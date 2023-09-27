“Jason Sudeikis will pay Olivia Wilde $27K a month in child support” links

Jason Sudeikis will pay Olivia Wilde $27K a month in child support. [Socialite Life]
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s second daughter is named Delphine. [Just Jared]
Hollywood interns weigh in on what’s going wrong in their industry. [LaineyGossip]
I’ll disagree with Pajiba and say that the best part of the Fingernails trailer is Riz Ahmed, not the music. Riz Ahmed is always the best part. [Pajiba]
Donald Trump visited a gun manufacturer and called for the execution of a military general who criticized him publicly. [Jezebel]
Timothy Olyphant bleached his silver hair. [Go Fug Yourself]
Would you wear “the table skirt”? [OMG Blog]
Amanda Seyfried wore Prada to a Lancome event in Paris. [RCFA]
Kerry Washington, before she was famous. [Seriously OMG]
Kevin Durant had some dates at Drake’s concert. [Egotastic]
LOL and once again, Generation X is forgotten. [Buzzfeed]
There’s a big plot twist on Love Is Blind. [Starcasm]
Holy shit! 27K a month? HOLY SHIT.
Dude made over 10M last year. Contributing less than 20% of his annual income towards his kids seems just fine.
And yet Kevin Costner is only paying $63k a month for 3 kids on his $100 million net worth. He’s so effin cheap.
Wasn’t that guy from greys anatomy paying his wife like 100k more a month? Seems kind of light, though I always wondered how the greys guy could even afford that
Per the article, “Jason has agreed to pay a whopping $27,500 a month in child support ($330,000 a year), reportedly $10,300 for their [9 year old] son, and $17,200 for their [6 year old] daughter.”
I’m curious: does anyone know why he might need to pay so much more per month for the daughter than the son? That’s $82K+ a year MORE for one child than the other.
Why would there be such a disparity between one’s children?
It’s possible that one child could have different medical or educational needs than the other. But honestly? It’s an article from a site called “Socialite Life”, allegedly written by someone calling themselves “Miu von Furstenburg” (a mashup of two fashion designer names), republishing something pulled from the Daily Mail. Maybe don’t take it as gospel truth.
The amounts per child do come directly from the court order. It may have to do with parenting time? Their agreement is week-on-week-off, but it’s possible that the older child will spend more time throughout the year with Jason? It could also have to do with certain things required to maintain a standard of living for one child but that aren’t an expense for the other.
Pink tax?
This is interesting. I’m a family lawyer in TX and your monthly child support obligation isn’t segregated per child unless we’re dealing with a child who has, say, a disability that would require support beyond the age of maturity. You just pay a certain amount in child support based on a percentage of your monthly net income, and if you have more children, that percentage increases.
Possibly because the older child will receive child support for fewer years, so there won’t be such a drastic change in the amount received once the older one ages out.
Kerry Washington’s performance was absolutely riveting. Whew, I am all in my feels!
She is so talented!
I thought Olivia was the rich one. Remember she was married to that Italian prince. I thought she was the one with money back than. Yeah Jason S was on snl which is nothing but rich kids but I thought Olivia had him beat.
What’s wrong with Hollywood is nepotism and tunnel vision. They keep remaking things with no pizzazz. They keep trying to make things for the masses but they don’t understand regular American life. I get offended at some portrayals.
Ted. Lasso.
Sudekis starred, wrote and produced. Apple has paid him a ton of money in the last three years.
“Italian Prince”, Ehhhhhh….
Given that Italy abolished royalty decades ago this is just code for “rich guy, how rich may vary”. Plus they had no kids and I don’t think she asked for spousal support. I doubt she walked away with nothing, but definitely not anything equivalent to Ted Lasso money.
I’m no huge Ted Lasso fan but that was a genuinely original concept, no remake or nepotism involved.
He wasn’t a prince. Italy got rid of those titles long before he was born, and I am just as much a “prince” as he is, in the eyes of the Italian government. Also, even IF those titles were still recognized (which they are not), children born out of wedlock would not inherit titles, so he *still* would have never been a prince. The only thing more obnoxiously pretentious than royals, are non-royals who pretend to be.
“Donald Trump visited a gun manufacturer and called for the execution of a military general who criticized him publicly.”
CORRECTION:
General Mark Milley is the chairman of the Joints Chiefs of Staff. As chairman, Milley is the highest-ranking officer in the United States Armed Forces and the principal military advisor to the president of the United States, the secretary of defense, the National Security Council and the Homeland Security Council.
That’s who Trump threatened. I hope it leads to Jack Smith adding more charges.
He’s spiraling. Trump is lashing out because knows he’s screwed. No one in their right mind would threaten the the top general of the US military and former Special Forces commander.
I’d love for reporters to interview soldiers and ask them what they think about Trump calling for Milley to be executed. I know it won’t happen but I wish it would.
Also, didn’t Trump brag about how no one did more for the US troops than him? And now here he is trying to get one of his followers to kill the head of the armed forces. This should automatically disqualify him from running for all elected offices.
@Bluenailsbetty, ITA with everything you said. It SHOULD happen and it’s infuriating that none of it will.
Friendly reminder that this countdown to his trial date exists:
https://www.cottoncandycountdown.com
That site is hilarious…time’s a’tickin’ Trumpy babe!!! If only they could nail the b***ard, I would believe in karma again. This slippery criminal slides out of all justice, constantly.
Indictment bingo! Love it! Thanks for the link!
Dax Shepard is a f!cking trash heap. Why would you say to a non-binary queer person that transphobes have a point. Him and his wife and their dirty family can go away forever. Just go away.
Seconded.
The way I want to give JVN all the hugs. Dax shepherd is not a kind person. It makes me so sick and hurt to even think about this whole exchange. Don’t have a non-binary person on your show just to terrorize them.
I listened to the audio, and it made me cry. My God, I just want to give JVN a hug, he is full up with cis white people fighting against little kids.
Well I personally approve of Sophie and Joe’s second daughter’s name.
Same, I really like it.
Both their kids have gorgeous names. The rare celebrity couple that chose unique names for their kids that aren’t obnoxiously weird or trying too hard.
There’s nothing like rich people’s child support arrangements to drive home the fact of the deep inequality we have.
Very much agree. Like, the figure is “fair” for his income, but when you realize how much money these people have, it really drives home how massively privileged they are, essentially as a baseline. $27k per month to “provide” for your kids when you only have them for two weeks every month? Jfc. Also, it makes the fact that we’re supposed to worship and fawn over how special they are because they’re celebrities feel even more shitty. Eat the rich.
I saw the legal documents on Daily Mail. The way I read it, that $27K a month is in addition to private school tuition, health insurance, therapy, school trips, books, activities all of which he is also 100% responsible for. Private school in NYC is about 50K a year.
I have one kid and I am pretty sure my kid is not costing me $10K a month. Isn’t the amount a bit excessive or is it normal because they are celebrity kids? Like what are the kids doing that they need roughly 10K a month in addition to school fees?
Why, Timothy Olyphant, WHY????? He was really rocking the silver fox thing, the bleach blonde is tragic.
Such a travesty!
Go Fug Yourself isn’t wrong. This is only forgivable if he is preparing to be Just Ken, for Halloween.
Hopefully for a role?
Gen Xers will get the credit we deserve😊.