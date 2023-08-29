Jessica Simpson on the scrutiny over her body: ‘it just doesn’t need to be a conversation’

Jessica Simpson has been raising her profile lately. Her youngest child is now four, so she has more time to devote to work. Right now that includes her fashion line, a docuseries, and a return to music. Whatever Jessica does, though, the coverage of her always seems to include a review of her weight, both current and past. From denying she’s on Ozempic, to inadvertently having a 2010 magazine cover make headlines again, the conversation keeps circling back to her body. In an interview with Access Hollywood last Friday, Jessica lamented that the attention on her weight has never relented, but went on to describe how she puts a positive spin on it with her kids. Page Six covered the interview:

Jessica Simpson is tired of the public conversation surrounding her weight. “We need to focus on our mentality about even talking about weight,” Simpson told Access Hollywood during an interview Friday. “I think it just doesn’t need to be a conversation.” The “Take My Breath Away” singer, 43, empathized with other women who face scrutiny for their weight because she has “been every size.” However, the criticism over Simpson’s physique hasn’t wavered during her life in the spotlight. “I wish I could explain it. I wish I could say for me that it’s gotten better, but it still remains the same,” she added. Simpson — who shares daughters Maxwell, 11, and Birdie, 4, and son Ace, 10, with husband Eric Johnson — said that the ongoing scrutiny of her body has been “very confusing” for her children, who “don’t understand” why the public eye has been so harsh about their mom’s appearance. “I tell my kids, ‘How you feel about yourself is how you should feel,’” she explained. “It’s not about… You don’t dress for anybody else. You don’t try to look like anybody else.” Simpson is one of many stars to face accusations that she has used the Type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic to shed pounds. However, the “Dukes of Hazzard” star shut down those claims earlier this month. “Do people want me to be drinking again?” she asked in an interview with Bustle Magazine. “Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it.” Simpson did, however, attribute her weight loss to “willpower,” noting that while the unfortunate comments on her body “hurt,” she doesn’t let the “negativity derail” her. “No, I’m too old for that,” she added. “I am too connected to myself right now.”

Jessica is right that we need to re-evaluate our cultural obsession with body size and the way we think and talk about it. I’ve struggled with my weight most of my life. Sometimes I catch myself having a very unkind thought about my body and I think “Good grief, Kismet, where did that come from?” It was learned somewhere along the way, I just can’t believe we’re born with those negative thoughts. Jessica is also right that there’s absolutely no need for a continuing public discourse on her body. Have I noticed the various iterations of her size and appearance? Yes I have. I’ve also noticed that in myself, and pretty much everyone in my life. It’s not the first thing that comes to mind when I think of Jessica Simpson, as I hope it’s not the first thing other people think of about me. So can we please retire the conversation about Jessica Simpson’s size, and bring back the one about her “chicken or fish” tuna flub? I’m feeling nostalgic.

