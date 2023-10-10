Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas have come to ‘an amicable resolution’ in their divorce

Last week, we heard that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas had agreed to go into mediation to try to work out the terms of their divorce. In September, Joe filed for divorce in Florida, where they lived and had a home up until early this year. Weeks later, Sophie sued Joe in a New York court, saying that he had abducted their children, refused to relinquish their passports and that the girls need to return with her to the UK. It was set to be a catastrophically messy and international custodial battle, but the fact that they agreed to the mediation and agreed to some temporary terms laid out by the New York court seemed like good first steps. As it turns out, their mediation went really well and they’re likely about to sign an agreement. TMZ had details about the immediate custodial framework for the rest of the year:

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have struck a deal in their divorce case — and it sounds like they’re both on the same page. As we reported, Joe and Sophie were hashing out the terms of their divorce during 3 days of mediation last week. There is a prenup, so it looks like assets were not a big issue. The bigger issue, of course, was child custody. Sophie wanted the kids to live with her in the UK, and Joe wanted them to stay with him in the U.S. According to settlement docs, obtained by TMZ, “an amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming.” Translation — they’re super close to signing a settlement. In the meantime, they have agreed to a temporary child custody agreement. Under the terms, the 2 kids — ages 1 and 3 — will be with Sophie from October 9 through October 21. During that time, she’s allowed to travel with them to the UK. On October 21, Sophie must return with the kids to the U.S., where Joe will then take them through November 2. The kids will then go back to Sophie until November 22. Joe gets them on that day and will presumably spend Thanksgiving with them. The kids go back to mom on December 16, where they will stay until January 7. So she gets them for XMAS and New Year’s. Sounds like a final settlement is looming.

This kind of custodial framework will only “work” while their daughters are young. Once they get to school age, it’s highly unlikely that either parent would agree to a two-weeks in the UK, two weeks in the US pattern. So, while I’m glad that mediation worked well for them for the time being, I’m not sure if they’ve actually come up with long-term solutions. It also strikes me that Sophie and Joe are both wondering if the other will relent about their (separate) living situations. Sophie might be going into this thinking that Joe will eventually buy a home in London, and Joe might believe that Sophie will eventually want to move back to the US.