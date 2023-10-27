Prince William & Kate’s Norfolk home is haunted by the ghost of a Jesuit priest?!

British people have a lot of ghost stories and, in my opinion, they’re entirely too comfortable with all of the ghosts and hauntings in their country. Don’t get me wrong, there are spooky parts of America and we have ghosts and ghost stories too, but it genuinely feels like every British town has at least five local ghosts and some kind of spooky tradition. “Yes, we burned dozens of witches here and the local river still turns blood red three days out of the year and no one knows why, please stop by our lovely gift shop.” The ghosts are not confined to peasant areas of the country either – there’s a grand tradition of hauntings and ghosts in or on royal properties too, various beheaded queens and Catholics. Speaking of, apparently Prince William and Kate’s Norfolk abode is haunted by the ghost of a Jesuit priest.

The Prince of Wales, 41, reportedly knew just what to say upon learning that Anmer Hall was haunted. Queen Elizabeth gifted her grandson with the stately Georgian mansion in the Norfolk countryside when he married Kate Middleton in 2011, and paranormal historian Richard Felix has claimed that the royal didn’t wince about the ghost of Anmer Hall.

“When the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales moved into Anmer Hall, it’s more or less on the Sandringham Estate, there was a ghost there of a Catholic priest that lived there and was hanged, drawn and quartered for high treason, and for some reason, has returned to his home,” Felix said on the latest episode of Hello! A Right Royal Podcast, titled “Ghost Story Special.”

“Although he was executed in York, they’ve actually heard his voice. And they have seen the ghost of what they say is a priest, wandering around Anmer Hall,” he continued. “Before the Waleses moved in, they were warned about the ghost and the comment was, I presume it was from Prince William, he said, ‘No old hall would be complete without a ghost, would it?’ ”

Felix, a veteran ghost tour guide based in the U.K., was likely referring to Henry Walpole, the Jesuit priest who was executed in 1595 for his faith, according to The Tudor Society. Legend has it that he returned to his family’s Anmer Hall home after death with his spirit being seen roaming the grounds.

“No old hall would be complete without a ghost, would it?” As I said, entirely too comfortable with ghosts. I don’t care if Anmer Hall was a special gift from the queen herself – as soon as you hear “the ghost of a Jesuit priest who was hanged, drawn and quartered in York, whose spirit returned to his home,” I would have been like “you know what, maybe Norfolk isn’t for me.” I genuinely wonder if Kate and William have ever seen the Jesuit ghost or if spooky stuff ever happens in Anmer.

47 Responses to “Prince William & Kate’s Norfolk home is haunted by the ghost of a Jesuit priest?!”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    October 27, 2023 at 10:21 am

    Booooooooooooo 🤣🤣

    Reply
  2. Dss says:
    October 27, 2023 at 10:26 am

    I suspect a lot of spooky shady stuff goes down in Amner hall but none of it has to do with the ghost of a murdered priest

    Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      October 27, 2023 at 10:44 am

      We know there is much moaning and wailing (and whining, complaining and pillow throwing) wherever W&K are so at least they can blame it on the ghost when at Anmer.

      Reply
      • Feeshalori says:
        October 27, 2023 at 11:15 am

        Hmm, rattling of chains too?

      • Agreatreckoning says:
        October 27, 2023 at 7:06 pm

        Is this the roll out of W&K’s new scapegoat, umm, er scapeghost?

      • B says:
        October 27, 2023 at 8:34 pm

        Pinkosaurus, that’s dark.
        That would be horrible for the courtiers to understand that they have to explain away that volume of unhealthy interaction as a ghost instead owning that the noise is of a domestic abuse or extraordinary marital discord.

  3. Feeshalori says:
    October 27, 2023 at 10:28 am

    May all the Waleses’ misdeeds come back to haunt them too.👻

    Reply
  4. Susan Collins says:
    October 27, 2023 at 10:28 am

    Good for the Jesuit priest. He should do some haunting.

    Reply
  5. MoxyLady007 says:
    October 27, 2023 at 10:29 am

    Finally a Jesuit I can approve of.

    Reply
  6. equality says:
    October 27, 2023 at 10:38 am

    Purpose of this story? To make PW seem so macho and brave, because he’s not afraid of a ghost? To draw attention to the awfulness of the monarchy and British empire that someone was “drawn, hanged and quartered” for his beliefs?

    Reply
  7. Brassy Rebel says:
    October 27, 2023 at 10:43 am

    As someone who was educated at a Jesuit institution, this sounds totally plausible. Those Jebees, as we call them, will harass you every chance they get. And it sounds like he had good reasons.

    Reply
  8. Lolalola says:
    October 27, 2023 at 10:47 am

    Are they sure it isn’t the Ghost of Party Pieces?

    Reply
  9. Ameerah M says:
    October 27, 2023 at 10:49 am

    If they made decisions on where to live based on finding someplace where something horrible HADN’T happened they would have no place to go lol. ALL of those Royal old homes and estates have pretty heinous histories. Either someone died there OR someone who lived there died in some sad or horrible way.

    Reply
  10. Dee says:
    October 27, 2023 at 11:06 am

    Don’t forget the ghost of the Aga thrown out by Three Kitchens Kate.

    Reply
  11. Jazz Hands says:
    October 27, 2023 at 11:10 am

    Ah, so that’s what causes the cushions (and vases?) to go sailing through the air.

    Reply
  12. B says:
    October 27, 2023 at 11:18 am

    Also, don’t talk about Diana’s ghost. Talk about this one.

    Reply
  13. Em says:
    October 27, 2023 at 11:41 am

    The ghost ran away after seeing William getting pegged

    Reply
  14. BlueNailsBetty says:
    October 27, 2023 at 11:52 am

    “ Yes, we burned dozens of witches here and the local river still turns blood red three days out of the year and no one knows why, please stop by our lovely gift shop.”

    Kaiser, if you ever consider writing macabre cozy mysteries please tell us because my one click finger is ready to go.

    Reply
  15. Puppy1 says:
    October 27, 2023 at 12:03 pm

    Can this ghost priest perform an exorcism on both W&K? Maybe C&C could stop by too.

    Reply
  16. sianiechelty says:
    October 27, 2023 at 12:04 pm

    Awww, Prince William isn’t afraid of a ghost- unfortunately, he still isn’t remotely attractive! Did the poor creature see him being pegged?

    Reply
  17. wellyaknow says:
    October 27, 2023 at 12:08 pm

    That poor priest has been trying to escape ever since they moved in.

    Reply
  18. Amy Bee says:
    October 27, 2023 at 12:23 pm

    Things are so dire that William and Kate are resorting to giving the press ghost stories.

    Reply
  19. Nick G says:
    October 27, 2023 at 1:05 pm

    Guys he heard rumours of a hot new ghost being seen around the place
    https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-releases-special-portrait-for-her-40th-birthday/

    Reply
    • aftershocks says:
      October 27, 2023 at 1:47 pm

      ^^ LOL! 🤣🤣😂😅😆😜 The scary, ephemeral ghost of a past American Civil War bride, eerily captured photographically. 👻

      I can’t wait for the rota’s reveal about the ghost of Kate’s abolitionist Middleton ancestor: Karriet Tubman 🤪 😶‍🌫️

      Reply
  20. HeatherC says:
    October 27, 2023 at 1:46 pm

    Guys, Kate would love to eat a full healthy meal regularly but that mean Catholic ghost keeps stealing the food off her plate.

    Reply
    • Kat says:
      October 27, 2023 at 3:22 pm

      Kate got jealous of the ghost because he looked thinner than her, so she put the evil eye on him and he has never been seen since

      Reply
  21. Betsy says:
    October 27, 2023 at 1:58 pm

    My first thought reading the headline: why, did William kill one?

    (I did read to find out who the alleged historical ghost is, but I think mine is just as likely).

    Reply
  22. Deering24 says:
    October 27, 2023 at 3:37 pm

    Shoot, given the number of truly terrifying entities haunting Britain, W&K are getting off easy. 👀 Just stories about abandoned subway stations there (including one by the British Museum) are enough to have one Uber-ing forever. And they are lucky they don’t live in Japan, for the ghosts there care less about collateral damage–and they live for century-old grudges. 🤣

    Reply
  23. SenseOfTheAbsurd says:
    October 27, 2023 at 5:16 pm

    Scenario: Kate opens the wardrobe in William’s bedroom to find a dude in a sexy priest costume hiding amongst the gimp suits. William claims he’s a ghost.

    Reply
  24. Well Wisher says:
    October 27, 2023 at 5:26 pm

    Why report this now??

    Reply
  25. Saucy&Sassy says:
    October 27, 2023 at 7:19 pm

    I’m confused. Anmer Hall was built in the 19th century. Where was this ghost hanging out for 300 years until it was built?

    Reply
  26. tamsin says:
    October 27, 2023 at 10:09 pm

    A glance at Kate in the picture made me think immediately of Wallace Simpson. I always thought she looked very harsh.

    Reply

