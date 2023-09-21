Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr really are ‘hanging out’ now that he’s single

More than a week ago, this was a somewhat random rumor, but now it looks like everything is official. Kim Kardashian is “hanging out” with Odell Beckham Jr, the popular football player with the Baltimore Ravens. Odell was with his longtime partner Lauren Wood for years and they have a son together. In fact, Odell and Lauren’s split was so quiet, when the Kardashian rumors first appeared, most casual gossips didn’t even know he was single. Well, it looks like Kris Jenner is rolling this sh-t out:
Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have made a connection, a source tells PEOPLE.
The insider confirms that The Kardashians star and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver “are hanging out.”
Multiple sources also add that the 30-year-old NFL pro and his longtime model girlfriend Lauren Wood have also officially split. (Beckham and Wood share a son, Zydn, whom they welcomed together in February 2022, while Kardashian, 42, has four children with her ex Kanye West.)
Reps for Kardashian and Beckham Jr. did not respond to request for comment.
[From People]
Odell and Kim have known each other for a while, but they seemingly reconnected at Michael Rubin’s big, celeb-heavy Fourth of July party. People were so focused on whether Kim was trying her luck with Tom Brady, they missed the fact that Kim was probably flirting with Odell. I’m a little bit surprised that Kim would go for another football player and for another younger man, but maybe that’s what she wants at this point – nothing too serious, just hanging out with someone cute.
The photos of Kim are from last Friday, she took the kids to Nobu. While I have been looking forward to certain kinds of denim styles to come back, these jeans look awful on her.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 09: Lauren Wood and Odell Beckham Jr. arrive at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency),Image: 563496216, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JULY 20: Zydn Beckham, father/American football wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and mother/American model Lauren Wood arrive at the 2022 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 708816608, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Zydn Beckham, Odell Beckham Jr., Lauren Wood, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
-
-
Malibu, CA – Los Angeles, CALI – Kim Kardashian heads to Nobu in Malibu
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Malibu, – Kim Kardashian takes Penelope Disick, North West, and friends out to dinner at Nobu Restaurant in Malibu on a party bus.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Malibu, – Kim Kardashian takes Penelope Disick, North West, and friends out to dinner at Nobu Restaurant in Malibu on a party bus.
Pictured: Kim Kardashian
BACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
She don’t learn…
Ugh… from every Baltimore Ravens fan.
She’s working her way around the team!
I heard he used to “hang out” with Khloe too. Whatever.
I think she needs a belt and chunkier shoes… but as is, not her best look.
That outfit is hurting my boobs. Too early in the am to be thinking about squishing the girls up like that.
I’m with you Betty Rose. Now that I can practically use my waistband as a bra,seeing Kim squishing those implants up is painful.
I still can’t believe she chose to have kids with Kanye. She had so many options available to her. We’ll see how long this one lasts.
I just cannot get on board w the jeans that are currently in style, they are just hideous and sooooo unflattering!!!
I’m not saying I won’t venture into the baggy jeans realm (so far haven’t found anything that doesn’t look ridic on me) but I will ALWAYS keep my skinnies.