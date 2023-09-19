Prince William’s ‘tightly choreographed’ oyster photo-op lasted ‘just over an hour’

Prince William and Kate have never demonstrated an ability to speak off-the-cuff about the issues they seemingly care about – they just show up somewhere and pose or do some kind of asinine skit for ten minutes and then it’s back to doing f–k all. When they want to appear normal, the palace literally has to organize “look at us, we’re so normal” photo-ops and even then, William and Kate appear stilted, ill at ease and (occasionally) drugged. So it was with William’s trip to the Billion Oyster Project on the East River. The New York Times wrote about William’s visit very carefully and seemingly without the input of the coterie of royal reporters tasked with embiggening him. Here are the relevant parts of the Times piece:
Wearing a fluorescent orange life preserver and rubber gloves that reached his biceps, Prince William waded — ever so carefully — into New York’s East River. A minor slip might have been embarrassing. A splash? Nothing short of an international incident. It had been raining since early morning. Damp onlookers watched the prince toss a few juvenile oysters in a bucket, then wade through waist-deep water until he reached the shore.
The prince arrived on a silver T-boat, a 28-foot long passenger vessel. He was accompanied by security personnel with life vests layered over their navy blue suits. Around 3:30 p.m., he walked into a tennis court-size enclosure to the southeast of the island, where he was surrounded by mounds of oyster shells up to eight feet high.
By 4 p.m. the prince was whisked on a blue-and-white golf cart to Pier 101, where the same boat was waiting to carry him to Brooklyn Bridge Park. He maneuvered down a narrow, slippery gangway to the dock.
Lasting just over an hour, the prince’s visit was hushed, orderly and tightly choreographed… Prince William, who was kept carefully beyond earshot of reporters, could not be asked for comment.
Emma Brech, 22, a student who lives in Long Island, had traveled to Governors Island before dawn, hoping for a glimpse of Prince William. The prince’s attention to the climate crisis “gives me more hope for the future,” she said. As it rained for hours, with no sign of the prince, Ms. Brech huddled under an umbrella printed with the Union Jack. Her patience was rewarded when Prince William waved to her briefly on his way off the island. “Selfie?” she called out. No response.
Surprised he didn’t respond with “no thanks, I’m just here for a very carefully choreographed stunt.” The man was there for an hour, he performed his little oyster photo-op, photos were dutifully recorded and that was it. Just… nothing. There’s no there there. Something else I’ve noticed is that William is being very loud about his trip in the British media, but he’s actually trying to fly-under-the-radar in New York. Or maybe he just has no idea how to organize an exciting visit which would draw authentic attention to his issue. He thinks he can just say “I’m important, pay attention to meeeeee.”
Now remember yesterday we were told he doesn’t work late so if he arrived at 4:00 he must be out by five because he doesn’t work late. So those photo’s better be taken quickly.
It’s like in the Wizard of Oz:
We get up at 12 and go to work at 1,
Take an hour for lunch and then at 2 we’re done…
Naahhh, he’s just terrified that the American media that he has no control over will ask him about his verbally and physically assaulting his brother. That’s why everything is hush, hush.
LOL, these clowns are fools. Nothing says “William is more popular in America than Harry and Meghan” than William making a point of not being noticed by any media or just making sure he’s not around anyone that can ask him questions, LOL. He reminds me of Trump and his minions bleating on and on about how popular Trump was in London but when he actually visited London, he made it a point to avoid anywhere where there was even the slightest view of the baby Trump orange balloon, LOL.
The baby trump balloon, good times!
Notice the actual doing things only lasted half an hour. The rest was shuttling back and forth.
William doesn’t want to be on New Yorkers’ radar, let’s be real. He thinks he got a poor reception in Boston? And I’m not saying this to be smug or crass or anything. But…New Yorkers dgaf about him. Not only that, those regular folks who’ve heard of him are not going to be fans. Best to keep his head down and head out if he doesn’t want a Trumpian or Ted Cruzian “welcome.”
New Yorkers might gaf about him if he wasn’t such a big fat phony. But he shows up with his hands hanging down, never offers anything, never actually does anything, just gets what he wants and leaves.
Aw, come on, not even a Bronx cheer? Think of how special that would be for him.
The article is worded as if he risked his life for this little photo-op.
I think they were poking fun at him. Especially compared to Harry who was Mr. Everything and Everywhere last week.
Yeah, I think the article was mocking him. It made him sound like an antique porcelain doll. Fussed over, guarded, inanimate, non-interactive.
If they check, they will probably find he is an actual antique porcelain doll. That may be the big secret about him everyone is hiding. 🤫
Yep. Agree. Reading it, a certain video that will never get old or not funny to me came to mind. Hmmm. Maybe the writer has seen the same video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1zM54UqWD8
I’d been looking for this video the other day and couldn’t find it, thanks for posting! I get the biggest chuckle every time 🤣
That article is hilariously polite shade.
This article is funny. It does feel low-key shady. It paints a picture of an insulated and coddled prince who has no response.
It was pretty funny, really! Now that’s good writing. Pay attention, DF writers! Oh, and somebody else here recommended the Daily Fail podcast. I’m really enjoying it!! They skewer the headlines, the grammar, the weird capitalization, everything! One of the hosts is an actual journalists, so it’s really funny to me.
Didn’t realise his itinerary was public.
Yawn! The only thing that’s troubling is that NY taxpayers now have to pay for William’s “whatever he’s doing to embiggen himself for a couple of days” stay.
This is a waste of time and money!
Can I just suggest that if Willie wants to wear wellies to highlight environmental issues that he comes to Lough Neagh and wades there to highlight the pollution which has killed the largest UK Lough. Maybe he can work to then remove the Crown immunity which the earl of Shaftesbury has which has contributed to the death of it. He doesn’t have to travel far. Could perhaps use a helicopter to fly in to Belfast airport.
Exactly. If you want to be seen as a keen environmentalist why don’t you start at home you wanker. Sewage spills and agricultural pollution are the leading causes of seriously polluted rivers and only 14% of England’s rivers are classified as being of ‘good’ ecological status.
Because that might actually have an impact by drawing attention to his friends and how they’re screwing everything up and he can’t have that.
Yep, the whole point of this visit is neither to raise awareness of climate issues nor to actually build relations /networks with environmental organizations. The whole point is to produce photographs for the british public. Hence why not one reporter could talk to him — not only because US reporters might ask *real* questions but also because the trip is not about publicizing climate crisis– it’s purely theatrical, to publicize himself.
So they want the reporters there to cover the visit and take pictures but they aren’t going to give them even a quote from William? God he’s such a coward isnt he?
Yes! I find this really bizarre. Why would he at least not do a “carefully controlled” press conference where he delivers “carefully prepared” (heehee!) remarks, takes no questions and goes on his way?? The clip of him giving his remarks would be used in the coverage, no question, even if reporters were annoyed that’s all they got. It’s content and his face would lead the stories about his visit. Instead there’s….this. Which ehhhh just weird
My impression is that the courtiers seem to avoid having William or Kate speak as much as humanly possible. I’m wondering if it’s because in this age of social media, it would become painfully obvious really fast that they are completely oblivious idiots – unaware, uninformed, uncaring?
The courtiers speak on behalf of the royals through their media friends (royal rota). Sources always remain unnamed. It allows the royals plausible deniability as they perpetuate the “never complain never explain” royal motto as they promote the royal family’s propaganda.
Prince Harry explains it in the Netflix documentary. It’s the reason he stepped away from the institution.
His brother and father’s courtiers were spinning false narratives to the media about him and his wife. He could not challenge the false narratives by speaking directly to the public or sue the media because of the royal motto he was forced to adhere to. As the spare, without his financial independence, he had to fall in line and not rock the boat until he could find a way to become financially independent. Fortunately he did find a way. 👍
What a waste of time and money to coordinate a photo op for William. 🤦♀️
There is a royal sycophant (Mark Landler) who writes at the NYT and does some of their royal coverage. I see he wasn’t the one that reported on this farcical show. Kudos to Callie Holtermann for reporting it as it happened. No embellishment. 👍
Right? It’s so jarring to read about William without embellishment. Just simple observation of the facts. He showed up at this time, waded, waved and left at this time.
Wow. He even managed to be photographed with a person of color on his big boy, statesman USA trip!
Has Willy ever adresses the sewage disaster in the UK? He seems to have an opinion about homelessness (yes, it’s political), why not about the damage of the marine ecosystems, clean and healthy water in his own country, which the government and water companies deliberately have caused but ignore?
I honestly don’t understand the point of this. How does it embiggen him??? I think I’m developing a migraine from trying to wrap my brain around it.
Me too, but it’s simple I think. He is trying to outdo Harry because he really isn’t much more than a jealous, stunted asshole.
In contrast, PH would have just waded in and if he splashed he would have laughed it off. PW takes himself way too seriously. Who is this student and what does she study that PW would give her hope for the future?
Yeah, this article is definitely making fun of him: “Prince William waded — ever so carefully — into New York’s East River. A minor slip might have been embarrassing. A splash? Nothing short of an international incident. … He maneuvered down a narrow, slippery gangway to the dock.”
The reporter knows this was a useless photo op and is conveying that to readers.
The photo of Willy in waders — and a dress shirt! — is hilarious. He looks as ridiculous as he truly is.
It reminded me of the ‘September’ obstacle course video of William and Harry that does the rounds on twitter now and then…
It’s making the rounds today…. I made sure to repost it and pass it on as well……. 🙂
Oops, I should have read through comments first. Posted that video above.
bulliam is the poster child for arrested development. He truly has this little kid vibe in him. He tries to project that he is with it but in most if not all occasions it inevitably shows that he is out of his depth. What a complete waste of taxpayer money.
One more thought: that’s gotta stink, right? I’ve never been near a fresh shell midden.
I thought that too!!
Emma should have spent time doing something worthwhile
@Em – I thought so too, but then we wouldn’t have this delicious sentence of ONE solitary person turning out to see him 😂.
We been saying this for ages on this site that Willy is a poor product I.e. dull, lazy and mediocre presence who is awkward socially and whoever is organising his events isn’t helping to showcase what he is good at: checks notes, what is he good at other than sulking, seething and shoving?! FQ is best doing sports events and loves being the only gal surrounded by men in uniform for example. I hope the CEO with low ego but high intelligence has some coherent strategy going forward. Trouble is Willy wants to rebrand himself as Global States man but he hasn’t the charisma, drive and intelligence to justify being taken seriously by others. B M can parrot KP Willy wishful thinking but they can’t make fetch happen.
I snickered reading this. What a pampered princeling.
Except for the guy from GB News, I don’t think the royal rota is with him on this trip. And his activities being carried late in the day means he won’t get any attention in the British press so who is this trip really for if not for the audience back home? This is such a waste. I don’t feel for that William stan though, she’s so deluded she thinks William likes Americans.
Exactly, I asked my Mum who doesn’t read tabloids if she had seen anything about this trip. She wasn’t even aware he had arrived as it wasn’t covered on BBC news at 10. Not sure who this for, very weird.
This article makes William seem super unlikeable. Like a prissy jerk. He wouldn’t even take a snap with the poor girl who stood out in the rain for hours waiting to see him. I don’t know if it’s just a personal observation by the writer or payback for not taking any questions but wow.
@MSIAM, because that’s exactly what he is!
“ Prince William, who was kept carefully beyond earshot of reporters, could not be asked for comment.”
Lol, what a “statesman”. The man is terrified of the non-British tabloids asking him real questions.
Meanwhile, back at the salt mines, Kate is doing selfies, just like Meghan!
Wouldn’t it be great for the UK if William can convince his subjects to do the same for the filthy sewage infested waters of the UK?
I can bet my last dollar, this photo op visit to wade in and out of the Hudson River will not influence anything William is doing for the environment, not even in his own country.
But that’s how ‘working’ British royals roll, it’s all a performance for their subjects to continue to finance their lavish royal lifestyle. Same old performance, yet they talk about modernizing the monarchy.
Just wanted to mention that the Earthshot prize on BBC TV is ‘the most prestigious prize in the World. Founded by Prince William.
I have sympathy for the the poor and downtrodden British subjects who do not know better because they have been subjected to lies from their numerous propaganda media outlets about royalty, aristocracy and the classist system that the monarchy exemplifies, for their entire lives. May they eventually awaken from their trance and be enlightened with the truth. 🤷♀️
Lol, really? More prestigious than a Nobel Peace Prize? How do these people say things like this and keep a straight face?
I’ve noticed that the new phrase is that William is building on the legacy of his father and grandmother. Since when was the late Queen an environmentalist? It just shows William has no credentials of his own. Posthumous attributions must be brought to bear.