole also hasn’t been to any public events – events where she might be photographed – since her Party Pieces house of cards collapsed. Everyone knows she’s broke as hell and that she used her royal connections to defraud small businesses and scam the government out of loan money. I guess they don’t let bankrupt a–holes into Wimbledon. Anymore!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Kate, Duchess of Wales, consoles Ons Jabeur (TUN) after she lost the womens' final on Day 13 at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, UK, 15 July 2023
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge prepares to present the trophies for the womens' final on Day 13 at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, UK, 15 July 2023
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Marketa Vondrousova wins her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
Pictured: Marketa Vondrousova
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Marketa Vondrousova wins her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.
Pictured: Ons Jabeur
The Princess of Wales speaks to India Caddy Guest Services Host on day thirteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jul 2023
The Princess of Wales (left) during a visit on day thirteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jul 2023
The Princess of Wales during a visit on day thirteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jul 2023
The Princess of Wales during a visit on day thirteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jul 2023
Buttons a peplum and a pleated skirt in the color of grass. The top looks like upholstery fabric. Why oh why.
And boob flaps…at least they don’t have buttons on them.
The belted blazer/jacket and long skirt prada look that meghan wore to the engagement with the queen and Harry, k picked that off from her meghan moodboard and literally ran with it.
It’s become incredibly predictable behaviour from her. She’ll pick on certain aspect of Meghan’s signature styles and she’ll wear it over the top and constantly so that people begin to associate it with her.
Desperation, thy name is keen
The bar is so incredibly low for this woman…..
Her skirts have reached ankle length, there’s not much further to go.
The only good thing i can say about the dress is that i like the colour but that is about it. I also think that she maybe should have worn a different colour shoes. I actually like her hair this time around
She looks awful. From her wiglet to her heels. Her makeup looks so heavy around the eyes a the outfit is a contemporary 80’s style gone wrong. Horrible.
Copykeening the Duchess of Kent from 1993 with her pseudo empathetic hugging of the runner up. And another message to H&M that she really is a hugger.
Those pockets on the dress look awful and so do those pleats. Sister wife look and her hair needs trimming
She has the trim body for pleated skirts, but that skirt needed a much different top. And as for me, the shoes and purse are a clear signal she has no style sense what so ever. She could have put a smart show and accessorized the color to the purse and ribbon.
I won’t touch her jewelry game, because she has none. The Lord has a funny sense of humor, because if I were in those shoes I would be looting the vault any chance I could get.
She really doesn’t get accessorising. She could have gone with a simple pearl stud instead of those horrid 80s junk pieces.
I really want to set her down in front of a Pinterest colour wheel.
It’s actually funny how much money she has and zero sense to do anything with it. Anyone could do a better job than her. I suppose that she truly has nobody that dare say anything to her, just like her husband.
Those earrings are just tacky.
As long as she’s not copy keening Meghan, I don’t care. She can dress like an antique all she wants. Just realized the only time we’ve seen Carole was when she walked past a camera a few times at that wedding in Jordan.
Did I wake up in 1983 and nobody told me? Keen’s style is just constant drab and it ages her by at least two decades! As for her consoling Ons, sure to some it was cute, but it was also very calculated. Keen couldn’t wait to give Marketa her trophy and then march on over to an evidently defeated Ons to get the money shot hug. Her sincerity is as fake as press-on nails.
The pleated skirt dies not match the top of the outfit.
The question is whether the Middletons show up next year, expecting everyone to have forgotten.
It’s such a bad look for her. Her hair, the earrings, the dress itself. She looks like something out of the 80s and not in a good way.
I don’t know if it’s actually a dress or not, but if it is separates, then the jacket would have worked better with a slim
Pair of white pants, or the skirt could work with a different top. But as it is, it just looks so DATED and in such a bad way.