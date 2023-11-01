Omid Scobie quotes Nikita Krushchev: ‘The press is our chief ideological weapon’

Omid Scobie has spent much of the past year writing Endgame, his second book and first as a solo author. Endgame will be out on November 28 – it was originally due out in the early summer, but Scobie pushed it back because there was so much new drama around the coronation. There’s a sense of foreboding dread with the royal rota, and I’ve always gotten the sense that those salty people believe Scobie is “wrong” to refuse to simply be a stenographer to power and endlessly repeat the palace’s lies. The rota honestly acts like Scobie is taking money away from them. I think they’re too stupid to realize that they could also do what Scobie is doing – treat the Windsors fairly and equally, don’t do unpaid PR for them, question why the palace is feeding certain narratives.

This week, Scobie revealed a behind-the-scenes photo as Endgame presumably goes to print. You can see, on his laptop, “Chapter 13: A Dangerous Game: Royals and the Media.” Two quotes are below the chapter title. “My problem has never been with the monarchy, or the concept of the monarchy. It’s with the press.” – Prince Harry. Then: “The press is our chief ideological weapon.” – Nikita Khrushchev. You know the sh-t is about to hit the fan when you start quoting Khrushchev.

Toni Morrison famously said, “If there's a book you really want to read, but it hasn't been written yet, then you must write it.” So I did! It’s been the toughest work of my career but, finally, in four weeks, #ENDGAME will cover the royal story like NEVER before. Preordered yet? pic.twitter.com/nwaVYtzjHL — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 27, 2023

The Daily Mail’s write-up of this nothingburger preview included a whine about how Scobie is attacking the press, plus a claim that Endgame’s final chapter (about Prince William) “is likely to cause concern at the Palace.” They also suggest that Scobie will “repeat” some of Prince Harry’s claims from Spare, like William’s violence against Harry and William’s unhinged smear campaign against Meghan.

Meanwhile, Scobie also tweet-replied so someone tagging him on the Byline Times cover story about the Sussexit.

I'm on vacation atm but am a big fan of Byline Times – very much needed in this current climate. There's an entire section on this very story (and a lot more!) in my book out in four weeks🙂 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 26, 2023