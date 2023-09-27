“Jason Sudeikis will pay Olivia Wilde $27K a month in child support” links

Jason Sudeikis will pay Olivia Wilde $27K a month in child support. [Socialite Life]

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner’s second daughter is named Delphine. [Just Jared]

Hollywood interns weigh in on what’s going wrong in their industry. [LaineyGossip]

I’ll disagree with Pajiba and say that the best part of the Fingernails trailer is Riz Ahmed, not the music. Riz Ahmed is always the best part. [Pajiba]

Donald Trump visited a gun manufacturer and called for the execution of a military general who criticized him publicly. [Jezebel]

Timothy Olyphant bleached his silver hair. [Go Fug Yourself]

Would you wear “the table skirt”? [OMG Blog]

Amanda Seyfried wore Prada to a Lancome event in Paris. [RCFA]

Kerry Washington, before she was famous. [Seriously OMG]

Kevin Durant had some dates at Drake’s concert. [Egotastic]

LOL and once again, Generation X is forgotten. [Buzzfeed]

There’s a big plot twist on Love Is Blind. [Starcasm]