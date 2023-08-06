Sophia Bush filed for divorce from Grant Hughes, 13 months after their wedding

Last year, Sophia Bush married Grant Hughes in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Hughes is from Tulsa, and they did a big wedding showcasing Tulsa’s history. They gave/sold the photos to Vogue, and Vogue did a huge wedding spread. While I’ve never been particularly invested in Sophia as a person or celebrity, I don’t have a problem with her either – she’s fine and I wished her well. The thing is, I’m starting to suspect that Sophia is just chronically unlucky in love. Just thirteen months after their big Tulsa wedding, Sophia and Grant are done.
Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes have called it quits. The One Tree Hill actress, 41, filed for divorce from her husband on Friday after 13 months of marriage, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.
“Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. “They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.”
The news comes seven weeks after Bush celebrated their wedding anniversary in a post on Instagram.
“Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband,’” she captioned a black and white throwback photo of the two on their wedding day. “Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary.”
It also comes nearly two weeks after Bush had to leave her 2:22 A Ghost Story West End production early after catching a virus that was going through the company.
[From People]
The thing about that anniversary post is that… she deleted it as soon as she filed for divorce. I checked through her Instagram – it looks like she’s deleted some of her posts with Grant, although she left a few of the wedding posts up – the ones where you can’t see much of Grant (lol). So… like, what happened here? They spent a decade as friends, did that big wedding and one year later, they realized they weren’t right for each other? Or something else? My Spidey sense is tingling. PS… Someone said all of these breakups are happening because of Venus Retrograde??? OMG. That’s such a good theory. I also think this is just the summer of splits – it just happens that way some years, where it feels like everyone’s breaking up.
Photos courtesy Cover Images, Avalon Red.
-
-
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA – SEPTEMBER 23: Sophia Bush poses in the press room at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival – Night 1 held at the T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.,Image: 725774796, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Sophia Bush, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
PASADENA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 25: Sophia Bush carrying Tyler Ellis arrives at the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 758778767, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Sophia Bush, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
PASADENA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 25: Sophia Bush carrying Tyler Ellis arrives at the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 758779520, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Sophia Bush, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
– New York – NY – 20210617 – Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes Head to Tribeca Festival in NYC Downtown, NY – Sophia Bush, Grant Hughes – Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com – – This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Sophia Bush, Grant Hughes
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 17 Jun 2021
Credit: Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com
-
-
– New York – NY – 20210617 – Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes Head to Tribeca Festival in NYC Downtown, NY – Sophia Bush, Grant Hughes – Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com – – This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Sophia Bush, Grant Hughes
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 17 Jun 2021
Credit: Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com
This one truly shocked me. The fact that her anniversary post was so enthusiastic like that, I dunno, I just don’t think she was expecting to be divorced <2 months later when she posted that
I know people put on an act for social media but this felt different. I wonder if something sudden happened.
Where’s Ariana? Has she been near Grant? /s
But seriously, this does seem very sudden. I hope Sophia is okay. She seems like one of the good ones (at least she tries to be a decent person) and I’m sorry she’s going through this.