Paul Reubens has passed away at the age of 70 after a six-year cancer battle

Paul Reubens has passed away at the age of 70, after privately battling cancer for years. I had no idea he was so sick before now. Reubens is best known as Pee-wee Herman, the character he created at the improv comedy troupe Groundlings. Reubens was more than Pee-wee though, and even after scandals and one arrest, he still found work. Mostly because he had a lot of friends in the industry, especially in the comedy world. He also gave wonderful and memorable performances in 30 Rock, Blow, Buffy the Vampire Slayer (the movie), Mystery Men, Batman Returns and on and on. He was a gifted comedian, writer, actor and children’s entertainer.

Paul Reubens, the actor best known for portraying the irrepressible, joyfully childlike Pee-wee Herman, died Sunday night after a private bout of cancer. He was 70. “Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” wrote Reubens in a statement posted to Instagram after his death. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.” “Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” wrote Reubens’ estate in the caption. “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

This is just so sad. Variety included his scandals in their write-up but I just don’t have the heart to talk about it. He had so many fans who grew up with Pee-wee and he had so many supporters in Hollywood.