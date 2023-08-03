“Lordy, there are tapes of Rudy Giuliani being a disgusting, racist pig” links

Noelle Dunphy is suing Rudy Giuliani for sexual abuse, harassment, withholding wages and so much more. Dunphy just revealed some of the transcripts for various audio recordings of Giuliani and they are shocking and disgusting. [Jezebel]
When I was a kid in the 80s, my mom had a life size poster of Baryshnikov in her bathroom. Ballet tights and all.
Reading the Giuliani post was gag inducing. Baryshnikov made it better. Got see him dance once. He was so beautiful.
I remember when the movie Turning Point came out. He made me melt into a puddle.
SAME!!!!!
White Nights (Baryshnikov, the divine Gregory Hines, Helen Mirren) is one I can watch over and over.
YES! Turning Point was amazing! I saw it as a young child (I don’t know what my parents were thinking) and fell in love with the dancing, the costumes, the music and of course Mikhail! And the White Nights just about did me in. I was always so jealous of Jessica Lang – she had both Mikhail and Sam Shepherd.
Turning Point is an exceptional movie and yes, MB was stunning to watch in this poignant film.
One of my few claims to fame is that I once got to dance with Baryshnikov. Not ballet, but at a fundraiser. I was a last minute guest at one of those bazillion dollars a plate tables and he asked me to dance. It was like Hallmark and Cinderella and every other schmaltzy romance rolled up into one – for me, that is. I haven’t bathed since. 😉
OMG Eurydice, 💃 wow!!! What an absolute thrill it was to even read this, tysm for sharing. How fun
I support your choice 🤩
What a wonderful experience for you @ Eurydice!! I will sit down and feel the jealousy that I have for you!!
😂 ❤️
Rudy said disgusting horrible things… I’m shocked! Said no one ever. He is vile and I am awaiting his indictment for attempting to overthrow an election
Yeah, like we needed further proof that he is, indeed, a disgusting pig.
Yeah it was pretty much exactly what I suspected. Not shocking, just gross.
I don’t want to hear crap about this fool unless it involves the words “indictment” or “conviction.” Or, exception to the rule, if it involves Sasha Baron Cohen.
I can’t imagine the atmosphere that she had to endure. Laying claim to her breasts, using vile language to describe her, and the other myriad of comments that he made are inexcusable! The chefs kiss is that she has many of her claims on tape!! I do hope that she wipes the floor with him, financially and publicly.
The Catholic Church condemns homosexuality. I don’t think you can (successfully) sue a private religious school for simply being what it is – a homophobic institution.
My thoughts exactly. This is who they are and have always been. I don’t see that suit going anywhere,
But to make claims that after “prayerfull consideration” is code for we did what God voiced to us from our prayers. What an absolutely disgusting response! No we didn’t expel him, it was the message from God to do so.
They are punishing the student of a mother for expressing concerns about banning LGBTQ+ books for the students.
RG who*?
Misha was the much-needed visual distraction and counterpoint to that melting monstrosity.
Being a former dancer, I was so lucky that I not only got to see MB perform, but also rehearse, as he’s friends with our very longtime director and choreographer who created a short ballet for him for a series of galas. Ah, good times!
Seeing Stormzy was nice too. The Guardian had an interview with him and the first two Cambridge graduates of his grant-funding program the other day.
* I wish Ms Dunphy all the luck in getting “noun, verb, 9/11” prosecuted
Oh, you are lucky! To cross paths with Misha (and I remember his easily-recognized nickname) when he was still dancing should count as a bucket list item. I only saw his performances on PBS, like on The Nutcracker (1977, with Gelsey Kirkland), but dang that man could Grand Jete better than anybody and land light as a feather. He was dreamy, dreamy.
I am extremely jealous @ Nanea!!! What an exciting time for you! I don’t think I could speak if I was in his presence!! He is such a fine man, every bit of him exudes hotness!!
He is such a vile f*cking creature. His ass should be in jail.
I just saw that MM may possibly be rejoining IG with the @meghan handle. You can follow her here:
https://www.instagram.com/meghan/
Rooting for her cause social media is such a mess.
😮
I know!! Though there are no posts yet but I would be thrilled if Meghan has an IG account!!
One of my best memories- as a 20something woman I worked for American Ballet Theatre which was a dream job (huge ballet fan from childhood). I was taking my turn on the front desk when Baryshnikov walks in to pick up the keys for a studio to practice in. I admit, it was not my most suave moment- I was a blushing stuttering mess. But my co-workers and I later got to take turns pressing our faces up against the tiny window in the door to watch him dance- so amazing!