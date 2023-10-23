Kat Graham married her best friend and business partner in LA



This story ended up being weirder than I expected. Kat Graham was dating TV producer Darren Genet for years, since 2017. He is 53 and she is 33. They got engaged in 2022 and broke it off sometime earlier this year. She announced it in June but said the engagement ended a “few months ago.” Then, this past weekend People got the exclusive scoop that Kat has married her friend and business partner Bryant Wood. They run a wellness company together, Modern Nirvana, whose first product is an oracle deck. He is a breathwork instructor and motivational coach (which is truly a job title you can only have in Los Angeles, I have to say). Kat and Bryant had a civil ceremony with a friend officiating. They’ve been dating since June of this year. Even if they’ve been friends and business partners for a while, it’s rather quick to get married. They wore matching white outfits at the ceremony, but there aren’t photos anywhere that I could find.

PEOPLE can exclusively confirm that The Vampire Diaries star, 34, has tied the knot with her business partner and best friend Bryant Wood. The pair had a legal ceremony in Los Angeles where they wore matching white outfits and had a friend officiate their union. They are planning a larger, second ceremony next year, but no date has been set. The Love in the Villa actress and her husband, who is a master breathwork instructor and motivational coach, have been best friends for five years since starting their wellness company Modern Nirvana, along with Frank Elaridi. Wood and Graham took their relationship a step further in June when they began dating.

[From People]

Normally when I write about weddings I moon about how sweet everything is. But in this case…I have some concerns. If they’ve been friends and business partners for so many years, it might not feel that fast to them, but if they started dating in June, that means they’ve been together as a couple for (at most) five months. When you know, you know, or so they say. I wonder if her friendship with Bryant was a contributing factor to her breakup with Darren Genet. But I could also imagine their 20 year age difference being an even bigger problem. Bryant styles himself as a New Age kind of guru on his Instagram. I know his type. You’ll see them buying $27 sea moss collagen smoothies at the Venice Erewhon, proclaiming that all they want is to live a simple life. My cynical read on him is that he wants to be an actor just like 90% of the good looking dudes in Los Angeles.

More interestingly (at least to me) is that their “business” Modern Nirvana seems a little…haphazard, let’s say. You can still buy the oracle deck on Amazon and other online stores. But when I looked for the Modern Nirvana website, it didn’t show up on the first page of Google, which is always a red flag. When I clicked through the Linktree on the company’s Twitter for the website link, an error page comes up that says that modernnirvana.com isn’t connected to a domain yet. The company Instagram seems to no longer exist, and Kat doesn’t link to it on her Instagram. So I’m thinking it’s no longer a going concern, which adds a layer of intrigue to the wedding.

Picture note by CB: Bryant is to the far right in this photo below.

Embed from Getty Images