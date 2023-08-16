Angelina Jolie confirms: Vivienne will be her ‘assistant’ for ‘The Outsiders’ on Broadway

Here are some photos of Angelina Jolie out and about last night in New York. Apparently, she flew into NYC with Vivienne and Pax on Monday or Tuesday, and the Mail also has photos of Jolie out with Vivienne during the day on Tuesday. Angelina has been spending so much time in New York lately, and from what I can tell, she’s always staying in hotels. She hasn’t quietly bought a place in the city, but that might be coming, sooner than we think. Her fashion collection, Atelier Jolie, is now based in New York. And Angelina is set to produce a Broadway-bound stage adaptation of The Outsiders. It turns out, we were right – Vivienne is the one who told her mom about the play. Vivi is a little theater geek:

Angelina Jolie is turning her upcoming Broadway venture into a mother-daughter collaboration. Last week, Jolie announced she will serve as lead producer bringing the musical The Outsiders, an adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film, to Broadway. On Monday, PEOPLE confirmed that Jolie’s daughter Vivienne, 15, inspired her to take on the project — and will help mom, closely involved in the production as Jolie’s volunteer assistant. “Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” Jolie said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute.” The pair saw the world premiere of The Outsiders at La Jolla Playhouse in California earlier this year and later met with author Hinton, who wrote the book as a teen around Vivienne’s age. A source close to Jolie says, “Angelina is excited about this new venture. She believes this is a musical for all ages but particularly resonates with young people. She wants to ensure the team is listening and working with young people every step of the way and that their voices are leading in bringing this production to life on Broadway.”

[From People]

Something I’ve always appreciated about Angelina is that she has absolutely zero stage-mom sensibilities. Yes, she’s put her kids in her movies and she’s given them jobs behind-the-scenes, but it’s clear that none of those kids are interested in acting and she’s fine with that. She’s not nepotizing them into a celebrity life. Vivienne doesn’t sound interested in the process of being a stage-actress, but she loves the theater and she’s probably fascinated by what goes into live theater. Well, now Vivienne gets to work as Angelina’s “assistant” as Jolie produces a Broadway play.