‘The Crown’ Season 6 will show a ‘completed rehabilitation’ of Camilla Parker Bowles

One of the most disappointing aspects of The Crown has been “the rehabilitation of Camilla Parker Bowles.” Camilla was up to some disgustingly shady stuff in the 1980s, ‘90s and ‘00s. Arguably, she still is up to a lot of bullsh-t, but now it’s at a different level. The Crown glossed over Camilla’s role in gaslighting and emotionally abusing Diana, how often Camilla was the one briefing friendly royal reporters about Diana and Charles’s marriage, and how Camilla basically wouldn’t leave Charles alone even in the first years of his marriage. While I’m not giving Charles a pass – he was a grown man who chose to use a teenager as a broodmare – but Camilla bears a responsibility equally. Just not in The Crown. For some reason (??) Peter Morgan is really tiptoeing around everything to do with Camilla, and the final season will be no different. In fact, the final season is probably going to be all about “a fully rehabilitated Camilla.”

There has been much speculation about why The Crown will end with the events of 2005 rather than raking over more recent – and perhaps most controversial – royal dramas. But one well-placed insider insisted there was no need for writer Peter Morgan to go any further because the sixth and final series, which begins next month, neatly links viewers with the present day. By ending with the wedding of Charles and Camilla, The Crown encapsulates the newly crowned Queen’s completed rehabilitation.

“People are always asking Peter if he’s going to write a sequel,” the source said. “He doesn’t need to because those last five or six episodes bring you right up to the present day. You’re actually watching this rehabilitated Queen Camilla figure.”

The forthcoming series will be split into two parts, the first largely dealing with the death of Diana, Princess of Wales and the second, its aftermath. It depicts Charles’ efforts to win around his mother so he is able to marry the then Camilla Parker-Bowles with the help of PR supremo Mark Bolland. The final episodes will show the late Queen’s initial refusal to meet her son’s partner, including her notable absence from Charles’ star-studded 50th birthday party at Highgrove in November 1997, three months after Diana died.

However, she was eventually won over and Mr Bolland carefully choreographed the first steps towards public acceptance, including a much-publicised first appearance together as they left a party at The Ritz in 1999.

As The Crown draws to a close, the late Queen, who once allegedly referred to her future daughter-in-law as “that wicked woman”, will be shown toasting the happy couple at their wedding, where she compared their relationship to her beloved Grand National. Welcoming her son and his bride to the “winners enclosure”, she said: “They have come through and I’m very proud and wish them well. My son is home and dry with the woman he loves.”

On bringing the story full circle, one Netflix source said the late 1990s and early 2000s were “crucial years” for the King and Queen’s tumultuous relationship. When Camilla became Queen, it marked the culmination of the job that Mr Bolland started. Referring to the Coronation, the source added: “The marriage in 2005 was the seed of everything that’s just happened in the last few months.” The next series will cover Charles’s 50th birthday party – which in real life had an Arabian Nights theme – complete with a 1970s disco band.

[From The Telegraph]

I guess I totally blanked out the timeline and that birthday party gossip, but did Charles honestly throw himself a huge “Arabian Nights” themed birthday party just three months after Diana’s death? Holy f–k, that’s in poor taste. Yes, they were divorced when Diana died, but still, wait six months to a year before you throw yourself a giant party? As for the Rehabbed Camilla, again, Charles has spent thirty years and millions of dollars/pounds to rehabilitate this gin-soaked horse. All of that time, money and effort, and Camilla is still a deeply unpopular queen who is only being propped up by her chummy relationships with the literal dregs of the British media. Peter Morgan got roped into Camilla’s circle too, at least that’s what it sounds like.

Photos courtesy of Netflix/The Crown and Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

34 Responses to “‘The Crown’ Season 6 will show a ‘completed rehabilitation’ of Camilla Parker Bowles”

  1. MrsH says:
    October 17, 2023 at 10:06 am

    Someone is hoping for a knighthood I guess. What a shame.

    Reply
    • fani says:
      October 17, 2023 at 10:13 am

      Yes, no one, in that country, will come out against her.

      They know she wields the power.

      They don’t want to be disinvited from royal parties, etc.

      Once Charles dies, expect the dam to burst, until then, in that country, this.

      Problem is, it alienates anyone who remembers or cares.

      Reply
  2. Nubia says:
    October 17, 2023 at 10:10 am

    You can tell the RF has either been reassured the upcoming season is in their favour or after Morgan dropped the ball last season they know he is too chicken shit to rock the boat. There is no campaign discrediting The Crown like last time.

    Reply
  3. Lala11_7 says:
    October 17, 2023 at 10:10 am

    We ALREADY SAW HOW THIS WAS GOING TO GO ☹️ with Morgan’s DEPLORABLE depiction of Princess Diana last season…so I’m NOT surprised 🤬

    Reply
  4. Susan Collins says:
    October 17, 2023 at 10:15 am

    Well as Mr Ed would say “a horse is a horse of course of course “ Horsilla will always be a side piece home wrecker who wanted and got the crown. You can’t rehabilitate that no matter how hard you try. She manipulated Chuckles who is nothing more than a doddering wimp. Won’t be watching.

    Reply
    • kelleybelle says:
      October 17, 2023 at 12:02 pm

      And you still can’t put lipstick on a pig. This woman is beyond horrible, and an assault on the senses.

      Reply
    • Aries48 says:
      October 17, 2023 at 12:38 pm

      Once they show Diana’s passing and the funeral, I plan to stop watching. I honestly don’t care about that bunch until you get to H&M, which PM won’t be covering.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      October 17, 2023 at 3:36 pm

      Can you imagine? His own mother likened Charles & his new wife to racehorses! Her son is now ‘home & dry’?! Ew!!

      Reply
  5. Jais says:
    October 17, 2023 at 10:17 am

    I know next to nothing about the gossip from that time. Are there any writers who have chronicled all that Camilla did with the media back then? I wish someone would write a book about Camilla’s cozy relationship with the press. From back then to now.

    Reply
    • Libra says:
      October 17, 2023 at 10:40 am

      There is no one who will sacrifice their reputation as well as possible injury to life and limb.

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      October 17, 2023 at 10:55 am

      Sarah Bradford biography of Diana reports sun editor Stuart Higgins account of Camilla calling him every week with her side of the story and during Charles and Diana’s marriage.

      Reply
  6. AnneL says:
    October 17, 2023 at 10:19 am

    I miss the season where Emerald Fennell played Camilla. That was the real deal.

    It’s just gross to me how they are using this show to white-wash Cam and their relationship. I might watch the first part of the season just to see how they handle Diana, but no way am I tuning in to see the late Queen give Chuck and Side Piece her blessing. Blech.

    Reply
  7. Laugh Lines says:
    October 17, 2023 at 10:21 am

    Not trying to defend Charles in any way, but I hate it when news articles get basic facts wrong. KC was born in 1948 so his big 50th bday party was a year and 3 months after Diana’s death.

    Reply
  8. Mslove says:
    October 17, 2023 at 10:30 am

    Even the mighty Netflix can’t rehabilitate Chuck’s horse, but I guess they can try.

    Reply
  9. thatgworl says:
    October 17, 2023 at 10:31 am

    Peter Morgan’s royalist true colors have shown very brightly in the past few seasons of this show.

    Reply
  10. Nic919 says:
    October 17, 2023 at 10:46 am

    The ghost of Diana on this show needs to haunt Camilla as much as anyone else.

    The post Diana death segments sound like they will simply be royal propaganda and not be remotely accurate. While the original film The Queen was a good film, this has descended into royalist mediocrity.

    Reply
  11. Amy Bee says:
    October 17, 2023 at 10:50 am

    Disappointing.

    Reply
  12. girl_ninja says:
    October 17, 2023 at 10:52 am

    They really are banking on the longevity of the royals huh? That’s unfortunate and foolish because Camilla has already taken a huge hit with all these young Tik Toker’s finding out how Diana was abused by C&C trash factory.

    Reply
  13. Tessa says:
    October 17, 2023 at 10:57 am

    Judging by the post wedding speech the queen was a sell out.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      October 17, 2023 at 12:32 pm

      The queen never was the steely spined woman she’s been sold as. She usually “came around” to whatever position she was supposed to.

      Reply
      • bubblegum dreams says:
        October 17, 2023 at 7:01 pm

        Well, Chuckles had to get his wimpishness from somewhere. QEII never came across as a strong-willed woman. She always seemed to me at least as someone who were easily led.

    • Puppy1 says:
      October 17, 2023 at 2:24 pm

      I read that speech and her referencing the Grand National as her subtly saying C&C are horses asses

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        October 17, 2023 at 3:41 pm

        That was my take on it, it was insulting as all get out. Who wants to be compared to a horse? At their own wedding??

  14. molly says:
    October 17, 2023 at 11:22 am

    It’s such as shame how far this show has fallen. It was brilliant in the early seasons with amazing sets and great storylines.

    Now it’s a total Hallmark movie with one dude writing and rewriting in real time to appease Charles’s very fragile ego.

    Reply
  15. QuiteContrary says:
    October 17, 2023 at 11:34 am

    If this is the case, I’m going to nope out of watching.

    Camilla is a grotesque human being.

    Reply
  16. Alexandria says:
    October 17, 2023 at 12:21 pm

    I stopped watching halfway last season anyway so this is not surprising. Get that knighthood, make it worth it then eh.

    Reply
  17. Eurydice says:
    October 17, 2023 at 12:21 pm

    Well, the RF has always insisted this show is fiction.

    Reply
  18. Tessa says:
    October 17, 2023 at 12:25 pm

    Season 4 hopefully won’t be redone to please Charles. The writers did not cater to c and c that season. The actors that season playing Charles and Diana were a lot more credible as well

    Reply
  19. Aries48 says:
    October 17, 2023 at 12:47 pm

    Charles’s 50th b-day party was in November 1998 not 1997. Here’s a link to the LA Times piece on the affair. https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1998-nov-15-mn-43111-story.html

    It would be interesting if PM shows the b-day party in November 1997 (3-months after Diana’s death) instead of a year later. That’s not a mistake that PM would make unless he’s actually planning to toss shade in their direction.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment