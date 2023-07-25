“Tori Kelly is being hospitalized for very serious blood clots” links
  • July 25, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Tori Kelly has been hospitalized with blood clots. [JustJared]
Selena Gomez is hitting her stride professionally across the board. [LaineyGossip]
Review of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. [Pajiba]
Jamie Dornan went back to his model roots for Loewe. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Honey Boo Boo is going to college? [Starcasm]
Ohio Republican doesn’t think his violent assault on his wife & brother-in-law is criminal, merely an unfortunate private matter. [Jezebel]
A look at some of the Women’s World Cup kits. [GFY]
Damson Idris wore Prada to a British Vogue party. [RCFA]
A boyfriend wants to put his girlfriend on a “payment plan” so she can pay him back for all of the money he’s spent on her. Girl, RUN. [Buzzfeed]
American Evangelicals are fueling the homophobic agenda in Europe. [Towleroad]

10 Responses to ““Tori Kelly is being hospitalized for very serious blood clots” links”

  1. BlueNailsBetty says:
    July 25, 2023 at 12:59 pm

    The advice on the payment plan article is really good.

    One thing I didn’t see mentioned is this could be a way for the boyfriend to force a break up. He may want out but doesn’t want to be the one to say it so he could be trying to make her angry enough to leave him.

    Reply
    • Twin Falls says:
      July 25, 2023 at 2:33 pm

      Honest conversations around money are necessary for long term relationships but if one party, especially a wealthier party, suggests a “payment plan” for the other party 🚩

      Reply
  2. sunny says:
    July 25, 2023 at 1:16 pm

    Praying for the talented and sweet Tori Kelly. Seriously, this is so awful and I hope she is getting the best care.

    Reply
    • Sandra says:
      July 25, 2023 at 2:07 pm

      It is an unusual and serious health issue to have to face. Luckily blood clots are something that can be addressed medically and it sounds like she is getting good care.
      The cause would be a concern, though, maybe an inherited condition.

      Reply
      • coriolis says:
        July 25, 2023 at 2:12 pm

        She may have factor V (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/factor-v-leiden/symptoms-causes/syc-20372423), which is a mutation that causes increased blood clotting. You can find out you have it through genetic testing and then are usually advised to take blood thinners.

      • Lisa says:
        July 25, 2023 at 2:36 pm

        Covid causes blood clots with some regularity. I wouldn’t say definitively that’s the cause but this kind of event is probably going to get more common for people. I follow a forensic pathologist on Twitter (RIP) who says she sees this a lot in autopsies.

      • one of the marys says:
        July 25, 2023 at 4:06 pm

        When I was pregnant I looked for and found a research study I qualified for. I knew myself and my baby would have loads of testing done and ethically you must be informed of anything significant. That’s how I found out I have factor V Leiden

      • Todd says:
        July 25, 2023 at 5:24 pm

        I am homozygous FVL and have two copies, so aggressive, and never had an issue until i was 48 and that was a triggered event. just because someone is FVL (and nobody knows her status or history), does not mean DOAC for life or even at all.

  3. Nicegirl says:
    July 25, 2023 at 3:29 pm

    Tori Kelly 💕 ❤️‍🩹!!!

    Reply
  4. Nlopez says:
    July 25, 2023 at 5:57 pm

    Praying for Tori and her loved ones !🙏🏼

    Reply

