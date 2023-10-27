Prince William & Kate’s Norfolk home is haunted by the ghost of a Jesuit priest?!

British people have a lot of ghost stories and, in my opinion, they’re entirely too comfortable with all of the ghosts and hauntings in their country. Don’t get me wrong, there are spooky parts of America and we have ghosts and ghost stories too, but it genuinely feels like every British town has at least five local ghosts and some kind of spooky tradition. “Yes, we burned dozens of witches here and the local river still turns blood red three days out of the year and no one knows why, please stop by our lovely gift shop.” The ghosts are not confined to peasant areas of the country either – there’s a grand tradition of hauntings and ghosts in or on royal properties too, various beheaded queens and Catholics. Speaking of, apparently Prince William and Kate’s Norfolk abode is haunted by the ghost of a Jesuit priest.
The Prince of Wales, 41, reportedly knew just what to say upon learning that Anmer Hall was haunted. Queen Elizabeth gifted her grandson with the stately Georgian mansion in the Norfolk countryside when he married Kate Middleton in 2011, and paranormal historian Richard Felix has claimed that the royal didn’t wince about the ghost of Anmer Hall.
“When the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales moved into Anmer Hall, it’s more or less on the Sandringham Estate, there was a ghost there of a Catholic priest that lived there and was hanged, drawn and quartered for high treason, and for some reason, has returned to his home,” Felix said on the latest episode of Hello! A Right Royal Podcast, titled “Ghost Story Special.”
“Although he was executed in York, they’ve actually heard his voice. And they have seen the ghost of what they say is a priest, wandering around Anmer Hall,” he continued. “Before the Waleses moved in, they were warned about the ghost and the comment was, I presume it was from Prince William, he said, ‘No old hall would be complete without a ghost, would it?’ ”
Felix, a veteran ghost tour guide based in the U.K., was likely referring to Henry Walpole, the Jesuit priest who was executed in 1595 for his faith, according to The Tudor Society. Legend has it that he returned to his family’s Anmer Hall home after death with his spirit being seen roaming the grounds.
[From People]
“No old hall would be complete without a ghost, would it?” As I said, entirely too comfortable with ghosts. I don’t care if Anmer Hall was a special gift from the queen herself – as soon as you hear “the ghost of a Jesuit priest who was hanged, drawn and quartered in York, whose spirit returned to his home,” I would have been like “you know what, maybe Norfolk isn’t for me.” I genuinely wonder if Kate and William have ever seen the Jesuit ghost or if spooky stuff ever happens in Anmer.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales are accompanied by Sarah Rowland Jones, Dean of St Davids Cathedral, as they visit St Davids Cathedral, on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death, in St Davids, Wales, Britain September 8, 2023.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 803798904, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a service at St Davids Cathedral, on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death, in St Davids, Wales, Britain September 8, 2023.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 803798949, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales visit Windsor Foodshare in Windsor, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the charity to learn about their work providing food parcels to those who are struggling financially.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jan 2023
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Prince William, The Prince of Wales during a visit to London homelessness charity The Passage, a charity he supports as patron, to officially open two residential buildings. Bentley House and Passage House have gone through extensive refurbishments and together will support approximately 225 people who are experiencing homelessness per year.
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 23 Feb 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre in Port Talbot, Wales
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Port Talbot, Wales, United Kingdom
When: 28 Feb 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards ahead of the St David’s Day Parade at Combermere Barracks in Windsor
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 01 Mar 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
The Prince of Wales visits the Hala Koszyki food hall to meet young Ukrainian refugees who are now living and studying in Poland, and members of the Polish community hosting them, during his trip to Warsaw, Poland.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Warsaw, Poland
When: 23 Mar 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales attends The Dawn Service and lays a wreath commemorating Anzac Day at Wellington Arch in London.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 24 Apr 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the Aberfan memorial garden, to pay their respects to those who lost their lives during the Aberfan disaster on October 21st 1966.
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Wales, United Kingdom
When: 28 Apr 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Booooooooooooo 🤣🤣
The ghost is the only spirited thing there and hardest working
The only scary thing to see at Anmer is Khate without all that slap on her face 😱
I suspect a lot of spooky shady stuff goes down in Amner hall but none of it has to do with the ghost of a murdered priest
We know there is much moaning and wailing (and whining, complaining and pillow throwing) wherever W&K are so at least they can blame it on the ghost when at Anmer.
Hmm, rattling of chains too?
Is this the roll out of W&K’s new scapegoat, umm, er scapeghost?
Pinkosaurus, that’s dark.
That would be horrible for the courtiers to understand that they have to explain away that volume of unhealthy interaction as a ghost instead owning that the noise is of a domestic abuse or extraordinary marital discord.
May all the Waleses’ misdeeds come back to haunt them too.👻
Good for the Jesuit priest. He should do some haunting.
Get ’em, Henry!
Finally a Jesuit I can approve of.
Purpose of this story? To make PW seem so macho and brave, because he’s not afraid of a ghost? To draw attention to the awfulness of the monarchy and British empire that someone was “drawn, hanged and quartered” for his beliefs?
You nailed it, equality.
Exactly.
I read recently that nearly 25% of homes in Massachusetts are allegedly haunted. I have lived and worked in a mill town that were haunted so it doesn’t surprise me.
Well, he’s not going to be able to physically assault a ghost. There’s that.
As someone who was educated at a Jesuit institution, this sounds totally plausible. Those Jebees, as we call them, will harass you every chance they get. And it sounds like he had good reasons.
Are they sure it isn’t the Ghost of Party Pieces?
LOL.
Maybe it’s the same ghost putting up all those initial posters of the Ma Middleton – the Party Pieces Ghost. That would be a GREAT costume for Halloween, but would wasted in the suburban neighborhood I live in.
If they made decisions on where to live based on finding someplace where something horrible HADN’T happened they would have no place to go lol. ALL of those Royal old homes and estates have pretty heinous histories. Either someone died there OR someone who lived there died in some sad or horrible way.
Don’t forget the ghost of the Aga thrown out by Three Kitchens Kate.
🤣
Ah, so that’s what causes the cushions (and vases?) to go sailing through the air.
😅
Also, don’t talk about Diana’s ghost. Talk about this one.
The ghost ran away after seeing William getting pegged
“ Yes, we burned dozens of witches here and the local river still turns blood red three days out of the year and no one knows why, please stop by our lovely gift shop.”
Kaiser, if you ever consider writing macabre cozy mysteries please tell us because my one click finger is ready to go.
Can this ghost priest perform an exorcism on both W&K? Maybe C&C could stop by too.
Awww, Prince William isn’t afraid of a ghost- unfortunately, he still isn’t remotely attractive! Did the poor creature see him being pegged?
That poor priest has been trying to escape ever since they moved in.
^^ 🤣🤣😂😅🤪☠️👻 🍆 😱 🙈
Rota brigade is being called upon to scare up some spooky distractions. It’s ghost season, so this Jesuit ghost ‘boo’ crap is an easy go-to. 🙄 🤡 💩
wellyaknow–Time to call Beetlejuice. 🤣
Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!
Things are so dire that William and Kate are resorting to giving the press ghost stories.
^^ 💯 🎯
Guys he heard rumours of a hot new ghost being seen around the place
https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-releases-special-portrait-for-her-40th-birthday/
^^ LOL! 🤣🤣😂😅😆😜 The scary, ephemeral ghost of a past American Civil War bride, eerily captured photographically. 👻
I can’t wait for the rota’s reveal about the ghost of Kate’s abolitionist Middleton ancestor: Karriet Tubman 🤪 😶🌫️
Guys, Kate would love to eat a full healthy meal regularly but that mean Catholic ghost keeps stealing the food off her plate.
Kate got jealous of the ghost because he looked thinner than her, so she put the evil eye on him and he has never been seen since
My first thought reading the headline: why, did William kill one?
(I did read to find out who the alleged historical ghost is, but I think mine is just as likely).
Shoot, given the number of truly terrifying entities haunting Britain, W&K are getting off easy. 👀 Just stories about abandoned subway stations there (including one by the British Museum) are enough to have one Uber-ing forever. And they are lucky they don’t live in Japan, for the ghosts there care less about collateral damage–and they live for century-old grudges. 🤣
Scenario: Kate opens the wardrobe in William’s bedroom to find a dude in a sexy priest costume hiding amongst the gimp suits. William claims he’s a ghost.
Touche’
Why report this now??
I’m confused. Anmer Hall was built in the 19th century. Where was this ghost hanging out for 300 years until it was built?
A glance at Kate in the picture made me think immediately of Wallace Simpson. I always thought she looked very harsh.