“Scarlett Johansson looked great at the Golden Heart Awards” links

Scarlett Johansson was honored at the Golden Heart Awards. [JustJared]
Adam Driver & Penelope Cruz promote Ferrari at the NYFF. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Emily Ratakowski’s podcast got canceled. [Egotastic]
Lainey on Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce. It’s fun! [LaineyGossip]
Marisa Tomei’s suit is actually bad, but she’s so pretty, she pulls it off. [GFY]
A helpful guide to all of Kailyn Lowry’s former partners. [Starcasm]
A great review of The Burial, starring Jamie Foxx. [Pajiba]
Halloween costume ideas. [Buzzfeed]
God, I just despise Glenn Youngkin. [Jezebel]
Sandra Oh’s Elie Saab suit is silly but she looks cute! [RCFA]
Stephen Colbert has Covid?? [Seriously OMG]

  1. LocaLady says:
    October 17, 2023 at 12:34 pm

    Wishing you a full and fast recovery ❤️‍🩹 Stephen.

    Reply
  2. Minnieder says:
    October 17, 2023 at 12:40 pm

    That does NOT look like Scarlett! Unless she’s been changing her face for a while and I missed it

    Reply
  3. girl_ninja says:
    October 17, 2023 at 12:42 pm

    Scarlett does look nice. I hate hosery but she looks great.

    I’ve never listened to Emily Ratakowski’s podcast.

    I like Marisa’s suit and she absolutely does look pretty.

    Glenn Youngkin IS awful.

    Sandra’s suit is fun and she’s pulling it off.

    Reply
  4. hangonamin says:
    October 17, 2023 at 1:03 pm

    no…hard no. The makeup and styling is making her look 10 years older than she is. and this is such a boring black wrap dress, polka dot tights? and the jewelry looks like costume jewelry. not her best styling at all.

    Reply
    • LIONE says:
      October 17, 2023 at 9:04 pm

      Yeah, my first thought was that she looks like someone’s mom.

      I mean, she is a mom, but she looks almost middle aged in these pics

      Reply
  5. Mcali02 says:
    October 17, 2023 at 1:14 pm

    When does Scarlett Johansson not look good? Lol

    Reply
    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      October 17, 2023 at 3:39 pm

      It’s just scarlett johasson with her own styling, her own makeup, her own dress, the pantyhose that she chose. Proof that she looks just like ordinary people without all the help, the dresses and the stylist and the designer stuff. She doesnt look older, she looks her age. And that’s fine.

      Reply
  6. Chaine says:
    October 17, 2023 at 1:18 pm

    Sorry, no. Her eye makeup is very dated and aging and her hair is kind of lank. The dress is OK but kind of generic? She has had so many better fashion moments that I would not call it “great.”

    Reply
    • Cecil says:
      October 17, 2023 at 2:45 pm

      Right!! She’s naturally (or maybe with the assistance of a discreet medspa) gorgeous, but I wouldn’t call the ensemble and H&M great. That kind of dark flat smoky eyeshadow with eyeliner on the waterline is so aughts/early 10s, and the dress shows her figure in a flattering but not interesting way. The hair is… a little limp and looks like what I do for work when I’m too lazy to bust out anything more than the dryer and a round brush. Generic is the exact right word for it.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        October 17, 2023 at 3:18 pm

        “That kind of dark flat smoky eyeshadow with eyeliner on the waterline is so aughts/early 10s,”

        Absolutely. And no one was more guilty of that look than I was but the trend now is for a fresher face. I think a line on the upper lid is more than enough for a night out…no need to resurrect the raccoon eye look…

      • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
        October 17, 2023 at 6:04 pm

        oops replied under the wrong comment… Looks like it’s just scarlett johasson with her own styling, her own makeup, her own dress, the pantyhose that she chose. Proof that she looks just like ordinary people without all the help, the dresses and the stylist and the designer stuff. And I don’t find she looks older, she looks her age 38? 40? And that’s fine. Let us age.

    • J says:
      October 17, 2023 at 3:54 pm

      What? She looks fantastic

      Reply
  7. ME says:
    October 17, 2023 at 1:37 pm

    I was hoping for some gossip regarding Britney Spears’s memoir. I don’t know why I’m shocked she revealed she got pregnant by Justin ! I wonder if she was forced to get that abortion or truly wanted to keep the baby, or if it was 100% a mutual decision. I think at that time she was still claiming to be a virgin (which was no one’s business anyways).

    Reply
  8. LeaTheFrench says:
    October 17, 2023 at 2:08 pm

    Oh I barely recognized her! Maybe the hair or make-up. On that first picture, she’s so relatable: she has that slightly lost and awkward look everybody’s got when entering a room full of strangers, desperately scanning groups to try and spot a vaguely more familiar face, before heading with a falsely relaxed and purposeful stride to the bar. Or the toilet. Anything will do, really 😅

    Reply
  9. Normades says:
    October 17, 2023 at 2:44 pm

    Is she riding solo again? I hope everything is OK with her and Colin.

    Reply
  10. pottymouth pup says:
    October 17, 2023 at 4:25 pm

    I watched The Burial this weekend, it was well done and worth watching

    I also watched Totally Killer and as an elder Xer, I thought it was fun

    Reply
  11. Danbury says:
    October 17, 2023 at 7:12 pm

    Penelope Cruz is such a gorgeous woman. That dress is hideous

    Reply

