What’s next for Ahsoka after that episode 4 ending? (spoilers)



This post contains spoilers for episode 4 of Ahsoka, “Fallen Jedi.”

Okay, where my Star Wars peeps at?! More specifically, where are my Clone Wars/Rebels peeps? We have to talk about this week’s episode of Ahsoka, including *that* ending. Did anyone know what was coming as soon as you saw where Ahsoka woke up? Are we good with wherever this is going? Does anyone feel like it may be a bit of an Obi-Wan do over? Okay, before I get too ahead of myself, let’s do a quick recap of what happened during “Fallen Jedi.” If you’re looking for recaps of eps 1-2 and 3, check out Mike’s reviews over at Pajiba.

The episode picks up with Ahsoka and Sabine Wren still broken down on the planet Seatos, so they venture off to find the planet’s home base where dark Jedi Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati are standing between them and the map needed to find the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn. In the episode’s final lightsaber battle between Skoll and Ahsoka, the latter is ultimately tossed off the side of a cliff and not seen or heard from until the episode’s final moments. After things play out with Sabine retrieving but then giving up the map to Skoll, the bad guys — with Sabine as their prisoner — set a course and blast off for what seems to be a whole other galaxy. More on that in future episodes, no doubt. Meanwhile, viewers eventually see Ahsoka not hanging from the side of a cliff or at the bottom of the water, but rather (most likely) in a place known as the World Between Worlds. It’s like an endless void of sorts that once appeared in the animated series Star Wars Rebels. The fan site Wookieepedia describes it as “a mystical plane within the Force that served as a collection of doors and pathways existing between time and space, linking all moments in time together.” It’s there that Ahsoka wakes up to the sound of a familiar voice: her former master Anakin Skywalker, aka the Jedi-turned-Darth Vader. After he says “Hello, Snips” and “I didn’t expect to see you so soon,” she turns around to see a young Anakin (think Episodes II and III), played once again by Hayden Christensen after also doing so in the prequel trilogy, and the series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Anakin gives Ahsoka a little smile, and she just stands there staring at him with a look of wonder, awe, amazement and who knows what else, all impressively portrayed by Rosario Dawson. And then the credits begin to roll.

[From Yahoo]

So, where was I? Oh yes, did you know Clone Wars Anakin would be there as soon as you realized Ahsoka woke up in the World Between Worlds? Did you get a little choked up when you heard, “Hello, Snips,” like I did? Did the digital work on Hayden C’s face take you out of it a little bit, lol? Even before that final scene, how cool was the lightsaber battle between Ahsoka and Dark Jedi Baylan (R.I.P.)? Did you yell, “Don’t do it, Sabine!!” at your screen like my son did? Does Sabine have a secret plan that we don’t know about?! Who is excited for Lars Mikkelsen’s Thrawn and to see some Ezra?

I’m also curious to hear everyone’s overall thoughts on Ahsoka. We watched Clone Wars and Rebels during the lockdowns so we’d be caught up for the May 4, 2020 Rebels finale. At first, I had a tough time adjusting to seeing that world in live action, but I’m digging it now. I still kinda struggle with Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera, but I’m sure I’ll get there. Loved that her and Kanaan’s son had the “I have a bad feeling” line! At first, I thought Rosario didn’t have that Ahsoka spunk we’re used to seeing until a friend pointed out that we’ve never seen the character at this stage in her journey. It’s not been easy for Snips. Ahhh, I can’t wait for episode 5! If you’re in the Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, NYC, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, or Washington, D.C. areas, you’re in luck! In honor of the newly made up “Midseason Fan Celebration,” select theaters in those cities are showing Ahsoka Episode 5. Click here for more info.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images