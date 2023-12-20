Kim Kardashian: ‘I’m probably more religious than most people guess’

Kim Kardashian is one of GQ’s honorees for their Men of the Year covers. GQ always chooses at least one woman, and this year, that’s Kim. The interview is kind of weird though – I thought it would mostly be about everything she’s accomplishing these days, the crazy success of Skims, her post-divorce life. There’s some of that, but the bulk of the interview is about her father, Robert Kardashian Sr, who passed away weeks before Kim’s 23rd birthday. All of Robert Kardashian’s children miss him a great deal, and Kourtney and Kim have the strongest memories of him. Kim is probably the most like her father – industrious, smart, interested in the law. It’s clear from this piece that Kim has been thinking about her father a lot recently, as the 20th anniversary of his passing was this September. Some highlights from GQ:

One of her last conversations with her dad: “I know you’re going to be okay,” Robert told her. “It’s almost like I can see ahead. I know you’re going to be okay, but just take care of your siblings for me. Just make sure you take care of them.” She still thinks about those words. Just take care of your siblings for me. From then on, she considered her family and their ambitions in a new light. “I took what he said to mean that I was going to be okay in life,” she says. “But it made me make decisions differently.”

Robert loved contracts: “My dad had me sign a contract for everything. When I got a car, I needed to have it washed once a week, make sure that it had enough gas and that I didn’t run it into the ground. It was a gift he gave me at 16, but I had responsibilities.”

Kim hopes to pass on her father’s work ethic to her kids: “[North] gets a huge pitcher and fills it, puts it in her wagon, and goes down to the corner. She has a table and chairs and fans to keep herself cool. She makes signs. She stays there hours and hours. Her friends help, so she splits the money with them. If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2. If she knows you, she will fully scam you. I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, ‘I don’t have any change.’ ”

The OJ Simpson trial: “That was really tough for our family,” Kim says of the 15 months between arraignment and acquittal, during which her parents were on different sides of one of the most sensational trials in American history. “Kourtney and I were drawn to our dad. We felt like Mom was happily remarried, so we would live with Dad. We didn’t want him to be by himself.”

Whether Kim has ever worked with a therapist: “I tried a little bit before my marriage ended. I do have a therapist that only deals in child psychology that I talk to to get parenting tips and advice. Sometimes I feel challenged by parenting. But I have the best group of friends and we talk about everything together, so that to me is therapy. I hit the lottery, the f–king Mega Ball of friends.”

Kim also turns to psychics and mediums for reassurance: There are a few that she consults regularly. “One is more of a spiritual healer putting out good vibes and energy. When they tell me things, I’ll write them down. I don’t walk away thinking that I’m going to read the list and make sure that everything comes true. After a few days I’ll forget about it. Then six months after the fact, I will reread my notes from the session and it will have happened.”

Her Christian faith: “I’m probably more religious than most people guess,” she says. She prays with her children every night before bed; if the kids are at a sleepover, they’ll FaceTime with Kim to say their prayers. They also read Bible stories from the same books Robert read to Kim and her siblings when they were children. Kourtney has the original books and shares them with the family.

Everything is a lesson: “That’s how I manage life. I look at everything as lessons. Things happen exactly the way that they are supposed to and take you exactly where you need to be. Even if it doesn’t make sense at the time, it’s leading you to a path.” She references a meme where Jesus is pulling a small teddy bear away from a little girl but behind his back holds a much larger one. “She doesn’t understand at the time, and she just wants her teddy bear. That’s so true in life.”

Something a medium told her: Kim says Robert reached out to her. “My dad had a chip on his tooth and I always said, ‘Dad, get a bonding and fix that tooth.’ He’d just laugh and say, ‘Kimberly, no one sees it. It’s fine.’ ” At her reading, Kim had a chipped tooth herself. “Your dad is laughing at your tooth,” the medium told her. “Who would know that?” Kim asks me. “It was nothing that was on the show. It was nothing that I had ever said out loud. Those kinds of things just make me smile inside.”