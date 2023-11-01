Omid Scobie quotes Nikita Krushchev: ‘The press is our chief ideological weapon’

Omid Scobie has spent much of the past year writing Endgame, his second book and first as a solo author. Endgame will be out on November 28 – it was originally due out in the early summer, but Scobie pushed it back because there was so much new drama around the coronation. There’s a sense of foreboding dread with the royal rota, and I’ve always gotten the sense that those salty people believe Scobie is “wrong” to refuse to simply be a stenographer to power and endlessly repeat the palace’s lies. The rota honestly acts like Scobie is taking money away from them. I think they’re too stupid to realize that they could also do what Scobie is doing – treat the Windsors fairly and equally, don’t do unpaid PR for them, question why the palace is feeding certain narratives.

This week, Scobie revealed a behind-the-scenes photo as Endgame presumably goes to print. You can see, on his laptop, “Chapter 13: A Dangerous Game: Royals and the Media.” Two quotes are below the chapter title. “My problem has never been with the monarchy, or the concept of the monarchy. It’s with the press.” – Prince Harry. Then: “The press is our chief ideological weapon.” – Nikita Khrushchev. You know the sh-t is about to hit the fan when you start quoting Khrushchev.

The Daily Mail’s write-up of this nothingburger preview included a whine about how Scobie is attacking the press, plus a claim that Endgame’s final chapter (about Prince William) “is likely to cause concern at the Palace.” They also suggest that Scobie will “repeat” some of Prince Harry’s claims from Spare, like William’s violence against Harry and William’s unhinged smear campaign against Meghan.

Meanwhile, Scobie also tweet-replied so someone tagging him on the Byline Times cover story about the Sussexit.

Photos courtesy of Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

17 Responses to “Omid Scobie quotes Nikita Krushchev: ‘The press is our chief ideological weapon’”

  1. Amy Bee says:
    November 1, 2023 at 7:11 am

    If William did nothing wrong, why is the press so concerned about what Omid will write about him? But I agree that Spare is going to be source material for the book.

    Reply
  2. Southern Fried says:
    November 1, 2023 at 7:27 am

    I’m going to preorder his book for sure.

    Reply
    • Cessily says:
      November 1, 2023 at 7:57 am

      Already preordered my audiobook, I can’t wait to listen to it. I hope it’s even more truthful, or as the rota would say “shocking”, than they fear. It’s beyond time that the world sees there is no “Great Wizard” behind the curtain.

      Reply
  3. equality says:
    November 1, 2023 at 7:32 am

    The difference is that Scobie likely doesn’t care if he gets invitations from the royals or if he gets any sort of knighthood or useless award. I hope he is spilling more than PH did. And now wait for H&M to be blamed for whatever he writes.

    Reply
  4. Surly Gale says:
    November 1, 2023 at 7:40 am

    Eh, I pre ordered Finding Freedom and was ultimately disappointed. Will he really have new info etc or will it again be a re-hash of everything we already know? These days, my pennies matter like never before (even during the 80s when I was a young, widowed mum). I don’t remember ever feeling this anxious about finances, so I won’t be pre-ordering till I’ve heard back from y’all that this time, it’s worth it!

    Reply
    • TheVolvesSeidr says:
      November 1, 2023 at 8:27 am

      I will give you my copy after I read it if you want? Let me know.

      Reply
    • Carrie says:
      November 1, 2023 at 8:39 am

      Agree. Finding Freedom was a limp disappointment. Info regurgitated from the tabloids and not much else. Won’t be buying this time around.

      Reply
    • H says:
      November 1, 2023 at 9:06 am

      Library!! That’s how I read most of my books – and library orders count for authors too! Sure, I had to wait a while to read Finding Freedom, but I was fine with that.

      Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    November 1, 2023 at 7:46 am

    Of course he’s going to use Spare for some of his source material or at least refer to some incidents from there – he would be stupid to ignore a book written by a member of the royal family as he writes about the royal family.

    I am interested to read this one. I don’t think its going to be as earthshattering as some may expect or want it to be, but I still think it will be interesting.

    Reply
    • Cessily says:
      November 1, 2023 at 8:01 am

      The thing is with the BRF even truthfully and fair reporting or coverage is earth shattering because they go to such extreme lengths and evil tactics to cover everything up with the help of a mercenary press.

      Reply
  6. Harper says:
    November 1, 2023 at 7:57 am

    I am definitely downloading Endgame the day it appears. I don’t expect Scobie to go full Andrew Morton rogue on us, but I think he will definitely have a worthwhile perspective and hopefully a few details that will fill in the cracks on some of the more mis-reported stories. If he includes even less than ten percent of what’s hidden about Burger King and throws in some Middleton tea then it’s worth my money.

    Finding Freedom was written when Meghan was still part of the family, the Queen was still alive, and we had no idea of half of the treachery going on behind the scenes. He also wrote it with a partner who seems to have removed herself from royal reporting, which I find extremely curious.

    Reply
  7. Jais says:
    November 1, 2023 at 8:24 am

    I’m excited to read it.

    Reply
  8. Brassy Rebel says:
    November 1, 2023 at 8:30 am

    By juxtaposing the two quotes, Scobie is gently, but definitely, shading Harry. Harry’s focus on the media as the root of the problem, rather than the weaponizing of the media by the monarchy may come in for some scrutiny here. And, IMHO, that wouldn’t be a bad thing.

    Reply
  9. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    November 1, 2023 at 9:11 am

    I’ve preordered my copy and am really looking forward to reading it!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment