Kat Graham married her best friend and business partner in LA

This story ended up being weirder than I expected. Kat Graham was dating TV producer Darren Genet for years, since 2017. He is 53 and she is 33. They got engaged in 2022 and broke it off sometime earlier this year. She announced it in June but said the engagement ended a “few months ago.” Then, this past weekend People got the exclusive scoop that Kat has married her friend and business partner Bryant Wood. They run a wellness company together, Modern Nirvana, whose first product is an oracle deck. He is a breathwork instructor and motivational coach (which is truly a job title you can only have in Los Angeles, I have to say). Kat and Bryant had a civil ceremony with a friend officiating. They’ve been dating since June of this year. Even if they’ve been friends and business partners for a while, it’s rather quick to get married. They wore matching white outfits at the ceremony, but there aren’t photos anywhere that I could find.
PEOPLE can exclusively confirm that The Vampire Diaries star, 34, has tied the knot with her business partner and best friend Bryant Wood.
The pair had a legal ceremony in Los Angeles where they wore matching white outfits and had a friend officiate their union.
They are planning a larger, second ceremony next year, but no date has been set.
The Love in the Villa actress and her husband, who is a master breathwork instructor and motivational coach, have been best friends for five years since starting their wellness company Modern Nirvana, along with Frank Elaridi.
Wood and Graham took their relationship a step further in June when they began dating.
Normally when I write about weddings I moon about how sweet everything is. But in this case…I have some concerns. If they’ve been friends and business partners for so many years, it might not feel that fast to them, but if they started dating in June, that means they’ve been together as a couple for (at most) five months. When you know, you know, or so they say. I wonder if her friendship with Bryant was a contributing factor to her breakup with Darren Genet. But I could also imagine their 20 year age difference being an even bigger problem. Bryant styles himself as a New Age kind of guru on his Instagram. I know his type. You’ll see them buying $27 sea moss collagen smoothies at the Venice Erewhon, proclaiming that all they want is to live a simple life. My cynical read on him is that he wants to be an actor just like 90% of the good looking dudes in Los Angeles.
More interestingly (at least to me) is that their “business” Modern Nirvana seems a little…haphazard, let’s say. You can still buy the oracle deck on Amazon and other online stores. But when I looked for the Modern Nirvana website, it didn’t show up on the first page of Google, which is always a red flag. When I clicked through the Linktree on the company’s Twitter for the website link, an error page comes up that says that modernnirvana.com isn’t connected to a domain yet. The company Instagram seems to no longer exist, and Kat doesn’t link to it on her Instagram. So I’m thinking it’s no longer a going concern, which adds a layer of intrigue to the wedding.
Picture note by CB: Bryant is to the far right in this photo below.
You would think that if People is getting exclusives, the least they (the newlyweds) could/would do is make sure their business is poised to benefit from the increased attention/clicks they will be getting right now. They should have had their site all set up with a CTA ready to go.
Being a breathwork instructor and motivational coach is fine to me (my mother was a motivational coach in the midwest 20 years ago. It meets a need) but being this bad at basic business moves in an industry/environment that is all about being able to get (and leverage) attention makes me smdh.
As an aside – I would love more articles on the business behind the gossip that we usually see and hear. Keke Palmer swiftly pulling together that “I’m a mother” mini campaign and merch was masterful. As was Erykah Badu’s “Badu Pu$$y” special edition incense drop in response to DJ Akademics’ random ass rant about her during an interview.
@yup me: Same.
They were dropshipping and planning a brand and realized that dropshipping oracle decks and things in that price range without running tons of ads – which the oracle decks weren’t paying for – wasn’t a sustainable business model.
That’s it that’s the whole thing
I’m getting “she’s fallen in with a crowd of conmen” vibes.
I feel the same….
I also wondered if she had married both guys 🤣
all these photos make me think they are one happy… trio, LOL
good luck, kids, that’s all
Spot on, I was thinking the same. If that’s what works for them, good for them!
My first thought was “they’re a throuple, right?”
Same! I found it difficult to understand who was the husband at first lol
I had thoughts before I brought up the Instagram pics … and then? Hope she’s making good choices for her. That’s all I’ve got.
Well one more thing … I watched that one video of him leading a breathe work class and thought, yeah I could listen to this guy’s voice for a while, I get it. but then 10 seconds into the second one with the WWF dude I was like “make it stop! That voice is getting on my last nerve!”
The helmet head dude OTOH was just a whole bunch of creepy nope to me right of the bat.
L.A really does sound like hell on earth to me.
It’s seems like Kat married Bryant, and Bryant married his boyfriend.
Bryant whole New age Guru vibe is giving off 🚩
This all-husband, business, ex-fiance-seems like a mess but she really is so gorgeous. That’s all I’ve got on that.
Also her movie The Holiday Calendar (on Netflix) is so bonkers ridiculous but she is so charming. If you want something lighthearted and kind of dumb, it just might be perfect for you!
This is in act sudden. I follow her on IG and last time I perused her page she was still with her much older fiance. Which that relationship felt off to me as well simply because of the age difference. But marrying your dodgy guru business partner after only five months of dating? That is giving bad vibes. I give it six months before they split.
Isn’t he the same Bryant from “The Circle” a few seasons back? He was very calm and nice, but it was a bit unsettling HOW NICE he was. He was also big into breath work, yoga, taking care of oneself, etc.
Did she get married to two people?!