Prince William & Kate’s Norfolk home is haunted by the ghost of a Jesuit priest?!

British people have a lot of ghost stories and, in my opinion, they’re entirely too comfortable with all of the ghosts and hauntings in their country. Don’t get me wrong, there are spooky parts of America and we have ghosts and ghost stories too, but it genuinely feels like every British town has at least five local ghosts and some kind of spooky tradition. “Yes, we burned dozens of witches here and the local river still turns blood red three days out of the year and no one knows why, please stop by our lovely gift shop.” The ghosts are not confined to peasant areas of the country either – there’s a grand tradition of hauntings and ghosts in or on royal properties too, various beheaded queens and Catholics. Speaking of, apparently Prince William and Kate’s Norfolk abode is haunted by the ghost of a Jesuit priest.

The Prince of Wales, 41, reportedly knew just what to say upon learning that Anmer Hall was haunted. Queen Elizabeth gifted her grandson with the stately Georgian mansion in the Norfolk countryside when he married Kate Middleton in 2011, and paranormal historian Richard Felix has claimed that the royal didn’t wince about the ghost of Anmer Hall. “When the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales moved into Anmer Hall, it’s more or less on the Sandringham Estate, there was a ghost there of a Catholic priest that lived there and was hanged, drawn and quartered for high treason, and for some reason, has returned to his home,” Felix said on the latest episode of Hello! A Right Royal Podcast, titled “Ghost Story Special.” “Although he was executed in York, they’ve actually heard his voice. And they have seen the ghost of what they say is a priest, wandering around Anmer Hall,” he continued. “Before the Waleses moved in, they were warned about the ghost and the comment was, I presume it was from Prince William, he said, ‘No old hall would be complete without a ghost, would it?’ ” Felix, a veteran ghost tour guide based in the U.K., was likely referring to Henry Walpole, the Jesuit priest who was executed in 1595 for his faith, according to The Tudor Society. Legend has it that he returned to his family’s Anmer Hall home after death with his spirit being seen roaming the grounds.

“No old hall would be complete without a ghost, would it?” As I said, entirely too comfortable with ghosts. I don’t care if Anmer Hall was a special gift from the queen herself – as soon as you hear “the ghost of a Jesuit priest who was hanged, drawn and quartered in York, whose spirit returned to his home,” I would have been like “you know what, maybe Norfolk isn’t for me.” I genuinely wonder if Kate and William have ever seen the Jesuit ghost or if spooky stuff ever happens in Anmer.