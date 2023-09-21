Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr really are ‘hanging out’ now that he’s single

More than a week ago, this was a somewhat random rumor, but now it looks like everything is official. Kim Kardashian is “hanging out” with Odell Beckham Jr, the popular football player with the Baltimore Ravens. Odell was with his longtime partner Lauren Wood for years and they have a son together. In fact, Odell and Lauren’s split was so quiet, when the Kardashian rumors first appeared, most casual gossips didn’t even know he was single. Well, it looks like Kris Jenner is rolling this sh-t out:

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have made a connection, a source tells PEOPLE. The insider confirms that The Kardashians star and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver “are hanging out.” Multiple sources also add that the 30-year-old NFL pro and his longtime model girlfriend Lauren Wood have also officially split. (Beckham and Wood share a son, Zydn, whom they welcomed together in February 2022, while Kardashian, 42, has four children with her ex Kanye West.) Reps for Kardashian and Beckham Jr. did not respond to request for comment.

[From People]

Odell and Kim have known each other for a while, but they seemingly reconnected at Michael Rubin’s big, celeb-heavy Fourth of July party. People were so focused on whether Kim was trying her luck with Tom Brady, they missed the fact that Kim was probably flirting with Odell. I’m a little bit surprised that Kim would go for another football player and for another younger man, but maybe that’s what she wants at this point – nothing too serious, just hanging out with someone cute.

The photos of Kim are from last Friday, she took the kids to Nobu. While I have been looking forward to certain kinds of denim styles to come back, these jeans look awful on her.