Omid Scobie quotes Nikita Krushchev: ‘The press is our chief ideological weapon’

Omid Scobie has spent much of the past year writing Endgame, his second book and first as a solo author. Endgame will be out on November 28 – it was originally due out in the early summer, but Scobie pushed it back because there was so much new drama around the coronation. There’s a sense of foreboding dread with the royal rota, and I’ve always gotten the sense that those salty people believe Scobie is “wrong” to refuse to simply be a stenographer to power and endlessly repeat the palace’s lies. The rota honestly acts like Scobie is taking money away from them. I think they’re too stupid to realize that they could also do what Scobie is doing – treat the Windsors fairly and equally, don’t do unpaid PR for them, question why the palace is feeding certain narratives.
This week, Scobie revealed a behind-the-scenes photo as Endgame presumably goes to print. You can see, on his laptop, “Chapter 13: A Dangerous Game: Royals and the Media.” Two quotes are below the chapter title. “My problem has never been with the monarchy, or the concept of the monarchy. It’s with the press.” – Prince Harry. Then: “The press is our chief ideological weapon.” – Nikita Khrushchev. You know the sh-t is about to hit the fan when you start quoting Khrushchev.
Toni Morrison famously said, “If there's a book you really want to read, but it hasn't been written yet, then you must write it.” So I did! It’s been the toughest work of my career but, finally, in four weeks, #ENDGAME will cover the royal story like NEVER before. Preordered yet? pic.twitter.com/nwaVYtzjHL
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 27, 2023
The Daily Mail’s write-up of this nothingburger preview included a whine about how Scobie is attacking the press, plus a claim that Endgame’s final chapter (about Prince William) “is likely to cause concern at the Palace.” They also suggest that Scobie will “repeat” some of Prince Harry’s claims from Spare, like William’s violence against Harry and William’s unhinged smear campaign against Meghan.
Meanwhile, Scobie also tweet-replied so someone tagging him on the Byline Times cover story about the Sussexit.
I'm on vacation atm but am a big fan of Byline Times – very much needed in this current climate. There's an entire section on this very story (and a lot more!) in my book out in four weeks🙂
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 26, 2023
If William did nothing wrong, why is the press so concerned about what Omid will write about him? But I agree that Spare is going to be source material for the book.
I’m going to preorder his book for sure.
Already preordered my audiobook, I can’t wait to listen to it. I hope it’s even more truthful, or as the rota would say “shocking”, than they fear. It’s beyond time that the world sees there is no “Great Wizard” behind the curtain.
The difference is that Scobie likely doesn’t care if he gets invitations from the royals or if he gets any sort of knighthood or useless award. I hope he is spilling more than PH did. And now wait for H&M to be blamed for whatever he writes.
I hope those 400 pages they had to cut from Harry’s book is in here
Let’s wait and see the credible reviews, not going with the hipe yet.
Eh, I pre ordered Finding Freedom and was ultimately disappointed. Will he really have new info etc or will it again be a re-hash of everything we already know? These days, my pennies matter like never before (even during the 80s when I was a young, widowed mum). I don’t remember ever feeling this anxious about finances, so I won’t be pre-ordering till I’ve heard back from y’all that this time, it’s worth it!
I will give you my copy after I read it if you want? Let me know.
Agree. Finding Freedom was a limp disappointment. Info regurgitated from the tabloids and not much else. Won’t be buying this time around.
Library!! That’s how I read most of my books – and library orders count for authors too! Sure, I had to wait a while to read Finding Freedom, but I was fine with that.
Of course he’s going to use Spare for some of his source material or at least refer to some incidents from there – he would be stupid to ignore a book written by a member of the royal family as he writes about the royal family.
I am interested to read this one. I don’t think its going to be as earthshattering as some may expect or want it to be, but I still think it will be interesting.
The thing is with the BRF even truthfully and fair reporting or coverage is earth shattering because they go to such extreme lengths and evil tactics to cover everything up with the help of a mercenary press.
True! Anything outside the party line will be earthshattering as these things go.
I am definitely downloading Endgame the day it appears. I don’t expect Scobie to go full Andrew Morton rogue on us, but I think he will definitely have a worthwhile perspective and hopefully a few details that will fill in the cracks on some of the more mis-reported stories. If he includes even less than ten percent of what’s hidden about Burger King and throws in some Middleton tea then it’s worth my money.
Finding Freedom was written when Meghan was still part of the family, the Queen was still alive, and we had no idea of half of the treachery going on behind the scenes. He also wrote it with a partner who seems to have removed herself from royal reporting, which I find extremely curious.
I’m excited to read it.
By juxtaposing the two quotes, Scobie is gently, but definitely, shading Harry. Harry’s focus on the media as the root of the problem, rather than the weaponizing of the media by the monarchy may come in for some scrutiny here. And, IMHO, that wouldn’t be a bad thing.
I’ve preordered my copy and am really looking forward to reading it!