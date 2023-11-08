Lori Harvey & Damson Idris are over: ‘We part ways remaining friends’

A few months ago, someone posted a video of Damson Idris and Lori Harvey at a concert. Damson had his arms wrapped around Lori and he seemed totally into her, kissing her and being demonstrative. A lot of women noted that Lori didn’t seem totally into it and I thought that as well – while she enjoyed his attention, she was already over it in some way. Considering Damson was basically her rebound after she dumped Michael B. Jordan – and Damson and MBJ were reportedly friends too – it’s not a surprise to learn that Lori is now officially done with Damson.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris have gone their separate ways after a little more than one year of dating. In a joint statement shared exclusively with The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, Harvey and Idris said, “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.” The model and Snowfall star initially sparked dating rumors in December last year when they were spotted leaving a West Hollywood restaurant together. The following month, the pair seemingly confirmed their romance on social media when Idris shared a photo of them on his Instagram Story. The two could be seen embracing in the photo as the Outside the Wire actor kissed Harvey on the cheek. Idris also wrote in the post, “Happy Birthday Nunu” followed by a red heart emoji. At the time, Harvey reposted the photo, adding a trio of white hearts to her post.

[From THR]

Lori is 26 years old and a baller. She’s the epitome of “know your worth.” The fact that MBJ was ready to marry her and she listened to her own inner voice and decided she wasn’t ready? That continues to be amazing to me. She was a million times more serious about MBJ than Damson too. Anyway, I hope Damson isn’t too broken up about it. Lori breaks hearts wherever she goes.