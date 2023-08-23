People: Justin Bieber & Scooter Braun haven’t spoken in a year, they’re over?

I genuinely have no idea what’s really happening between Scooter Braun and his clients, including Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. Demi Lovato absolutely left Braun, both sides have confirmed that. But Ariana and Justin’s standing with Braun and his management company SB Projects is still up in the air. Variety had a piece (which I covered separately) in which their industry sources were all over the place. My best guess is that both Ariana and Justin are leaving SB Projects, but Scooter is reminding them both that they still have contracts with him and it’s not as easy as just announcing something to Billboard or People Mag. Speaking of, Bieber’s team announced something to People Mag:
For the first time in 16 years, Justin Bieber is working on music without Scooter Braun by his side, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. While the source says Bieber, 29, is “still managed” by Braun, 42, multiple insiders tell PEOPLE the pair haven’t spoken in nearly a year. (Puck News was first to report the estrangement.)
“Justin’s been working on his new record for the last six months. Scooter and SB Projects have not set up one session or done one thing for this [new] record,” says the source. “The relationship with Scooter has run its course.”
A rep for Braun has not commented on the situation, and a label rep for Bieber did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.
On Tuesday a source confirmed that Ariana Grande had parted ways with Braun after 10 years of working together. “They are friendly but she’s outgrown him and is excited to go in a different direction,” said a source close to the situation. “Yes there are negotiations happening because of contracts. But this is her choice. It’s time for something new.”
Still, a music industry source with knowledge of the situation maintained that “all of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO,” adding, “People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like.”
[From People]
“All of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months…” So… Scooter must have stepped away from the daily management last year, and Ariana and Justin are not happy with the people currently handling their careers at SB Projects. That’s my take. I also believe that Justin and Ariana are both ready to spread their wings and get new teams now that they’re 29/30 years old, but they aren’t completely clear on how to actually untangle themselves from their management, especially with Scooter breathing down their necks and reminding them: “we’ve got contracts, dummies.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Still hoping its spicier than contract negotiations.