‘The Crown’ Season 6 will show a ‘completed rehabilitation’ of Camilla Parker Bowles

One of the most disappointing aspects of The Crown has been “the rehabilitation of Camilla Parker Bowles.” Camilla was up to some disgustingly shady stuff in the 1980s, ‘90s and ‘00s. Arguably, she still is up to a lot of bullsh-t, but now it’s at a different level. The Crown glossed over Camilla’s role in gaslighting and emotionally abusing Diana, how often Camilla was the one briefing friendly royal reporters about Diana and Charles’s marriage, and how Camilla basically wouldn’t leave Charles alone even in the first years of his marriage. While I’m not giving Charles a pass – he was a grown man who chose to use a teenager as a broodmare – but Camilla bears a responsibility equally. Just not in The Crown. For some reason (??) Peter Morgan is really tiptoeing around everything to do with Camilla, and the final season will be no different. In fact, the final season is probably going to be all about “a fully rehabilitated Camilla.”
There has been much speculation about why The Crown will end with the events of 2005 rather than raking over more recent – and perhaps most controversial – royal dramas. But one well-placed insider insisted there was no need for writer Peter Morgan to go any further because the sixth and final series, which begins next month, neatly links viewers with the present day. By ending with the wedding of Charles and Camilla, The Crown encapsulates the newly crowned Queen’s completed rehabilitation.
“People are always asking Peter if he’s going to write a sequel,” the source said. “He doesn’t need to because those last five or six episodes bring you right up to the present day. You’re actually watching this rehabilitated Queen Camilla figure.”
The forthcoming series will be split into two parts, the first largely dealing with the death of Diana, Princess of Wales and the second, its aftermath. It depicts Charles’ efforts to win around his mother so he is able to marry the then Camilla Parker-Bowles with the help of PR supremo Mark Bolland. The final episodes will show the late Queen’s initial refusal to meet her son’s partner, including her notable absence from Charles’ star-studded 50th birthday party at Highgrove in November 1997, three months after Diana died.
However, she was eventually won over and Mr Bolland carefully choreographed the first steps towards public acceptance, including a much-publicised first appearance together as they left a party at The Ritz in 1999.
As The Crown draws to a close, the late Queen, who once allegedly referred to her future daughter-in-law as “that wicked woman”, will be shown toasting the happy couple at their wedding, where she compared their relationship to her beloved Grand National. Welcoming her son and his bride to the “winners enclosure”, she said: “They have come through and I’m very proud and wish them well. My son is home and dry with the woman he loves.”
On bringing the story full circle, one Netflix source said the late 1990s and early 2000s were “crucial years” for the King and Queen’s tumultuous relationship. When Camilla became Queen, it marked the culmination of the job that Mr Bolland started. Referring to the Coronation, the source added: “The marriage in 2005 was the seed of everything that’s just happened in the last few months.” The next series will cover Charles’s 50th birthday party – which in real life had an Arabian Nights theme – complete with a 1970s disco band.
I guess I totally blanked out the timeline and that birthday party gossip, but did Charles honestly throw himself a huge “Arabian Nights” themed birthday party just three months after Diana’s death? Holy f–k, that’s in poor taste. Yes, they were divorced when Diana died, but still, wait six months to a year before you throw yourself a giant party? As for the Rehabbed Camilla, again, Charles has spent thirty years and millions of dollars/pounds to rehabilitate this gin-soaked horse. All of that time, money and effort, and Camilla is still a deeply unpopular queen who is only being propped up by her chummy relationships with the literal dregs of the British media. Peter Morgan got roped into Camilla’s circle too, at least that’s what it sounds like.
Someone is hoping for a knighthood I guess. What a shame.
Yes, no one, in that country, will come out against her.
They know she wields the power.
They don’t want to be disinvited from royal parties, etc.
Once Charles dies, expect the dam to burst, until then, in that country, this.
Problem is, it alienates anyone who remembers or cares.
You can tell the RF has either been reassured the upcoming season is in their favour or after Morgan dropped the ball last season they know he is too chicken shit to rock the boat. There is no campaign discrediting The Crown like last time.
We ALREADY SAW HOW THIS WAS GOING TO GO ☹️ with Morgan’s DEPLORABLE depiction of Princess Diana last season…so I’m NOT surprised 🤬
Well as Mr Ed would say “a horse is a horse of course of course “ Horsilla will always be a side piece home wrecker who wanted and got the crown. You can’t rehabilitate that no matter how hard you try. She manipulated Chuckles who is nothing more than a doddering wimp. Won’t be watching.
And you still can’t put lipstick on a pig. This woman is beyond horrible, and an assault on the senses.
Once they show Diana’s passing and the funeral, I plan to stop watching. I honestly don’t care about that bunch until you get to H&M, which PM won’t be covering.
Can you imagine? His own mother likened Charles & his new wife to racehorses! Her son is now ‘home & dry’?! Ew!!
I know next to nothing about the gossip from that time. Are there any writers who have chronicled all that Camilla did with the media back then? I wish someone would write a book about Camilla’s cozy relationship with the press. From back then to now.
There is no one who will sacrifice their reputation as well as possible injury to life and limb.
Sarah Bradford biography of Diana reports sun editor Stuart Higgins account of Camilla calling him every week with her side of the story and during Charles and Diana’s marriage.
‘Her side’??? She doesn’t get a side in someone else’s marriage!
I miss the season where Emerald Fennell played Camilla. That was the real deal.
It’s just gross to me how they are using this show to white-wash Cam and their relationship. I might watch the first part of the season just to see how they handle Diana, but no way am I tuning in to see the late Queen give Chuck and Side Piece her blessing. Blech.
Not trying to defend Charles in any way, but I hate it when news articles get basic facts wrong. KC was born in 1948 so his big 50th bday party was a year and 3 months after Diana’s death.
It was tacky when Charles used his sons to promote calls in 1998. Charles even had the spin that they expressly invited Camilla to that party for charles eve. If it was a year later.
Promote Camilla
Right. The Queen & Philip got married in Nov ’47, Charles arrived a year later. Pretty pitiful, but par for the course.
Even the mighty Netflix can’t rehabilitate Chuck’s horse, but I guess they can try.
Peter Morgan’s royalist true colors have shown very brightly in the past few seasons of this show.
The ghost of Diana on this show needs to haunt Camilla as much as anyone else.
The post Diana death segments sound like they will simply be royal propaganda and not be remotely accurate. While the original film The Queen was a good film, this has descended into royalist mediocrity.
Disappointing.
They really are banking on the longevity of the royals huh? That’s unfortunate and foolish because Camilla has already taken a huge hit with all these young Tik Toker’s finding out how Diana was abused by C&C trash factory.
Judging by the post wedding speech the queen was a sell out.
The queen never was the steely spined woman she’s been sold as. She usually “came around” to whatever position she was supposed to.
Well, Chuckles had to get his wimpishness from somewhere. QEII never came across as a strong-willed woman. She always seemed to me at least as someone who were easily led.
I read that speech and her referencing the Grand National as her subtly saying C&C are horses asses
That was my take on it, it was insulting as all get out. Who wants to be compared to a horse? At their own wedding??
It’s such as shame how far this show has fallen. It was brilliant in the early seasons with amazing sets and great storylines.
Now it’s a total Hallmark movie with one dude writing and rewriting in real time to appease Charles’s very fragile ego.
I’m just glad I’m not watching this season.
If this is the case, I’m going to nope out of watching.
Camilla is a grotesque human being.
I stopped watching halfway last season anyway so this is not surprising. Get that knighthood, make it worth it then eh.
Well, the RF has always insisted this show is fiction.
Season 4 hopefully won’t be redone to please Charles. The writers did not cater to c and c that season. The actors that season playing Charles and Diana were a lot more credible as well
Charles’s 50th b-day party was in November 1998 not 1997. Here’s a link to the LA Times piece on the affair. https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1998-nov-15-mn-43111-story.html
It would be interesting if PM shows the b-day party in November 1997 (3-months after Diana’s death) instead of a year later. That’s not a mistake that PM would make unless he’s actually planning to toss shade in their direction.