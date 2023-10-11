Queen Letizia wore Sandro for a World Mental Health Day event in Madrid

A lot of people, myself included, were interested in the “dueling royal events” in America and the UK for World Mental Health Day. But other royals besides the Sussexes and the Waleses were also doing events today. Take Queen Leitiza, who stepped out in Madrid and gave a speech at a mental-health event. She’s so chic and she keeps it so simple, because she’s been focused on mental health as a cause for years without needing to tell everyone that she’s the biggest global statesman ever.
Letizia wore a green Sandro dress for Tuesday’s event. This is a repeat, and it’s something that’s been in her closet for years. From a distance, this is so chic and I almost thought it had a more Indian-style print. But up close, the print seems a tad garish. Still, she looks great in that shade of green.
It was just announced that Letizia and King Felipe will make a state visit to Denmark next month, per an invitation from Queen Margrethe II. I always get the sense that, minus the Windsors, the European royals all get along very well. The Windsors are like the chaotic, inbred, melodramatic crackhead cousins of the European royal houses.
She wore this dress 8 times!!! 👏
Except for the color, I don’t like this dress. Yet, I think she looks radiant, interested, and engaged.
Gives me Caitlyn Jenner vibes.
It’s great from the waist up. The pleats are unnecessary, and fight against the pattern. I would not personally even try this on, but the color is great on her and good for her for wearing what she likes!
too fussy. and sandro has gone downhill so bad lately. poor stitching, mostly polyester, and still marketed at mid-luxury prices that don’t justify.
It’s not a brand I know but I have to say having spent some time in the big department stores in Paris lately looking more closely at the brands in this range I was very underwhelmed with Sandro.
Not a big fan of the dress but she looks beautiful as always!
Great color.. don’t like the print design but it’s definitely back in style. Have seen many bandana type prints that looks like that around for this season. Teal is also a hot q3/ q4 color.
Anyhow she always looks pretty and engaged.
Yes, I think many of the European royals do get along well.
I know the Dutch Royal House gets along with the Japanese Emperor as well (they once stayed in the Netherlands when the now Empress had mental health issues, so they could have a rest and be away from the scrutiny of the courtiers).
It never seems to me the British have quite that same warm connection with a lot of the others, but maybe I’m missibg something.
I think maybe it’s because the Brits are a generation off. Until some of them started moving up, all the first-in-line princes and princesses of Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark are all close in age. But Charles is roughly 20 years older than all of them.
I like it. I’m no fashionista by any stretch, but maybe a skinny black belt? The dress looks like it’s missing something.
Just what I thought as well. A belt is needed to define the much different construction top to the bottom half.
Agreed, something to break up the two halves would definitely help.
Not something I would pick but I have to say it looks good on her and she’s wearing it not the other way around.
I really like it from the top up, I’m less thrilled with the bottom portion but overall think its a good look.
I thought this was Cindy Crawford in the thumbnail. Remarkable resemblance, at least in these pictures.
“Crackhead cousins”! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
This made me laugh- and also seems fairly spot on. Like the windors still thing they are an “empire” ruling the world.
Imagine the sh*t talking the other royal houses do about them, and the jokes. Royal jokes about the drama and the delusion and the total lack of self awareness of how their behavior looks in the modern age.
I have to admit I’m a QL fangirl. Like others I do think the bottom half is far too fussy and probably would have looked better without the pleats. I wonder if QL’s experience of sitting behind the news desk in front of camera influenced her choice? As the majority of press pictures will probably be of her behind the lectern showing off the beautiful top-half of the dress.
I like the design of the dress, the colour, and the print. I think the pleats of the skirt give it movement. Without the pleats, I think the whole dress might just look very busy. It is however, a dress that can only be carried off by someone tall and thin and has the confidence to carry off, like Letizia, without being overwhelmed by the colour and pattern and ends up having the dress wear her. I think she looks stunning in it.
Let’s be honest, the windsors prefer to invite themselves rather than be invited (the last trips to France or Germany for example). They think they’re too important to wait for an invitation.