Drew Barrymore has put her talk show on hold before the season premiere

On Friday Drew Barrymore posted a teary video to Instagram (below) where she continued to defend her decision to bring back her talk show amid the ongoing writer and actor strikes. She tread a lot of familiar ground, including that it was bigger than her, if she could make a show work during the pandemic then why not now, and that she owned her decision. The video was taken down not long after posting, but was saved for posterity’s sake by others on the interwebs. Well, by the time I was finishing jotting down my notes to cover her video, Drew had capitulated and announced that her show would not return until the strikes were over. Maybe it was being put in the same conversation as Bill Maher, maybe fellow Charlie’s Angels gave her an ass whooping, maybe ET phoned Earth to scold her. Whatever the final straw was for Drew, it’s having a ripple effect across daytime talk shows:
“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” she wrote on Instagram. “I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”
“We support Drew’s decision to pause the show’s return and understand how complex and difficult this process has been for her,” a spokesperson for CBS Media Ventures told Variety in a statement.
“The Drew Barrymore Show” will air repeats for the foreseeable future, a knowledgeable individual told Variety. Episodes that were taped last week when the show went back into production will not air.
The WGA has canceled planned pickets of “The Drew Barrymore Show.” Striking guild members will be picketing “The View,” which is a WGA-covered struck show, on Monday.
Barrymore faced swift blowback for her decision to resume taping her talk show despite Hollywood’s ongoing labor strikes. Variety reported on Saturday that part of Barrymore’s choice to bring back the show stemmed from contractual obligations with station partners across the daytime TV business. As part of the fallout, National Book awards rescinded Barrymore’s invitation to host its upcoming annual award ceremony.
As long as hosts or guests don’t discuss or promote struck work, Barrymore wouldn’t have been violating SAG-AFTRA rules. (The Network Code agreement allows daytime hosts to perform hosting duties.) But Barrymore’s show operates with union writers, so new episodes would have required moving forward without their writers on staff.
At the time, the WGA condemned Barrymore’s decision in a statement, saying, “Drew Barrymore should not be on the air while her writers are on strike fighting for a fair deal. In reality, shows like this cannot operate without writing, and that is struck work.” The Guild has not responded to request for comment about Barrymore’s reversal in programming.
Following Barrymore’s pause, CBS’ “The Talk” and “The Jennifer Hudson Show” also announced they would no longer return on Monday as planned. Other daytime talk shows that have returned this season include “The View,” which has been airing without its writers, as well as “Live With Kelly and Mark” and “Tamron Hall Show,” neither of which have writers and are not covered by the WGA.
Barrymore apologized in a now-deleted video, in which she says she owned the choice to bring back her show. “I certainly couldn’t have expected this kind of attention,” she said. “I wanted to do this because as I said, this is bigger than me, and there are other people’s jobs on the line.”
“I certainly couldn’t have expected this kind of attention.” Really?!? Shouldn’t there be at least three people on her payroll whose job it is to expect something like this? In the four-minute video where Drew said this, she also claimed that she does not have a PR machine behind her. I find that very hard to swallow, but whoever is on PR for Drew and the show has really messed up. Like I’ve said before, it’s incredible to see how Drew and her people have, in the span of a week, squandered all the positive public image she had earned with her show.
On the plus side, at least now we have a trifecta of CBS talk shows on hiatus. Why is that a boon? Because CBS is part of Paramount. In addition to CBS, Paramount is also parent to BET, Comedy Central, CW, MTV, Nickelodeon, Showtime, and VH1. That’s nine studios right there that are in bed together, and one of them has an increased incentive for their AMPTP representation to find a resolution with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. And that is how striking works.
I’m not feeling sorry for her. She knew better not to bring it back in the first place. She is now feeling the backlash and has decided against bringing it back. She’s a day late and a dollar short with this.
This 💯! Not sorry for her at all. She showed who she is
I mostly agree with that: what she finally did do right is give in. For instance, Bill Maher probably will take longer to reach this conclusion (if at all), whereas Drew could though it took her long enough. Drew’s capitulation is helpful to the strikers and not the studios.
A scab is a scab is a scab.
Im glad to see that Drew came around. It will give greater weight for pressure to resolve this.
So I was definitely agreeing with these comments, and thinking she’s still a scab, but this article from Lainey Gossip made me rethink why we should stop dragging her now that she has finally come around and stopped scabbing.
The article articulates the additional contractual challenges syndicated shows face, and points out that it seems Drew was being used by the parent company to be the face of this issue, in this larger “we need to get back to work” talking points the AMPTP are pushing out to sow division, and that’s where anger might be more productively directed.
***I would also counter-argue that of course, as a 3rd generation actor who’s been in the business essentially her whole life, she should know better and from the start should have better framed this whole bad plan to start shooting again, or, you know, just not tried to start up during a strike in the first place.
But, I think this article does at least highlight that there is more going on behind her/the studio’s decisions than I was initially willing to consider.
https://www.laineygossip.com/drew-barrymore-finally-on-right-side-of-picket-line-after-long-week/74787
Great take. Thanks for sharing!
Yup! She showed her ass!
This is all on her as she is old enough to know better by now having been in the business since she was a child.
Either her PR team failed her or she failed them. Probably both. It’s all about ego as that teary video illustrates.
She is total trash. And why does she have wallpaper on her ceiling?
That is my question as well! Can you imagine what a pain it is to put wallpaper on a ceiling?!?!?
I can’t even understand what the fcuk this was. She damaged her image in the business, hurt the unions as people said “oh, this is a sign of fracturing in the ranks”, she ruined her relationships with future guests, she looks like a weepy idiot who could’ve seen all of this coming, there was no mystery about how this would play out, none at all, and then she didn’t even bring the show back after all that. All that damage and destruction for nothing.
@Nuks Perhaps we overestimate these people’s intelligence and knowledge. Everything you said is correct. Why would she willingly do so much damage to herself? And then make it all about her and how hard this was for her and her tears? She comes across as not very aware and firmly ensconced in her own bubble of privilege. It was a breathtakingly stupid move.
Wallpaper on ceilings was a thing in the UK too, our first house had it on all of them excluding the kitchen.
As taking it off and not replacing it meant that our ceilings appeared ruined (we couldn’t re-plaster them due to lack of money), we had to put 2 layers of wallpaper on 7 ceilings. I cannot stress enough what sort of nightmare that was, particularly stairs and landing upstairs.
For our second house, no way we would go through that again and we’re taking all the ceilings down directly, replace the plasterboards and plaster them.
As concerning Drew, still a scab, I’m afraid….
Ceiling wallpaper is on trend. I have no idea why.
That video was bad bad. Way to show you either don’t understand or don’t care what a strike means. Lol, glad she changed her mind.
I wonder what was her real motive for bringing the show back? Money? Studio pressure? Why did she make this very bad decision?
I read somewhere that if she didn’t bring it back she was in breach of her contract. But for someone like her who cares? She has enough money to pay the fine and also she can afford lawyers to fight it.
People are literally fighting for their livelihood and people like her are selfish.
There has been rumors that studios threatened to cancel the entire show.
I notice when reporting this the msm entertainment press keeps throwing in “the Jennifer Hudson show” and ” the talk”. Its different. Drew was actively campaigning to comeback. She would’ve came back if she could. I’m thinking the other shows decided not to so she stopped filming. Cause we have to remember Drew Started Filming already.
Someone asked why Jennifer Hudson & The Talk weren’t getting criticized as much and I basically said the same as you: Drew was the only one making an entire promo campaign out of it. The other shows still would have been picketed, but no one made a whole thing out of it.
If your image is that of a nice, kind person you simply cannot expect the public to accept you as a scab without consequences. Drew tried playing against type, and thankfully she’s decided it won’t work.
Thanks for providing the information on Paramount, CBS and the other related studios, Kismet. I hope that not being able to tape shows due to the public support for the writers helps end this quickly in favor of the unions.
Strikes need solidarity to survive.
I’ll never look at Drew Barrymore the same way after this but I’m glad she pulled her show from production and it had the effect of keeping additional shows from returning as well.
Exactly, solidarity forever.
Jennifer Hudson is also pausing her return. Drew completely bungled this. But at least she came to the right answer in the end. I also think Rosie knocked some good sense into her.
Now Bil can hang with his white buttocks out in the wind on his own.
Not a fan of Rosie, but good on her for setting DB straight.
The View never stopped filming. That’s a daytime talk show and they interview guests. Is there a reason that they aren’t getting the kind of grief Drew did?
By the way, I disagreed with Drew coming back and am glad she responded to the backlash by pausing her return until the strike is over.
“The View” “Live With Kelly and Mark” and “Tamron Hall Show” have no writers and are not covered by the WGA.
She responded to the backlash by doing that non-apology video where she says she going to do it anyway. It was only after that didn’t worked and other shows had pulled out did she decided go back on hiatus.
The View is a WGA-backed struck show and they’ve been picketing that since May. That show has 2 WGA writers who haven’t worked since the strike began. They’ve been heavily criticized for a while now. The panelists are under a different contract for SAG, but they definitely are in the same boat as Drew.
I have to laugh at this because so many other talk shows were planning to do the same thing, but they kept their heads down. So Drew gets to take all the heat and The View, etc., are all “What? Nothing to see here, let’s move along”
As in said above “The View” “Live With Kelly and Mark” and “Tamron Hall Show” doesn’t have writers and are not apart of the WGA so they are not breaking and rules or scabbing.
The article specifically says, “Striking guild members will be picketing “The View,” which is a WGA-covered struck show, on Monday.” It’s Kelly and Mark and Tamryn Hall that don’t have writers. But there are other talk shows that do have WGA writers, like Bill Maher and Jennifer Hudson. The SAG/AFTRA rules say it’s OK for talk show hosts to continue their shows without writers, but evidently it’s not Ok by the unwritten rules of solidarity. Whatever, my point is that the rest of the hosts are happy to sit back and let Drew take the heat. Which she probably deserves a bit for having made a spectacle of herself.
The Vie is a part of ABC new and not part of the entertainment division, the switch over happened back in 2014 so “technically” they are not breaking the rules which is why they are getting over looked.
COCO, The View DOES have writers. 2 WGA ones who haven’t worked since the strike began so it’s false to say it’s not a WGA-covered show when it is. It’s not a SAG-AFTRA covered show, but it’s surely been breaking WGA strike rules. Tamron Hall & LIVE! are the ones who are different.
@Coco – Not sure why you’re not reading the actual sentence from the actual article which actually says that The View is a WGA production. Technically, Drew and the other talk show hosts who have WGA writers aren’t breaking the rules, either, if they don’t use writers – but it still looks bad.
Drew does have a life time of scenarios that are up and down. I was shocked by her decision at first. She threw that positive I’ll ride out any storm in the WRONG corner. A pandemic is different than a strike. But man What a dumb a**to also lose chance to raise up awareness for reading w National book awards host, as well.
Someone, maybe in the comments on a Pajiba thread, made the comment that they thought Drew looked pissed in her * tearful * video, and I can’t unsee it. She was resentful of making the video.
That video was a masterclass in how NOT to apologize along with how fake Drew is. I’ve never been a fan of her’s, I was neutral but something about her was off putting. Now she seems downright fake and manipulative.
While I’m glad she’s keeping her show shut down I can’t help but think she realized how much money she would lose in other parts of her corporation (beauty, home goods) if her reputation took a hit and that is why she is keeping the show shut down. Notice how she did a written statement instead of a video to make that announcement. I bet she is seething at being forced to do this and that would definitely come across in a video (see also: Mila’s “apology” for supporting a rapist).
PR hasn’t kept up with how savvy people have become due to social media. The homey wallpaper background, the lack of makeup and casual hair didn’t sway the masses. I can’t remember who said this on tiktok but it was, “just because you look bad, doesn’t mean you’re sad.” She really put a target on her back with her, “I own this” statement. We’re on to these people and not hiding it anymore.
1. It would not surprise me if Fran personally called Drew to discuss the situation. Regardless of why Drew came around I’m glad she did.
2. One of Drew’s great grandmothers was a Hollywood strike breaker. I don’t know what Drew knew about that situation but I bet she knew the basics.
3. Drew Barrymore is no longer the quirky actress from an acting legend family. She’s the head of a major corporation which means she will always think of the corporation first and people second. I don’t believe, even for a second, her decision to strike break was based on making sure her show’s employees were getting paid. I have no doubt CBS was willing to pay her a boatload of money to bring her show back. Corporate Drew os purchaseable.
4. She really needs an interior designer
Why is she crying though?!?!?!!!
Come on Drew…. put your big girl pants on. It was not that deep for you before, it should not be now.
On the subject of PR, I read somewhere that the ‘this is bigger than me’ line is suddenly popped up in a number of places, Drew being one of them. Sounds like a planned talking point/push back against the strikes. Nice try.
This whole thing is so off-putting. She decided to break the strike, knowing that was what she was doing. Someone talked her out of it. Glad she took the note, but c’mon. I don’t get this teary video. As others have pointed out, it isn’t some indie show or something, she’s the boss. Bosses gonna boss I guess.
Sorry, Drew. This issue is not complex, as you want us to think. You either support the people who work on your show and support them getting paid what they need to house, feed, and clothe themselves and their families or you don’t. You either think people should be appropriately compensated for the work they do to make you look good or you don’t. It seems you do not, at least until it threatens your most ample bank account. Poor little rich girl. You’ve got yours though, right?
You disgust me. You are not a victim here and this “tearful” video is a lie.
She’s been in the acting business since she was a baby. Her family is at least 3rd generation actors. So I have a feeling a lot of people in both unions felt betrayed by her.
I wonder if CBS had her do this thinking people would let her get away with it? Because this seems like executive/studio move.
I actually appreciate how publicly this played out. People called her out, Jazmyn W, particularly thoroughly! She stopped her plans and now there’s a public example of how others can get on board. Yes, she was wrong but she’s doing what’s right now and it’s setting a precedence. She could have kept up the first video along with any education provided in the comments, that would have made it a better example but… we’re getting somewhere.
*update* Bill Maher just backed down he won’t bring his show back until the strike is over.
I am hoping this means the needle is moving on negotiations. Everybody deserves a livable wage and rights.
I think a lot of people giving her grief in these comments need to take a look at the response from members of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. They are showing her a lot more grace and appreciation than y’all. If we punish people when they try to correct and learn from their mistakes, then why bother trying to do better at all?
Please, she didn’t learn anything; Drew scabbed, gave a BS excuse, double down with a sad video and when that didn’t work back down. The heat from the public and the public support of these unions are what are making Drew and the other change their plans because, (Not them suddenly growing a conscience) with out the public their shows are nothing.
No viewers no views no shows.
Because this is not a personal story of redemption or forgiveness. This is capitalism and she has a product to sell.