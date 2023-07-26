Whitney Port: ‘I always feel hungry but I just don’t know what to eat’



I’ve seen every episode of The Hills and the Whitney Port spin off The City. Back then when those shows aired I was in high school but even I thought that Whitney was too normal (read: boring) for reality TV. That’s not a bad thing. People who make for good reality TV are either willing and able to play along with the staged format, or are demented narcissists who love attention. Lauren Conrad was clearly the former, Spencer Pratt was the latter. But Whitney just didn’t fit into that world. Now she’s an Instagram influencer, has a podcast, and has a fashion line in collaboration with Rent the Runway called Love, Whit. Recently people have commented on her Instagrams that they’re “concerned” because she’s lost a lot of weight. She addressed those comments in an Instagram story and says that it wasn’t intentional. Whitney struggles with what to eat.

Whitney Port says she is committing to a healthy lifestyle following comments made about her being “too thin.” On her Instagram Story Monday, the former Hills star promised to focus on her health as she addressed fan concerns over her appearance, and revealed that her husband Tim Rosenman had shared similar thoughts with her. “I’ve gotten a lot of comments about looking too thin,” Port, 38, wrote as she posted a photo of herself with her son Sonny, who turns 6 this week. “At first, it didn’t bother me. I chalked it up to people not knowing what my diet looks like. But Timmy brought it to my attention, as a good husband should, and said it’s not just something strangers are spewing.” In her candid post, she also admitted that husband Rosenman, 42, “has been worried about me.” “I had to think about it and try to figure out what has been happening because it’s not something I’m consciously thinking about! I eat to live, not the other way around. But after stepping on the scale, it hit me,” Port continued.

The ex-reality star said her appearance is “not something I strive for. I always feel hungry but I just don’t know what to eat. It’s not how I want to look or feel though,” Port wrote. “My excuses are that I’m too lazy to make feeding myself a priority or I’m too picky when it comes to taste and quality.” She promised to focus on her health at the end of the post: “Both are unacceptable and I don’t want to set an unhealthy example so I promised Timmy and I’ll promise you that my health will be a priority.”

[From People]

I remember Whitney on The Hills and I think she is just naturally willowy and slender. I know it’s easy for people to speculate but I do think that only someone close to Whitney, like her husband, really has the right to say anything and the way that some people are commenting on her posts comes off like concern-trolling. Her husband knows better than the rest of us about Whitney’s health and eating habits, but only Whitney knows the full story. The way she describes her indecisiveness about what to eat, and calling herself “lazy” for not making feeding herself a priority….it makes me wonder if there is something deeper going on psychologically. In my own experience with eating (which has been disordered at many times), it wasn’t ultimately about food.

When I first had problems with eating it was because I was dating someone who I knew subconsciously was all wrong for me, but I so badly wanted to be chosen and loved I overlooked the red flags. (I was seventeen.) The level of cognitive dissonance this created was so overwhelming, the only way I could think to drown it out was with the distraction of disordered eating. I’m not saying there’s anything disordered going on with Whitney–people can have dramatic weight loss for a variety of reasons. I just think that sometimes difficulty with food–even chronic indecision or ambivalence towards it–can be about something else. Maybe a therapist can help her unpack some of these things. And I wonder if a dietitian could help her with some strategies. I also know that she and her husband are trying for a second baby and having a hard time conceiving and looking into surrogacy. The stress of that situation probably isn’t helping. I really hope Whitney is able to find food that she’s excited about eating.