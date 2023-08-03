“Lordy, there are tapes of Rudy Giuliani being a disgusting, racist pig” links
  • August 03, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Noelle Dunphy is suing Rudy Giuliani for sexual abuse, harassment, withholding wages and so much more. Dunphy just revealed some of the transcripts for various audio recordings of Giuliani and they are shocking and disgusting. [Jezebel]
What is Gay-SMR? An explainer. [OMG Blog]
Robert Pattinson’s small bike and wired earbuds. [LaineyGossip]
How messy is the Marvel multiverse these days? [Pajiba]
Lucy Liu on the SAG-AFTRA picket line! [Tom & Lorenzo]
Did Beyonce cut her ties with Lizzo the second Lizzo’s dancers sued her? Tina Knowles says no, but I say yes. [JustJared]
Mikhail Baryshnikov was and is so beautiful. [GFY]
Wow this Kansas Catholic school is going to get sued. [Towleroad]
A lot of people are talking about Lizzo’s problems. [Buzzfeed]
Stormzy had a big 30th birthday party. [RCFA]

28 Responses to ““Lordy, there are tapes of Rudy Giuliani being a disgusting, racist pig” links”

  1. smegmoria says:
    August 3, 2023 at 12:40 pm

    When I was a kid in the 80s, my mom had a life size poster of Baryshnikov in her bathroom. Ballet tights and all.

    Reply
    • paintergal says:
      August 3, 2023 at 12:48 pm

      Reading the Giuliani post was gag inducing. Baryshnikov made it better. Got see him dance once. He was so beautiful.

      Reply
    • StellainNH says:
      August 3, 2023 at 1:45 pm

      I remember when the movie Turning Point came out. He made me melt into a puddle.

      Reply
      • LBB says:
        August 3, 2023 at 2:08 pm

        SAME!!!!!

      • BlueNailsBetty says:
        August 3, 2023 at 2:21 pm

        White Nights (Baryshnikov, the divine Gregory Hines, Helen Mirren) is one I can watch over and over.

      • paddingtonjr says:
        August 3, 2023 at 6:09 pm

        YES! Turning Point was amazing! I saw it as a young child (I don’t know what my parents were thinking) and fell in love with the dancing, the costumes, the music and of course Mikhail! And the White Nights just about did me in. I was always so jealous of Jessica Lang – she had both Mikhail and Sam Shepherd.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        August 3, 2023 at 8:58 pm

        Turning Point is an exceptional movie and yes, MB was stunning to watch in this poignant film.

    • Eurydice says:
      August 3, 2023 at 3:47 pm

      One of my few claims to fame is that I once got to dance with Baryshnikov. Not ballet, but at a fundraiser. I was a last minute guest at one of those bazillion dollars a plate tables and he asked me to dance. It was like Hallmark and Cinderella and every other schmaltzy romance rolled up into one – for me, that is. I haven’t bathed since. 😉

      Reply
  2. snappyfish says:
    August 3, 2023 at 12:55 pm

    Rudy said disgusting horrible things… I’m shocked! Said no one ever. He is vile and I am awaiting his indictment for attempting to overthrow an election

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      August 3, 2023 at 1:29 pm

      Yeah, like we needed further proof that he is, indeed, a disgusting pig.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      August 3, 2023 at 1:52 pm

      Yeah it was pretty much exactly what I suspected. Not shocking, just gross.

      Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      August 3, 2023 at 2:22 pm

      I don’t want to hear crap about this fool unless it involves the words “indictment” or “conviction.” Or, exception to the rule, if it involves Sasha Baron Cohen.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        August 3, 2023 at 8:14 pm

        I can’t imagine the atmosphere that she had to endure. Laying claim to her breasts, using vile language to describe her, and the other myriad of comments that he made are inexcusable! The chefs kiss is that she has many of her claims on tape!! I do hope that she wipes the floor with him, financially and publicly.

  3. Twin Falls says:
    August 3, 2023 at 1:03 pm

    The Catholic Church condemns homosexuality. I don’t think you can (successfully) sue a private religious school for simply being what it is – a homophobic institution.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      August 3, 2023 at 3:49 pm

      My thoughts exactly. This is who they are and have always been. I don’t see that suit going anywhere,

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        August 3, 2023 at 8:51 pm

        But to make claims that after “prayerfull consideration” is code for we did what God voiced to us from our prayers. What an absolutely disgusting response! No we didn’t expel him, it was the message from God to do so.

        They are punishing the student of a mother for expressing concerns about banning LGBTQ+ books for the students.

  4. Nanea says:
    August 3, 2023 at 2:27 pm

    RG who*?

    Misha was the much-needed visual distraction and counterpoint to that melting monstrosity.

    Being a former dancer, I was so lucky that I not only got to see MB perform, but also rehearse, as he’s friends with our very longtime director and choreographer who created a short ballet for him for a series of galas. Ah, good times!

    Seeing Stormzy was nice too. The Guardian had an interview with him and the first two Cambridge graduates of his grant-funding program the other day.

    * I wish Ms Dunphy all the luck in getting “noun, verb, 9/11” prosecuted

    Reply
    • ChickieBaby says:
      August 3, 2023 at 2:35 pm

      Oh, you are lucky! To cross paths with Misha (and I remember his easily-recognized nickname) when he was still dancing should count as a bucket list item. I only saw his performances on PBS, like on The Nutcracker (1977, with Gelsey Kirkland), but dang that man could Grand Jete better than anybody and land light as a feather. He was dreamy, dreamy.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        August 3, 2023 at 8:20 pm

        I am extremely jealous @ Nanea!!! What an exciting time for you! I don’t think I could speak if I was in his presence!! He is such a fine man, every bit of him exudes hotness!!

  5. Kitten says:
    August 3, 2023 at 3:50 pm

    He is such a vile f*cking creature. His ass should be in jail.

    Reply
  6. Sarah says:
    August 3, 2023 at 7:34 pm

    I just saw that MM may possibly be rejoining IG with the @meghan handle. You can follow her here:

    https://www.instagram.com/meghan/

    Rooting for her cause social media is such a mess.

    Reply
  7. Amanda says:
    August 3, 2023 at 10:34 pm

    One of my best memories- as a 20something woman I worked for American Ballet Theatre which was a dream job (huge ballet fan from childhood). I was taking my turn on the front desk when Baryshnikov walks in to pick up the keys for a studio to practice in. I admit, it was not my most suave moment- I was a blushing stuttering mess. But my co-workers and I later got to take turns pressing our faces up against the tiny window in the door to watch him dance- so amazing!

    Reply

