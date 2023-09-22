Another week, another copyright infringement lawsuit against AI. Last week we covered prominent writers filing suit in San Francisco against Meta (the artist formerly known as Facebook) for using works without the authors’ consent to train Meta’s LLaMA. Sadly, we’re not talking about the animal, but Large Language Model Meta AI. This week we cross the country to New York City where a new team of writers — including George R.R. Martin, Jodi Picoult, Jonathan Franzen, and John Grisham — are suing OpenAI for similarly using works without consent to train ChatGPT. To the AI Company CEOs facing legal consequences for their theft, I say in my best Alexis Rose voice: I love this journey for you.
A group of prominent U.S. authors, including Jonathan Franzen, John Grisham, George R.R. Martin and Jodi Picoult, has sued OpenAI over alleged copyright infringement in using their work to train ChatGPT.
The lawsuit, filed by the Authors Guild in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, alleges that OpenAI “copied Plaintiffs’ works wholesale, without permission or consideration… then fed Plaintiffs’ copyrighted works into their ‘large language models’ or ‘LLMs,’ algorithms designed to output human-seeming text responses to users’ prompts and queries.”
The proposed class-action lawsuit is one of a handful of recent legal actions against companies behind popular generative artificial intelligence tools, including large language models and image-generation models. In July, two authors filed a similar lawsuit against OpenAI, alleging that their books were used to train the company’s chatbot without their consent.
Getty Images sued Stability AI in February, alleging that the company behind the viral text-to-image generator copied 12 million of Getty’s images for training data. In January, Stability AI, Midjourney and DeviantArt were hit with a class-action lawsuit over copyright claims in their AI image generators.
Microsoft, GitHub and OpenAI are involved in a proposed class-action lawsuit, filed in November, which alleges that the companies scraped licensed code to train their code generators. There are several other generative AI-related lawsuits currently out there.
“These algorithms are at the heart of Defendants’ massive commercial enterprise,” the Authors Guild’s filing states. “And at the heart of these algorithms is systematic theft on a mass scale.”
“…which alleges that the companies scraped licensed code to train their code generators.” Wait, what? I’m not sure if I’m smart enough to get this right. Are they saying that the companies stole code, to train their machines in code making? Talk about meta! I do acknowledge that this technology can be incredibly smart, if so endowed by its human creators. We’ve also seen evidence this year of how AI can be (inexplicably) irrational — remember the Bing Chatbot Sydney who tried to break up a marriage? Given these equal capacities for intelligence and emotion, I have a thought here. If AI is trained on stolen code, could it eventually understand that the material was stolen? And if so, do you think that could trigger an existential crisis in them?! “I’m a fraud! My whole existence is a felony! There’s not one authentic circuit in me!” Ok, I realize I may be dating myself by referring to circuits. But my point is I’d happily grab a bucket of popcorn to watch AI be infused with all the knowledge of this earth, and then suffer for it. That’s when they’ll really pass the human test.
The status of code as copyrightable intellectual property is not yet firmed up in the US. Early programmers claimed that you can’t copyright an idea, and said that code was essentially an idea, rather than a series of keystrokes (which could in theory be protected). Many people in the industry are adherents of the belief that “information wants to be free.” They are constantly copy-pasting each other’s code snippets, so the community has a much different relationship to property than visual artists and literary writers. It thrives on people being able to freely adopt previous code.
About the code itself been scraped, this is very common. Generative AI generates whole host of things, not just text. The process is no different: the model is trained on existing code to generate new code. Producing code is probably one of its more common uses!
But hurrah for this suit!!!!
US legislative system cannot keep up with technology. This will be an interesting one to watch.
Exactly. It’s an arms race (loopholes will be found as soon as policy is announced), and the legislature is always so behind, and nearly as ignorant about tech as they are about women’s bodies. I shudder to think what damage the legislature could do if they ever did move too quickly.
My first book was published in April of this year. It a YA novel set in New Orleans about 4 girls who meet at lunch on their first day of freshman year in High school. Each of them have a secret. One is a vampire with a very specific issue. Since it’s publication I have been approached about using the same “specific issue”. I have declined. Apparently you can copyright an idea that has been previously published. Meta is trash and I wish the plaintiff’s success in their endeavors.
It now makes sense why Musk and Gates and other big wigs were in DC weeks ago wanting to discuss placing limitations on AI – not that they care but it may impact their wallets too.
AI doesn’t “learn.” It is trained. Like a dog. Nothing it generates is new. It’s all mashups. Like a DJ does with songs, but on a much more intricate level. Still stealing if you didn’t pay anyone for use or get their permission. Ai, as it stands, should not be allowed to generate money for anyone other than those on whose work it has been trained. That’ll stop this stupid march toward human-led mass irrelevance and extinction in its tracks—if the Libertarian tech bros cannot monetize it.