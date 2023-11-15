“Margot Robbie wore a corseted Schiaparelli to the ‘Saltburn’ premiere” links

Margot Robbie wore a (ghastly) Schiaparelli gown to the Saltburn premiere. Robbie’s LuckyChap produced Saltburn. [RCFA]
Robbie’s gown is perfect for a western bordello.
Hi Western Bordello Barbie!
Bordello After Hours – like she was trying wriggle out of the dress and it got stuck around her hips.
Maybe a Best Western Bordello …
P, your comment just made me spit out my water and I’m not mad about it.
Margot’s whole look doesn’t suit her that well. I do love both Michael Fassbender’s and Taika Waititi’s suits.
Not into Michael’s suit. Hate how he keeps his hair so short. Wifey didn’t feel like going with him? Hope his movie doesn’t suck.
Urgh she’s back to wearing black and dark makeup. It does not suit her at all. Also what is that weird gold ring at the torso?
It looks like the zipper pull.
I love the bodice but the cups seem a bit too small, bottom half is a total misfire 🥴 I feel like a draped silk skirt would have been cute!
I was going to say I didn’t mind Fassbender’s suit until I saw the full length photo. The pants! My god. The fit looks worse than something you could buy at The Mean’s Wearhouse. I don’t know if Margot is still working with the stylist she used for Barbie promo – but if not…she needs to go back to working with him. And if so….what happened?! The boots leggings Kylie is wearing were all over the runways. Valentino did them, Balmain…they could be any of those.
Her hair looks great.
This looks stiff, heavy and very uncomfortable. Fire your stylist, Margot!
[sneaks in and whispers] I like Margot’s look [and sneaks away]
[looks around nervously] Me too
Saw Barbie for the second time last week. There is so much content that I missed first time around. The clothes were fantastic!! Sadly, Margot Robbie does not look fantastic here.
I finished Counting the Costs yesterday, and it is not suprising that Jill is saying nice things about Michelle Duggar. In the book she saves most of the ire for her father and frequently praises Michelle, extolls what she sees as the good parts of her childhood, and makes it clear that she does want to maintain a relationship with both her parents.