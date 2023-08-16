Angelina Jolie confirms: Vivienne will be her ‘assistant’ for ‘The Outsiders’ on Broadway

Here are some photos of Angelina Jolie out and about last night in New York. Apparently, she flew into NYC with Vivienne and Pax on Monday or Tuesday, and the Mail also has photos of Jolie out with Vivienne during the day on Tuesday. Angelina has been spending so much time in New York lately, and from what I can tell, she’s always staying in hotels. She hasn’t quietly bought a place in the city, but that might be coming, sooner than we think. Her fashion collection, Atelier Jolie, is now based in New York. And Angelina is set to produce a Broadway-bound stage adaptation of The Outsiders. It turns out, we were right – Vivienne is the one who told her mom about the play. Vivi is a little theater geek:
Angelina Jolie is turning her upcoming Broadway venture into a mother-daughter collaboration. Last week, Jolie announced she will serve as lead producer bringing the musical The Outsiders, an adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film, to Broadway.
On Monday, PEOPLE confirmed that Jolie’s daughter Vivienne, 15, inspired her to take on the project — and will help mom, closely involved in the production as Jolie’s volunteer assistant.
“Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” Jolie said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”
The pair saw the world premiere of The Outsiders at La Jolla Playhouse in California earlier this year and later met with author Hinton, who wrote the book as a teen around Vivienne’s age.
A source close to Jolie says, “Angelina is excited about this new venture. She believes this is a musical for all ages but particularly resonates with young people. She wants to ensure the team is listening and working with young people every step of the way and that their voices are leading in bringing this production to life on Broadway.”
Something I’ve always appreciated about Angelina is that she has absolutely zero stage-mom sensibilities. Yes, she’s put her kids in her movies and she’s given them jobs behind-the-scenes, but it’s clear that none of those kids are interested in acting and she’s fine with that. She’s not nepotizing them into a celebrity life. Vivienne doesn’t sound interested in the process of being a stage-actress, but she loves the theater and she’s probably fascinated by what goes into live theater. Well, now Vivienne gets to work as Angelina’s “assistant” as Jolie produces a Broadway play.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I love that Angie seems so intent on knowing each of her kids as individuals & encouraging their interests. It’s a lovely quality.
She genuinely seems like a really good mom.
“Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” Jolie said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”
–I’m wondering if Angie is also ever-so-subtly steering them away from acting. For her, it’s a necessity to earn enough $$$ to provide for her family, not something she wants to continue to do. She’d hope to eventually move away from acting and be more behind the scenes. Maybe her kids, like Vivienne, picked up on that. Also, remembering those pics of Vivienne looking so ecstatic meeting the actors from Broadway shows like Lion King. Vivienne loves theatre. So cute.
I need to know her skin routine yesterday.
AJ is menopausal due to the surgery she had to prevent the cancer that killed her female relatives. She’s always had amazing skin. I read somewhere that she had the best skin for those hd films. I wonder if she’s on hormone replacement. I am peri menopausal and my skin is changing. I do not know what to expect, but hrt is dangerous for me.
Why is he dangerous for you?
Lol, if this were any other celebrity, you guys would be complaining about nepotism. But since it’s AJ’s kid, she’s just being a “theatre geek”, smh
I wish we would just take under 18 children off the list for celeb commentary.
Normally I’d agree, but she’s only going to be a volunteer assistant (like an unpaid internship maybe?), not waved through undeservedly into a starring role of any kind.
She has an assistant job behind the scenes with her mother for a play her mother is PRODUCING – not acting in. That is HARDLY the same as Kate Moss getting her daughter a magazine cover. Let’s exercise a little nuance here.
@Ameerah M Exactly this.
It literally says in the article that she’ll be a “volunteer assistant”, let’s not pretend that is at all comparable to the opportunities other nepo babies have taken advantage of.
Exactly and let’s be real they made it known ahead of time because the omg nepotism was sure to come.
She comes across as someone who knows where her privileges are and doesn’t take it lightly but pays it forward to lift up others who are deserving of attention. I feel like she is a great mum too, her kids seems to be testament to that from what we have seen. I hope Vivienne will get lots of joy out of helping see this project through! Superficially, she looks SO good in that midnight blue.