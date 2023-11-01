The Sussexes took Archie & Lili trick-or-treating in Montecito, imagine the candy haul

It was so cool, two weekends ago, when Prince Harry suddenly appeared at the F1 race in Austin. I’ve been hoping we would see more of Harry and Meghan this fall, just because it feels like everyone has started their new chapters, finally. Prince Harry’s memoir was published, and H&M told their stories to Oprah and Netflix. The Windsors are actually starting to realize, four years later, how badly they f–ked up, even if they would never admit it. There’s a dawning realization in the UK that the Sussexes are not coming back under any circumstances.
Still, Harry and Meghan keep showing everyone that they can disappear whenever they want. I hoped for a Sussex Autumn, but we probably won’t get it. We did get this though – a tiny glimpse of Harry and Meghan trick-or-treating with their kids in Montecito.
It appears that Meghan is wearing a witch’s hat, right?? Lili is being carried by her mom, and Lili is in some kind of pink costume. Archie’s hair looks like it’s getting much darker, and his costume seems pretty simple – something in all-black. Harry didn’t dress up at all and he’s in charge of Lily’s candy bucket. I would love to know what Lili is supposed to be! Peppa Pig, maybe? I also wonder what the candy haul is like in such a ritzy enclave. Are rich people handing out whole Snickers bars?!?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I bet Archie’s costume is a little skeleton from the front.
I doubt Lili is Peppa Pig. I somehow don’t see them doing characters; more traditional costumes. Maybe she’s dressed as a butterfly?
The pink and black had me wondering if it’s a flamingo lol. My sister dressed my little niece and nephew up as parrots and it was cute as hell.
Looking at the photo i got the impression that Archie took his costume of😂. I think Meghan might be holding it as well as holding Lili.
LOL we’re not rich and we always give out full size candy bars.
I wonder if they go to a more close-in neighborhood to ToT, or go to a trunk or treat or something. I feel like it would be hard to trick or treat in some of those rich neighborhoods with the security gates and long driveways etc. Maybe everyone sits at the end of the driveway lol.
I save the full size bars for the teenagers who might get treated judgmentally for trick or treating. Littles get little candies (3 per).
Funny- you are exactly right! One time we took the kids trick-or-treating in Beverly Hills and a LOT of the houses had staff sitting at the end of the driveway with a bunch of candy on folding tables and it was actually very sweet.
@Becks1 That’s kind of what it looks like in the photo. It looks like a trunk or treat.
My driveway is nearly three hundred feet long. Any child who walks up it, gets a full sized candy bar.
Since the amount of trick or treaters have declined over the years, I will do a trick for them to earn an additional candy bar, they could tell a joke, or maybe sing a song…
That’s such a cute idea!
I’m on THE street for Halloween in my town, I get hundreds of kids. I went through three massive big bags of candy. I’d love to do full size, but it would break the bank!
Last night was the first night we have run out! I think we got about 100. We are on a dark street with no sidewalks or streetlights, so people just tend to use our street as a cutthrough to the nearby development.
I feel like Archie is going to be tall like his father. He seems tall for his age already!
That was my exact thought looking at the photo!
I just love that they’re able to live their life the way they’ve always wanted to.
I have no doubt being able to do “normal” stuff like any other suburban family is absolute heaven for Harry.
Right? Harry must be enjoying a second chance childhood in getting to do all the normal things he wasn’t allowed to do.
In my experience, rich people hand out the worst candy and keep the full-size candy bars for themselves and their own set.
But I love that the Sussexes can do normal family things.
Someone on Twitter mentioned that Archie doesn’t like to dress up, according to Meghan, and if that’s true, that’s adorable. It’s nice that he isn’t being forced to meet other people’s expectations.
Meghan mentioned on Ellen that when they went trick or treating in 2021, archie was supposed to be a dinosaur and took his costume off in a matter of minutes. Maybe he really doesn’t like to get dressed up because it doesn’t seem like he’s wearing a costume here either.
If Archie doesn’t like to dress up, my guess is that he has a skeleton printed on his shirt and pants in the front. I did a half for my no-fun toddler when he didn’t want to wear a costume to daycare.
That was 2 years ago. He could have grown out of it by now lol
I also love this for them!
Split on the rich thing. I currently live adjacent to an extremely wealthy neighborhood in Balitmore (our side of the neighborhood isn’t shabby but it’s def not filled with mansions). When we moved here, my kids were agog at the amount of full-sized candy they got from the “big” houses and the number of houses where there would just be a bowl (full of full-size chocolate bars) out front with a nice little “please help yourself!” sign next to it. Before we moved here, we lived in a west-side neighborhood that bordered the county. Was definiately not a rich area, but Halloween was a BIG DEAL on our street. No one gave out full sized bars, but the kids would get fistfuls of candy at just about every house. So it kind of all evened out.
My son did not like costumes at that age, he would take it off halfway through trick or treating. He grew out of it though. I miss those days, lol.
When my little sister was Archie’s age, she took one look at the costume my mom made her (a felt Jack o lantern) and said No! So my mom wore it and my sister just wore regular clothes. Everyone thought that was hilarious and they got tons of candy.
We live on the Upper West Side of Manhattan and trick-or-treating here is an EVENT. Our apartment building is small, so the kids here all got full-sized candies from the neighbors in the building). On Central Park West, the doormen would have bowls of snack sized candies for the kids who walked up the street (ToT within any building is for residents & their friends only). The stores on Columbus Ave would also have bowls of small candies (the photo I took one year of my 7 year old and their best friend trick or treating at the liquor store had my family in stitches). A few of the side streets also go all out with decorations on the townhouses and the residents sitting on the steps with bags and bags of candy.
Wow! i love this for them, doing normal every day things, so beautiful
Looks like Lili is tuckered out and Mommy has to do the transporting. Also, it looks to me as if she has a little witch hat on to match Meghan’s. I wonder if this will be the only photo captured and posted while out trick or treating…I sincerely hope so.
Aww.. happy Halloween Lili and Archie. Doing normal family things. Good for them.
For their sake I hope it’s not the healthy apples and fruits etc, though in affluent neighborhoods it might be.
I would always love getting cool pencils and stickers, that’s such a better alternative than going the healthy route.
Post-Covid (ish), I don’t know why anyone would give out food items which have been touched by unknown hands — but maybe that’s just me.
If it was that easy we’d all get covid everytime we pumped gas or went to the grocery store.
I love this normal family moment for Harry. I hope they can do it without being hounded by paps.
Probably not snickers because they have peanuts.. most communities I’ve lived in there is a children’s Halloween party at the clubhouse with games and lots of candy. trick or treating door to door has been dwindling in numbers at least in my experience. I’m sure they had a great Halloween and if Prince Harry is like most dads he sampled his share of the bounty last night.
I’ll admit it and risk getting criticized; ages 2 and 4 are absolutely delightful and I would love to see a nice photo of them both.
@Libra, nobody is going to criticize you because most people who like them would love to see how they’re growing and changing too. It’s just that we understand why they can’t release many photos, that’s all.
Seems like a neighbourhood trick or treat and parents are out with their little ones. Love the idea! I usually just hand out Hallowe’en treats to the little ones who come out before dark with their parents, and just turn the porch lights out after 8.
I gather from the Ellen interview, Harry and Meghan tried to get their children to put on animal costumes. Meghan said Lili was a a little skunk from Pepe Le Pew. Archie looks like he is wearing a skeleton costume with the skeleton painted on the front. It’s hard to tell what Lili is in her pink haze, but the little ones do get tired, especially if they have to waddle around in some costumes, like that cute little tiger.
You can barely even tell its him yet i know the DM is going to shell out so much money for this photo which goes to show how in demand they are.
It used to be that the really rich areas did full size candy bars and some even did King Size candy bars but last i heard this was done in the 90s-early 00’s. Ever since I have not heard of anyone doing this since. I hope they do.
Imagine the DM budget meeting:
“We had to spend a 100,000 pounds so that we could dog a four year old.”
What a basket of deplorables. What a wretched hive of scum and villainy.
Ah, but the BM can then feast on the story for days, including estimating how many million dollars’ worth of candy the children received, the cost of costumes and, that old standby, the number of bathrooms in their mansion. Then, if it’s not scandalous enough, you add to that the cost of Meghan’s watch which she had purchased long before meeting Harry, and before you know it, the Sussexes appear to have spent the equivalent of the national debt in one night, don’t you know. I hope they all had a happy halloween.
Or…the Sussexes are so financially strapped that they rely on free handouts as treats for their kids! LOL
Love this for them. I wonder if it still feels like a miracle and a blessing to them that they got out and can do normal things like this.
It may just be a shadow but it looks like Archie could be wearing a fake ginger beard. Perhaps he’s dressed as a scary Prince Harry. It looks like Lily has no fear of dressing up. A scary Barbie? A giant pink bumble bee?
My niece and nephew came over last night to hit our street after they went trick-or-treating in their neighorhood. We live in a pretty upscale, wealthy suburb of Chicago and the amount of candy those kids had was unbelievable. Full sized pillow cases jammed to top with candy, much of full sized candy bars, lol. I helped my niece sort her candy into piles and she literally had 42 twix bars, 19 kit kats, 38 reece’s peanut butter cups, 14 hundred grand bars, 27 M&M’s, and a huge assortment of other candy. It was crazy, lol. My sister and brother in law are very wealthy and always do trays lined with an assortment of full sized candy bars at their house. Our neighborhood is huge on Halloween, with everyone doing elaborate decorations of their houses and in their yards, and tons of families and kids, so we easily got over 100 trick or treaters in about 2 hours.
Not trying to hi-jack thread but… I absolutely LOVE the black and white herringbone (?) jacket/poncho/cape Meghan is wearing. One of my favorite looks!
I love it too! I think it might be my favorite look of hers.
I thoroughly enjoy these small glimpses into their world and how it shows us the Sussexes are living a calm loving ordinary life. Harry craved it and never had it after his mom passed and the firm tried to take it from Meghan and surround her with insanity and ugliness.
They fought their way out of the circus and from time to time we get to see a pic of them that shows us they are living their happily ever after.
My mom’s been handing out full size candy bars ever since my youngest sibling finished college. My hometown has an unofficially designated trick or treating neighborhood (aka small houses on smaller lots). Her’s in the secondly preferred hood so she only gets about a hundred kids.
I’m so happy for Harry and Megan. This is what they wanted for their children. Happy “regular” lives and memories, not stuffed shirts and stuffier controlled lives. Long may it continue, and I hope that pictures do get published in the UK, for two reasons, one it shows the left behind Royals what a HAPPY family looks like and two, that’s all the British rags will ever get now, Harry and Megan’s backs as they walk away from their toxic bullsht
I love this for them. It looks as if Archie is wearing a black costume that might have a superhero image or something else only on the front. I can’t tell what Lilibet has on but she looks to be exhausted and resting on her mother’s shoulder. I hope these are the only photos we see and that they all had a great time.
I have a deal with the sweet little girl next door. I am her last stop of the evening and I dump all of my excess inventory in her bag. I had planned for close to 75 kids but barely had 30, so she scored big time – and having it all out of the house means I won’t be tempted to eat it all.
You see all these crazy narratives about the Sussexes or their marriage, and then there is the reality. Two parents wrapping up Halloween with their little kids, a family having an evening out. A sweet little photo.
My hot take: we are probably not going to see Meghan on a consistent basis or at a high frequency every again. I also believe she won’t ever come back to Instagram. I think she is just done with public life in general and is leaving the public side of things to Harry. I hope that I am wrong, but that is my gut.
I think that whatever Meghan went through on Salty Island and we don’t know the full extent and probably won’t until years from now, traumatized Meghan and she is just done. I hope that I am wrong, but the continued hate toward this woman for breathing, makes me think that for own peace of mind, Meghan is going to keep a low profile except for the most special of occasions.
It’s sad, but it is what it is. I hope I’m wrong.
If Meghan will never return to Instagram, then why does she have an Instagram handle (@/meghan) followed by some of her friends like Mandana Dayani, Kadi Lee, Kelly Zajfen, and Malala? She also signed with WME in April and attended 4 days with Harry at the Invictus Games. She is definitely NOT “done” with public life, and even if we don’t see her much the rest of this year, I’m sure she’ll be back on Instagram and announcing her projects by 2024.
Archie is going to be tall like his dad Harry-I could not see Lilibet too well but she seems kind of tuckered out-mom has to carry her-glad to see the Sussex family doing normal things on their own terms. I think dressing costumes may be a security risk-sometimes other kids have similar outfits-don’t want any mix-ups.