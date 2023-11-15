“Margot Robbie wore a corseted Schiaparelli to the ‘Saltburn’ premiere” links
  • November 15, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Margot Robbie wore a (ghastly) Schiaparelli gown to the Saltburn premiere. Robbie’s LuckyChap produced Saltburn. [RCFA]
Andre 3000 has a new album coming out soon! [LaineyGossip]
Taika Waititi, Rita Ora & Michael Fassbender came out for the Next Goal Wins premiere. Fassy’s suit is awful, my God. [Just Jared]
Is Bianca Censori getting some distance from Kanye West? [Pajiba]
Is Kylie Jenner wearing pants or tights? A question for our time. [Go Fug Yourself]
Tom Ford’s thought process about designing men’s underwear. [OMG Blog]
Jill Dillard is praising Michelle Duggar, hm. [Starcasm]
Young Sheldon is ending this season. [Seriously OMG]
Ethan Slater & Ariana Grande are still happening. [Hollywood Life]
Nurse Blake is the new hot comedian? [Socialite Life]
Millennials share the dumb advice their parents gave them. [Buzzfeed]

17 Responses to ““Margot Robbie wore a corseted Schiaparelli to the ‘Saltburn’ premiere” links”

  1. Constant says:
    November 15, 2023 at 12:33 pm

    Robbie’s gown is perfect for a western bordello.

    Reply
  2. Kirsten says:
    November 15, 2023 at 12:42 pm

    Margot’s whole look doesn’t suit her that well. I do love both Michael Fassbender’s and Taika Waititi’s suits.

    Reply
    • Barbie1 says:
      November 15, 2023 at 12:56 pm

      Not into Michael’s suit. Hate how he keeps his hair so short. Wifey didn’t feel like going with him? Hope his movie doesn’t suck.

      Reply
  3. Normades says:
    November 15, 2023 at 12:50 pm

    Urgh she’s back to wearing black and dark makeup. It does not suit her at all. Also what is that weird gold ring at the torso?

    Reply
  4. Lush says:
    November 15, 2023 at 12:52 pm

    I love the bodice but the cups seem a bit too small, bottom half is a total misfire 🥴 I feel like a draped silk skirt would have been cute!

    Reply
  5. Ameerah M says:
    November 15, 2023 at 12:54 pm

    I was going to say I didn’t mind Fassbender’s suit until I saw the full length photo. The pants! My god. The fit looks worse than something you could buy at The Mean’s Wearhouse. I don’t know if Margot is still working with the stylist she used for Barbie promo – but if not…she needs to go back to working with him. And if so….what happened?! The boots leggings Kylie is wearing were all over the runways. Valentino did them, Balmain…they could be any of those.

    Reply
  6. D says:
    November 15, 2023 at 12:55 pm

    Her hair looks great.

    Reply
  7. LeaTheFrench says:
    November 15, 2023 at 1:06 pm

    This looks stiff, heavy and very uncomfortable. Fire your stylist, Margot!

    Reply
  8. ML says:
    November 15, 2023 at 1:26 pm

    [sneaks in and whispers] I like Margot’s look [and sneaks away]

    Reply
  9. Libra says:
    November 15, 2023 at 1:55 pm

    Saw Barbie for the second time last week. There is so much content that I missed first time around. The clothes were fantastic!! Sadly, Margot Robbie does not look fantastic here.

    Reply
  10. Katie says:
    November 15, 2023 at 4:58 pm

    I finished Counting the Costs yesterday, and it is not suprising that Jill is saying nice things about Michelle Duggar. In the book she saves most of the ire for her father and frequently praises Michelle, extolls what she sees as the good parts of her childhood, and makes it clear that she does want to maintain a relationship with both her parents.

    Reply

