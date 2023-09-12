Blake Lively glowed in a bellbottom jumpsuit at the NYFW Michael Kors show

Even with the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes still ongoing, it feels like so much is happening – the Venice Film Festival closed this past weekend, the Toronto Film Festival started several days ago, and New York Fashion Week is super-star-studded. The Michael Kors show is always a popular ticket during NYFW, and the star of the Kors show is inevitably Blake Lively. Blake is all about Kors and she almost always comes out for his runway shows.
He usually gives her something from his new collection too, which explains why Blake wore this Michael Kors bellbottom jumpsuit. Thoughts? I don’t hate it, although I wonder if the jumpsuit would be better with a simple flared leg rather than full bellbottom. The golden shade complements Blake’s coloring and I love her curly hair and the overall ‘70s vibe. While I think Blake generally has a Mall Girl aesthetic, she actually pulls off some generational vintage-style fashion.
Here’s Jenna Dewan at the Kors show… I only love the coat here. I would wear the hell out of that coat.
Kelsea Ballerini – loathe the sunglasses, dislike the “high fashion fanny pack” energy.
Olivia Wilde – god help me, but I love this outfit. Great coat, great boots, amazing knits. I don’t even mind the fringed purse.
Ellen Pompeo kind of got the worst Kors outfit.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Is it cold enough already for coats and gloves in NYC? It’s still sweltering hot here 3 hours south of there. I lovelovelove that snake print coat, I wonder what the texture is? I can’t wait for it to be coats and boots weather here!
It’s not. It’s still close to 90 here, daily. Blake looks fabulous. Everyone else looks ridiculous and overdressed.
I assume they are wearing clothes that they were given to wear by the designer?
I fear this will be the future with climate change
I was wondering about that, too! Are some people sweating bullets & others freezing? Or vice versa? I couldn’t quite understand. But if it’s a fashion show, I guess they’re showing Fall/Winter? And that’s what the designer gave them from his F/W collection? Blake’s outfit looks fab on her; on me, you’d see every single dimple of my thighs & behind. Ah well. Maybe she’s encased in Spanx. I am not. 😉
Ellen Pompeo’s outfit gets worse as it goes down. I even hate the boots which is almost impossible for me this time of year when I’m just waiting for appropriate temperatures to declare boot season. Something about that tone of grey and lack of texture reads dead fish feet.
Unnecessary side boob during the day? David Byrne oversized jacket that lacks both whimsy and style? Car wash skirt in the most inexplicable tradwife length? Sad boots? All checked.
Blake looks really pretty but that jumpsuit is awful. It has been so hot and humid in NY. The fall clothing looks dumb and they must be sweating buckets.
For reasons I can’t defend, I’m rewatching all of Project Runway. Michael once shit all over a “car wash skirt” and swore them to be lazy design. Yet here she is…
is something in the water because I just finished my complete rewatch
in between I watched every interview I could find with Tim where he talks about how terrible the contracts with Weinstein were
really odd because I am as well and am struck by how awful Kors was and how many of the “jokes” and comments by contestants and judges alike struck me as very homophobic. I could be wrong but I remember feeling like Kors made a number of derogatory comments about styles that I swear he then turned around and produced.
Wow, I’m rewatching/catching up to seasons I missed rn. Weird.
The jumpsuit is stupid. The snake pattern coat is awesome. The rest is boring and stupid. Sorry, I find Kors problematic – there’s usually only one item in each collection which is worth noting and the rest is retreads.
Oh dear, involuntarily snort laughed at Ellen Pompeo’s picture
It’s all awful and reductive 70’s styling. Blake has a great figure, but all I can see is the boning of her shape wear under that awful jumpsuit.
I don’t even know how Michael Kors is a thing. His stuff was always mid-range office wear and regularly ended up in the sale racks at TJ Maxx. Now he’s surrounded by celebrities, but the aesthetic is the same.
Blake was given this jumpsuit to wear because she is the only person there with the body to pull it off. Do I like the outfit? No. But it was never intended to be a best seller because so few women can wear it without looking ridiculous.
I think it’s awfully gutsy, given she’s had four(?) kids. Have you ever tried to extricate yourself from a jumpsuit when you’re in a tearing hurry to pee?
Blake has that body after having 3 children? I’m still trying to lose the weight gained with my third and he’s 30! Also, I hate that Olivia Wilde was given such a gorgeous outfit.
Four and the youngest is about 8 months old.
Blake’s jumpsuit is cute on top, costume-y on bottom.
I don’t even recognize Jenna Dewan anymore.
Love Olivia’s boots and coat.
I really appreciate how Blake has shows off her post-partum body after each pregnancy. I know she’s a tall thin blonde woman, but I find it so refreshing that she dresses her changing body just as she would her post post-partum figure.
I can’t believe Serena Woodsen has four kids…
Olivia’s outfit is TDF. That coat. Those boots. The rich fall textures. All of it. 🤤
Olivia Wilde always looks like a combination of smug and smelled a fart to me, and this picture is no exception. I can’t even say if I like the clothes because she is off-putting . Also, why is she standing like that?
I too like Jenna Dewan’s coat and that’s about it. Blake is very pretty (and I don’t dislike her, unlike many on CB) and I am in awe of her post-fourth-baby body, but this jumpsuit is not great.
I used to have a Barbie that basically had the same outfit as Blake’s! The Barbie outfit also had a lame and tulle tie on skirt thing. I love how healthy and comfortable in her skin Blake looks! I love the coat and boots that Olivia is wearing especially on someone else,but I’m over the tunic top as micro mini dress look. If its cold enough for the cost and boots most people would also.be wearing pants.
I really like Blakes look overall, but agree w/Kaiser that a simpler flare would have been better than the super full bell bottom.
Omg Ellen… YIKES.