“Andy Cohen said he’s not retiring from Bravo anytime soon” links

Andy Cohen says he’s not retiring anytime soon, he’ll stay at Bravo until “they kick him out.” Which will hopefully be soon. [Just Jared]
An update to the saga of Shereen Wu, AI & Michael Costello. [LaineyGossip]
Pajiba has a politics-coverage substack! [Pajiba]
Billy Porter brings the shiny stuff! [Go Fug Yourself]
More about the great news for Virginia! [Jezebel]
Mariah Carey loves Britney Spears. [OMG Blog]
Savannah Chrisley’s new boyfriend has an interesting past. [Starcasm]
Jason Momoa is selling underwear! [Seriously OMG]
Hailey Bieber is also selling underwear! [Hollywood Life]
Meet Instagram hottie Edson Juarez.[Socialite Life]
Gifts to give people who say they don’t want anything. [Buzzfeed]

  1. Lolalola says:
    November 8, 2023 at 12:38 pm

    This guy is such a despicable douchebag.

  2. Krista says:
    November 8, 2023 at 12:40 pm

    Bummer.

  3. girl_ninja says:
    November 8, 2023 at 12:45 pm

    Andy wants to keep bringing the bullying, bigotry and outright racism to homes everywhere.

  4. ClaireB says:
    November 8, 2023 at 2:46 pm

    Man, Andy Cohen sure has the face he deserves. It’s amazing how that happens.

  5. Macky says:
    November 8, 2023 at 2:56 pm

    Can they kick him out. He negotiated “watch what happens” as part of a messy behind the scenes thing. They really wanted him gone. Lol.

    I know they say “watch what happens” has been renewed a few times but is it a real renewal? Is the show still going on its on or is there a mechanism for cancelation. Example if viewers fall below 100 thousand the show can be canceled.
    Cause tons of people have tried to side step his contract -example him hosting all the reunions- but he always wins. As a viewer it’s even obvious they need a different host for some seasons.

  6. Mireille says:
    November 8, 2023 at 3:20 pm

    I didn’t think Andy Cohen was so unpopular on Celebitchy. I thought I was the only one who hated him.

  7. Mireille says:
    November 8, 2023 at 3:37 pm

    Jason Momoa is selling underwear!

    –I only checked out the article to see him model a pair. Disappointingly, he does not. He is showing off some cute pink polka dot boxers, but they still don’t live up to the loin cloth. Why doesn’t he also promote loin cloths? I’m all for Jason Momoa-sells-loin-cloths as long as we get to see him in advertising pics. Just saying.

  8. Concern Fae says:
    November 8, 2023 at 4:05 pm

    I’m seeing sponsored posts from him on Instagram, which is weird. I have a lurk account that follows pretty much figure skating, knitting, and sewing. Weird.

  9. paintergal says:
    November 8, 2023 at 4:38 pm

    I’ve never been able to watch 5 seconds of Andy, the housewives, nor Kardashians. Yes, I am proud.

  10. Sass says:
    November 8, 2023 at 4:44 pm

    I am old enough to remember when Bravo was supposed to be more independent art house-y. Wtf

  11. Torttu says:
    November 8, 2023 at 5:43 pm

    He always yells “HIIII IT’S ANDY,” and also that ear-splitting theme song – can’t mute fast enough.

