“Andy Cohen said he’s not retiring from Bravo anytime soon” links

This guy is such a despicable douchebag.
Bummer.
Andy wants to keep bringing the bullying, bigotry and outright racism to homes everywhere.
Man, Andy Cohen sure has the face he deserves. It’s amazing how that happens.
Can they kick him out. He negotiated “watch what happens” as part of a messy behind the scenes thing. They really wanted him gone. Lol.
I know they say “watch what happens” has been renewed a few times but is it a real renewal? Is the show still going on its on or is there a mechanism for cancelation. Example if viewers fall below 100 thousand the show can be canceled.
Cause tons of people have tried to side step his contract -example him hosting all the reunions- but he always wins. As a viewer it’s even obvious they need a different host for some seasons.
I didn’t think Andy Cohen was so unpopular on Celebitchy. I thought I was the only one who hated him.
He’s awful!!
Jason Momoa is selling underwear!
–I only checked out the article to see him model a pair. Disappointingly, he does not. He is showing off some cute pink polka dot boxers, but they still don’t live up to the loin cloth. Why doesn’t he also promote loin cloths? I’m all for Jason Momoa-sells-loin-cloths as long as we get to see him in advertising pics. Just saying.
I’m seeing sponsored posts from him on Instagram, which is weird. I have a lurk account that follows pretty much figure skating, knitting, and sewing. Weird.
I’ve never been able to watch 5 seconds of Andy, the housewives, nor Kardashians. Yes, I am proud.
I am old enough to remember when Bravo was supposed to be more independent art house-y. Wtf
He always yells “HIIII IT’S ANDY,” and also that ear-splitting theme song – can’t mute fast enough.