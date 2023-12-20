Kim Kardashian: ‘I’m probably more religious than most people guess’

Kim Kardashian is one of GQ’s honorees for their Men of the Year covers. GQ always chooses at least one woman, and this year, that’s Kim. The interview is kind of weird though – I thought it would mostly be about everything she’s accomplishing these days, the crazy success of Skims, her post-divorce life. There’s some of that, but the bulk of the interview is about her father, Robert Kardashian Sr, who passed away weeks before Kim’s 23rd birthday. All of Robert Kardashian’s children miss him a great deal, and Kourtney and Kim have the strongest memories of him. Kim is probably the most like her father – industrious, smart, interested in the law. It’s clear from this piece that Kim has been thinking about her father a lot recently, as the 20th anniversary of his passing was this September. Some highlights from GQ:
One of her last conversations with her dad: “I know you’re going to be okay,” Robert told her. “It’s almost like I can see ahead. I know you’re going to be okay, but just take care of your siblings for me. Just make sure you take care of them.” She still thinks about those words. Just take care of your siblings for me. From then on, she considered her family and their ambitions in a new light. “I took what he said to mean that I was going to be okay in life,” she says. “But it made me make decisions differently.”
Robert loved contracts: “My dad had me sign a contract for everything. When I got a car, I needed to have it washed once a week, make sure that it had enough gas and that I didn’t run it into the ground. It was a gift he gave me at 16, but I had responsibilities.”
Kim hopes to pass on her father’s work ethic to her kids: “[North] gets a huge pitcher and fills it, puts it in her wagon, and goes down to the corner. She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them. If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2. If she knows you, she will fully scam you. I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, ‘I don’t have any change.’ ”
The OJ Simpson trial: “That was really tough for our family,” Kim says of the 15 months between arraignment and acquittal, during which her parents were on different sides of one of the most sensational trials in American history. “Kourtney and I were drawn to our dad. We felt like Mom was happily remarried, so we would live with Dad. We didn’t want him to be by himself.”
Whether Kim has ever worked with a therapist: “I tried a little bit before my marriage ended. I do have a therapist that only deals in child psychology that I talk to to get parenting tips and advice. Sometimes I feel challenged by parenting. But I have the best group of friends and we talk about everything together, so that to me is therapy. I hit the lottery, the f–king Mega Ball of friends.”
Kim also turns to psychics and mediums for reassurance: There are a few that she consults regularly. “One is more of a spiritual healer putting out good vibes and energy. When they tell me things, I’ll write them down. I don’t walk away thinking that I’m going to read the list and make sure that everything comes true. After a few days I’ll forget about it. Then six months after the fact, I will reread my notes from the session and it will have happened.”
Her Christian faith: “I’m probably more religious than most people guess,” she says. She prays with her children every night before bed; if the kids are at a sleepover, they’ll FaceTime with Kim to say their prayers. They also read Bible stories from the same books Robert read to Kim and her siblings when they were children. Kourtney has the original books and shares them with the family.
Everything is a lesson: “That’s how I manage life. I look at everything as lessons. Things happen exactly the way that they are supposed to and take you exactly where you need to be. Even if it doesn’t make sense at the time, it’s leading you to a path.” She references a meme where Jesus is pulling a small teddy bear away from a little girl but behind his back holds a much larger one. “She doesn’t understand at the time, and she just wants her teddy bear. That’s so true in life.”
Something a medium told her: Kim says Robert reached out to her. “My dad had a chip on his tooth and I always said, ‘Dad, get a bonding and fix that tooth.’ He’d just laugh and say, ‘Kimberly, no one sees it. It’s fine.’ ” At her reading, Kim had a chipped tooth herself. “Your dad is laughing at your tooth,” the medium told her. “Who would know that?” Kim asks me. “It was nothing that was on the show. It was nothing that I had ever said out loud. Those kinds of things just make me smile inside.”
It doesn’t surprise me that Kim consults mediums and psychics with more regularity than therapists – that seems entirely on-brand for her, as does the fact that she probably spends as much time in hair-and-makeup as she does on her law studies. Speaking of, Kim told GQ that she tries to do her law studies “two or three hours each day and hopes to take the bar exam late next year or early 2025.” Which doesn’t sound bad at all for what amounts to a part-time law student doing her own makeshift “law school” program. She takes it seriously though – as seriously as she takes mediums and psychics! I’m honestly not throwing shade, sometimes mediums and psychics are helpful, you never know. Also: that story about North scamming people is hilarious.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, IG courtesy of GQ.
I don’t think that story about North is flattering. Sounds like she is excelling in the family’s scamming industry.
Is anything about this family flattering?
That was rhetorical.
Agree.
She’s a CHILD. Who knows that the people that SHE knows are rich AF. I think it’s telling that she only charges $2 to strangers.
Oh, so it’s okay to cheat the rich? If she were poor herself, MAYBE an excuse.
“Things happen exactly the way that they are supposed to and take you exactly where you need to be.“
—This is one of the most toxic worldviews for mental health.
100% This statement is so dangerous. Maybe when you are a “billionaire” this applies, but no, not everything that happens takes you where you need to be. There’s lots of things people have to go through and I wish they didn’t. She is so toxic.
Yeah, another one similar that I hate is “everything happens for a reason” of course always said after something awful has happened
Yeah, that statement has zero meaning one way or the other. You can trace back a reason for anything that happens – doesn’t mean it’s a good reason or a good thing that happened.
C’mon, it took her almost four years to pass the baby bar which my understanding is just the subjects for the first year of law school. Then she said she plans to take the full bar exam in 2025. That will be a full seven years since she first claimed to be a law student. if she actually took law seriously she would devote more time and effort both to studying it and doing legal oriented work so she could get her license and become a practicing lawyer more quickly than that! And don’t say “she’s a mom she is part time” I know people who were parents working full time day jobs who did law school at night and passed the bar all within four years. She is a multimillionaire with a team of nannies. No excuses. She is not serious about law, it’s just a hobby for her to give her something else about herself to market.
Normal law school is three years. Most people take the bar exam a few months later. Taking double the normal time to do it on your own is OK. This family is terrible and awful, but other people who are working and going to school are reading this as well.
If I had given a thought as to how religious Kim Kardashian is, the answer is not at all. More than saying grace at dinner would have surprised me.
Exactly this. I went to law school at night while working a full time job. While I didn’t have kids, most of my classmates did and they didn’t have the resources she does
@LightPurple- DAMN that sounds grueling! I can’t imagine having to know about every facet of law…so overwhelming.
So what? Is it a race??
We had COVID thrown in there, and that’s disrupted a lot of people’s degree timeline, whether they’re reading for the bar (this is more common than you may realize in some states) or getting a PhD at an Ivy League university. An extra couple of years is very common right now for full-time degrees. Also, Kim is doing this part time and she has been through a VERY difficult divorce, raising 4 kids 10 and under (having help does not mean you’re not raising them), running multiple businesses which include SKIMS that took off like a rocket in COVID and I think launching a private equity shop too (again having help does not mean you’re not working, especially when you’re the face of many of the brands, which also requires her to make a TON of content). Who knows? She may also have learning disabilities, which could cause challenges with testing and require her to need more time studying. And it is not a race.
People criticize her sister Kylie and all the other celebrities for not getting a college degree (which is not the same as not being educated and not the end-all be-all), but now people are criticizing Kim for spending her extra time reading for the bar? If she’s interested in this AND if will probably help her for her own business life, what’s the problem?
Kaiser’s right-Kim is industrious and smart-and if she decides to do this she will. Who cares how long it takes?
No, it is not a race but the bar exam requires a tremendous amount of very detailed knowledge, a good 70% of which the lawyer will never use again. Seriously, riparian water rights was on the multistate section of both state bar exams I took and on the state essay portion of one of them. I have NEVER needed to know anything about riparian water rights or bankruptcy law or federal exemptions. This is not information that one can retain for long periods of time so getting it over with as soon as possible is the best way to go. Other people had to deal with COVID. Other people take circuitous routes to get it done – that’s why law schools have evening programs in which more 90% of the students have established careers and families yet still manage to get through it in a limited period of time.
Sorry, just really tired of people making excuses for that woman.
I never thought about Kim being religious or not, but I’m surprised that she’s willing to talk about it. The general attitude is to equate religion with political leanings and that leads to all kinds of judgements.
As a religious person, I find her calling herself “more religious than people probably realize” kinda offensive. You don’t get to pick and choose which parts of the Christian faith you want to follow. I’m a very liberal Christian, and I have very open worldviews, but I’m calling BS on Kim Kardashian actually being a religious person.
She has no problem lying, manipulating, and scheming though. Plus, I’m under the suspicion (I could be wrong) that Kim pays blogs to write nice things about her.
Kim and Kylie send free merch to View ladies all the time and they kiss her ass on most discussions. Kardashians know the game.
She will latch onto anything that can bring her a veneer of respectability. She wants people to forget about her sex tape/ho past.
this is a family that created their own church (as in created their own Christian denomination, not just built a chapel on their property) so . . .
Yeah but who really cares how religious she is? Unless we’re still peddling that old trope that religiosity is somehow a gauge of morality. Hopefully, we’ve all learned by now that this is not the case nor has it ever been.
You don’t see photos of her in the news everyday anymore. Their new show isn’t doing that well. She’s not getting asked on talk shows all the time. Yeah she’s doing a little more acting. But it’s not making that kind of impact. I don’t do a lot of social media. But is she still doing a lot of sponsorships on them? I think it’s starting to hit her that she’s not the it girl anymore. So she’s trying to put out there that she’s a mature business woman now. She’s trying to reinvent herself. Just like Paris Hilton did. Didn’t really work for Hilton. Not going to work for Kim. Hope she put enough money away. Because skims is based on her being in tabloids constantly. Because they are basically just girdles. And you can buy the same things cheaper everywhere.
Did her psychic warn her NOT to marry Kanye and have four damn kids with him? She had three failed marriages, so maybe get a new psychic lol.