Sophia Bush filed for divorce from Grant Hughes, 13 months after their wedding

Last year, Sophia Bush married Grant Hughes in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Hughes is from Tulsa, and they did a big wedding showcasing Tulsa’s history. They gave/sold the photos to Vogue, and Vogue did a huge wedding spread. While I’ve never been particularly invested in Sophia as a person or celebrity, I don’t have a problem with her either – she’s fine and I wished her well. The thing is, I’m starting to suspect that Sophia is just chronically unlucky in love. Just thirteen months after their big Tulsa wedding, Sophia and Grant are done.

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes have called it quits. The One Tree Hill actress, 41, filed for divorce from her husband on Friday after 13 months of marriage, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

“Sophia and Grant were friends for 10 years and bonded during COVID through their love of community service,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. “They continue to run their nonprofit together and remain good friends.”

The news comes seven weeks after Bush celebrated their wedding anniversary in a post on Instagram.

“Today marks 365 days of calling you ‘husband,’” she captioned a black and white throwback photo of the two on their wedding day. “Best decision of my life. It still feels just like this. Ecstatic. Running toward the future, grinning and laughing, together. I love you, my favorite. Happy Anniversary.”

It also comes nearly two weeks after Bush had to leave her 2:22 A Ghost Story West End production early after catching a virus that was going through the company.

The thing about that anniversary post is that… she deleted it as soon as she filed for divorce. I checked through her Instagram – it looks like she’s deleted some of her posts with Grant, although she left a few of the wedding posts up – the ones where you can’t see much of Grant (lol). So… like, what happened here? They spent a decade as friends, did that big wedding and one year later, they realized they weren’t right for each other? Or something else? My Spidey sense is tingling. PS… Someone said all of these breakups are happening because of Venus Retrograde??? OMG. That’s such a good theory. I also think this is just the summer of splits – it just happens that way some years, where it feels like everyone’s breaking up.

2 Responses to “Sophia Bush filed for divorce from Grant Hughes, 13 months after their wedding”

  1. Tina E says:
    August 6, 2023 at 8:26 am

    This one truly shocked me. The fact that her anniversary post was so enthusiastic like that, I dunno, I just don’t think she was expecting to be divorced <2 months later when she posted that

    I know people put on an act for social media but this felt different. I wonder if something sudden happened.

    Reply
  2. BlueNailsBetty says:
    August 6, 2023 at 8:36 am

    Where’s Ariana? Has she been near Grant? /s

    But seriously, this does seem very sudden. I hope Sophia is okay. She seems like one of the good ones (at least she tries to be a decent person) and I’m sorry she’s going through this.

    Reply

