Princess Kate cosplayed a tennis ball in Self Portrait at the Wimbledon women’s final

Here are some photos from Wimbledon on Saturday, the women’s singles final. Czech player Marketa Vondroušová beat Tunisian Ons Jabeur. It was rough – Jabeur had the match on her racquet, but she just collapsed mentally… for the third time in a major final. Still, I’m happy for Marketa – she’s a weird, gangly, tattooed Czech gal with an idiosyncratic lefty game. The sky’s the limit! (She’ll probably lose first-round in all of the upcoming North American tournaments.)

Anyway, Wimbledon’s royal patron, the Princess of Wales, deigned to show up for the final after ignoring the tournament for ten days (the tournament is only a fortnight). I would assume the only reason Kate agreed to come to the final is because her precious eyes would not have to look upon a Russian or Belarusian player. Kate cosplayed a tennis ball in a pale green Self Portrait dress which retails for £420. She’s been doing some pleated skirts recently and I don’t necessarily hate the style, although this was not great, overall. It’s the combo – a pleated skirt with a tweedy short-sleeved jacket (with buttons!). You’ll never believe what pisses me off the most though – her earrings!! She repeated those faux-pearl earrings which don’t go with the outfit. That alone convinces me that Kate has zero style. Well, that and the fact that she wanders around like a Victorian ghost haunting the All-England Club.

Something interesting to note: Carole and Michael Middleton did not appeal at Wimbledon at all this year. Carole is the bigger tennis fan, and she always tried to make it to Roger Federer’s matches, but now Roger is retired. I’m sure that’s the cover story – why would Carole go to Wimbledon after her fave retired? But Carole also hasn’t been to any public events – events where she might be photographed – since her Party Pieces house of cards collapsed. Everyone knows she’s broke as hell and that she used her royal connections to defraud small businesses and scam the government out of loan money. I guess they don’t let bankrupt a–holes into Wimbledon. Anymore!