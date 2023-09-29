Charlize Theron doesn’t believe in applying perfume directly on the skin

Pre-strike, Charlize Theron gave several interviews to promote her Dior contract. I don’t actually think it would have been in violation of strike promotional guidelines if she gave the interviews during the strike, but whatever, I just thought I’d mention that this InStyle piece was done months ago. Charlize has been the face of Dior’s J’adore perfume for nearly two decades, and now she’s the face of Dior’s latest fragrance, L’Or de J’adore. Charlize chatted with InStyle about sense memory, how she applies perfume and the ‘90s trend she hated the most. Some highlights:
The “cloud mist” strategy for applying perfume: Her spritzing method allows her to enjoy all the facets of a scent without overwhelming her nose and — most importantly — her skin. “I find direct [contact] on the skin becomes, for me, a little aggressive, and then I miss the subtle tones to it. Whereas when I do the cloud mist, I feel like I get more of the depth of field. I get a better sense of the other dimensions of the scent, especially since it’s constantly changing as your day goes by.”
Sense memory from her childhood in South Africa. “There was always something about rain hitting dust — it creates this smell that’s just so unique. I get very excited when I see rain because then I look for some dust, some dirt, and I try to recreate it. I’ve never been able to. But that is a very nostalgic smell for me. When I go back and we have our rains in South Africa, it’s everywhere. You can smell it everywhere. Man, it just fills my soul. I’m like, ‘This is home.'”
Fragrance mastermind Francis Kurkdjian created L’Or: He’s infused classic J’adore notes of rose, jasmine, and ylang-ylang with orange blossom, lily of the valley, and violet for a rich floral scent that’s warm and rounded — perfect for a sweet fall scent. “It’s beautiful,” says Theron. “The floral tones are just so layered.”
She doesn’t incorporate scent into character-building: “I sometimes go as far as just eliminating even scent in my soap. Because I am very sensitive to smell, any kind of smell can just really take me out of it. So it’s become more about elimination than about adding.”
Her beauty regret: “Hands down, the thin eyebrows in the ’90s. I’m still recovering from that.”
Unpopular opinion, but I think the bushy-eyebrow trend will come back to haunt people years from now, moreso than the thin eyebrows from the ‘90s. While overplucking never looks good, neither does the big, dark, caterpillar-brow trend. As for applying perfume… I find it depends on the perfume. If I’m wearing something cheap (like a body spray) or I just want a light scent, I do the cloud mist thing too, and I walk into the perfume cloud. If I actually want to smell the perfume on my skin, I spray it directly on my throat and wrists.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I agree with you both. I’ll usually put a drop on my wrist, and then lightly rub my wrists together, but then I spray a “mist” that I walk through. For “certain” times (wink wink nudge nudge!), I’ll put a dot btwn my breasts (and a tiny dot on another intimate area lol), behind my knees. But that’s not often lol, and only if I remember to!
As for eyebrows, 90’s over plucking, and age has taken care of that for me. Now, my Anastasia eyebrow pencils are my best friend! lol
You shouldn’t rub the scent – it bruises it and changes the way it’s meant to smell. Only oil based scents should be rubbed (like perfume oils)
https://www.myimperfectlife.com/features/why-you-should-avoid-rubbing-perfume-on-your-wrists
I get why trends are a thing but to sound very old man shouting at clouds for a minute, why does everything have to be extremes? Plucking to oblivion looked ridiculous and the giant over the top solid black caterpillars are also too much. I wish people would just find a shape that suits their face and roll with it. But then where would the beauty industry make its money?
Don’t mind me, I’ll go and put myself to bed with a cup of cocoa.
On a lighter note, Charlize is one of those women who always amazes me with just how beautiful she is and I love to watch her on screen.
The Environmental Working Group puts out some pretty depressing stuff connecting fragrances and cancer…..
https://www.ewg.org/news-insights/news/2023/07/what-fragrance#
Petrichor
Yes! Petrichor! You can buy it!
I don’t apply perfume directly to my skin either. 1. I have super sensitive skin. 2. Because your skin’s chemistry can often alter a fragrance. I get a more accurate sense of the scent when I mist it on my clothes. And scents that fade easily tend to last longer when not applied directly to the skin. PS – I don’t think the bushy brow trend will haunt folks like the thin brow trend. Mainly because it didn’t mean altering your natural brows to the point that they no longer grow. Which is the main issue with thin brows. Most of us who had thin brows back in the day and over plucked are STILL dealing with the aftermath.
Cardholding member of the spritz a ball of cotton and place in my bra here.
Lasts all day when the mist I walk into has dissipated.
I’ve always believed that perfume must interact with your skin in order to work correctly – your personal oils, chemistry etc form a bond with a particular perfume that makes you smell DIVINE. It’s the reason why I’m cherishing my last bottles of Alexander McQueen Kingdom (Pierce My Heart Again!) and Donna Karan original signature perfume/Donna Karan Chaos, because they work so well with my body chemistry. A lot of people hate the McQueen because when it interacts with their skin they apparently smell like cumin BO…I’m fortunate in that with my skin it’s an amazing combination. I also spray perfume in my hair for the same reason. I don’t get the cloud mist at all! Gonna go spray some McQueen on since fall has arrived….
That’s not expressly true. You can actually get a MORE accurate scent by not having it react to the skin- hence why some folks hate the McQueen- because their body chemistry interferes with the scent