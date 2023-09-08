What’s next for Ahsoka after that episode 4 ending? (spoilers)

This post contains spoilers for episode 4 of Ahsoka, “Fallen Jedi.”
Okay, where my Star Wars peeps at?! More specifically, where are my Clone Wars/Rebels peeps? We have to talk about this week’s episode of Ahsoka, including *that* ending. Did anyone know what was coming as soon as you saw where Ahsoka woke up? Are we good with wherever this is going? Does anyone feel like it may be a bit of an Obi-Wan do over? Okay, before I get too ahead of myself, let’s do a quick recap of what happened during “Fallen Jedi.” If you’re looking for recaps of eps 1-2 and 3, check out Mike’s reviews over at Pajiba.
The episode picks up with Ahsoka and Sabine Wren still broken down on the planet Seatos, so they venture off to find the planet’s home base where dark Jedi Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati are standing between them and the map needed to find the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn.
In the episode’s final lightsaber battle between Skoll and Ahsoka, the latter is ultimately tossed off the side of a cliff and not seen or heard from until the episode’s final moments. After things play out with Sabine retrieving but then giving up the map to Skoll, the bad guys — with Sabine as their prisoner — set a course and blast off for what seems to be a whole other galaxy. More on that in future episodes, no doubt.
Meanwhile, viewers eventually see Ahsoka not hanging from the side of a cliff or at the bottom of the water, but rather (most likely) in a place known as the World Between Worlds. It’s like an endless void of sorts that once appeared in the animated series Star Wars Rebels. The fan site Wookieepedia describes it as “a mystical plane within the Force that served as a collection of doors and pathways existing between time and space, linking all moments in time together.”
It’s there that Ahsoka wakes up to the sound of a familiar voice: her former master Anakin Skywalker, aka the Jedi-turned-Darth Vader. After he says “Hello, Snips” and “I didn’t expect to see you so soon,” she turns around to see a young Anakin (think Episodes II and III), played once again by Hayden Christensen after also doing so in the prequel trilogy, and the series Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Anakin gives Ahsoka a little smile, and she just stands there staring at him with a look of wonder, awe, amazement and who knows what else, all impressively portrayed by Rosario Dawson. And then the credits begin to roll.
So, where was I? Oh yes, did you know Clone Wars Anakin would be there as soon as you realized Ahsoka woke up in the World Between Worlds? Did you get a little choked up when you heard, “Hello, Snips,” like I did? Did the digital work on Hayden C’s face take you out of it a little bit, lol? Even before that final scene, how cool was the lightsaber battle between Ahsoka and Dark Jedi Baylan (R.I.P.)? Did you yell, “Don’t do it, Sabine!!” at your screen like my son did? Does Sabine have a secret plan that we don’t know about?! Who is excited for Lars Mikkelsen’s Thrawn and to see some Ezra?
I’m also curious to hear everyone’s overall thoughts on Ahsoka. We watched Clone Wars and Rebels during the lockdowns so we’d be caught up for the May 4, 2020 Rebels finale. At first, I had a tough time adjusting to seeing that world in live action, but I’m digging it now. I still kinda struggle with Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera, but I’m sure I’ll get there. Loved that her and Kanaan’s son had the “I have a bad feeling” line! At first, I thought Rosario didn’t have that Ahsoka spunk we’re used to seeing until a friend pointed out that we’ve never seen the character at this stage in her journey. It’s not been easy for Snips. Ahhh, I can’t wait for episode 5! If you’re in the Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, NYC, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, or Washington, D.C. areas, you’re in luck! In honor of the newly made up “Midseason Fan Celebration,” select theaters in those cities are showing Ahsoka Episode 5. Click here for more info.
I am not happy with Sabine’s character in this show. In Rebels she had grown up more by the end of the series, and therefore should be even more mature by this point in time. But they have made her more bratty and weak I think, and it doesn’t sit right. Sabine deserves better than this. I am also struggling with Mary E Winstead’s Hera but she is growing on me.
All of this.
I feel like MEW looks to modern somehow? I stare at her the whole time she’s on screen trying to figure out why I buy everyone else’s character being part of that world but not Hera.
The way I GROANED at how bad the de-aging on Hayden Christensen looked!! But then my husband theorized that maybe it’s *supposed* to look a little off, like maybe this will prove to be some villainous other person/being in disguise?! We’ll see…and I am genuinely looking forward to seeing where this goes. I just get really annoyed whenever wonky special effects take me out of something I’m enjoying!
That said, the World Between Worlds itself looked amazing! And I’m enjoying seeing the different master-padawan relationships unfold.
As nice as it is to see Hayden Christensen (and the snips line was great), I’m over the shoddy de-aging. It was awful the way they did it for Luke in Mando/Boba Fett and it’s not great here.
I think it’s off on purpose- because it’s not Anakin.
What Sabine did was so predictable. It’s an overused thing in shows. It was obvious she was going to give it up. It annoyed the hell out of me, actually. It’s like, these people are literally trying to kill you and kickstart at war, but sure, believe them and hand over the very thing they need, rather than listen to the one who just (from what you can tell so far) died to save your ass.
Yes! I too was screaming at Sabine! Ahsoka made several attempts to get Sabine to commit and Sabine kept reassuring her, then she turns around and gives it to Balen??!! I did wonder if Balen Jedi mind tricked her but nope, she’s that weak! Ugh. Darth Vaders theme was playing at the end, so I’m curious to see what happens with Anakin. Hera is weird, it’s her eyes that freak me out. Considering canon it’s curious she named her son Jacen. Why de-age Hayden? He doesn’t look older in real life
I loved the episode. Ahsoka is my favourite Star Wars character and I loved Clone Wars and Rebels. I really thought Marrok was Maul when he and Ahsoka started fighting, but probably not. I could tell all along, Sabine was going to turn in some way, but she could redeem herself once she meets up with Ezra. The de-aging was not necessary, especially since they didn’t do it for Obi-Wan. I also thought at first Ahsoka’s spunk was gone and Rosario was too serious but then realized she has grown up and seen a lot, including the World between Worlds.
I am loving this show and can’t wait for the next episode. I think MEW’s weird blue contacts sort of ruin the look of the character.
The contacts don’t bother me as much as that thing on her head looks like a pair of khaki shorts with legs coming out it. Ashoka’s look way better
I’m not a big Rosario fan but I think she is doing a fantastic job depicting an older, wiser Ahsoka. Totally agree re M.E.W.’s Hera portrayal.
I’m not a Star Wars stan but I love The Mandalorian and have been watching Ahsoka (I watched a few Rebels recaps so I’m familiar with the story). I have really been enjoying this series. There are theories that that wasn’t really Anakin in that final scene and I am inclined to agree. Especially considering how the music changed to Darth’s theme in that final scene as it faded to black. I think Ahsoka is being tested. Also – I’m sorry but I have to say it: I don’t like Sabine. She has annoyed me this entire series and what she did giving Baylon that map…Ahsoka flat out asked if she could count on her and in the end – she couldn’t.