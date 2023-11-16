“Dakota Johnson’s ‘Madame Web’ line readings are iconic” links
  • November 16, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Dakota Johnson is trending on social media solely because of the completely amazing line reading of “He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died” in the first Madame Web trailer. [LaineyGossip]
Why “He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died” has become this week’s funniest meme. [The Mary Sue]
Anne Hathaway’s Bulgari campaign. [Tom & Lorenzo]
The Friends cast posted their tributes to Matthew Perry. [Pajiba]
Some cool stocking stuffers for kids. [Buzzfeed]
Travis Kelce talked about his trip to Argentina on his podcast. [JustJared]
How is Matt Bomer still this ageless and beautiful? [GFY]
Khloe Kardashian is still talking about Jordyn Woods. [Hollywood Life]
Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars. [Seriously OMG]

11 Responses to ““Dakota Johnson’s ‘Madame Web’ line readings are iconic” links”

  1. Normades says:
    November 16, 2023 at 12:55 pm

    I love that Jason doesn’t seem one bit jealous or threatened by his brother’s relationship and is just as entertained by it as everyone else.

    • Truthiness says:
      November 16, 2023 at 2:14 pm

      100%. I think Jason is the funnier brother and it would be hilarious to see him go to a Swift concert and go the whole 9 yards with trading bracelets and wearing a special outfit.

  2. tealily says:
    November 16, 2023 at 12:57 pm

    He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died.

  3. Mee says:
    November 16, 2023 at 1:11 pm

    Wow, acting is……hard for Dakota. That nepotism sure kicked in on time for her. That was bad from the monotone delivery of the first line. Ooof

  4. J says:
    November 16, 2023 at 1:32 pm

    I don’t get it. She sounds …good? I don’t understand what I’m apparently missing.

    • Anners says:
      November 16, 2023 at 1:46 pm

      I feel the same way. I don’t find Dakota Johnson a compelling actress, and the line is a bit clunky and weird, but I don’t think it would have stuck out to me as a hilarious meme if I hadn’t gone in listening for it. I still don’t think it’s that funny, but then I accept that I am an old and have reached the “I just don’t get kids these days” stage of life. Sad, but there you go. 🙂

    • Nicki says:
      November 16, 2023 at 2:26 pm

      I think it’s more about the awful writing than the delivery of the line? For me the ultimate Dakota moment will always be that time she took down Ellen. Love that clip from the show.

      • BeanieBean says:
        November 16, 2023 at 2:33 pm

        This is where I’m at–it’s a really stupid line & she delivers it in the same manner as every other line we see in this clip–flat monotone, no affect whatsoever.

      • Twin Falls says:
        November 16, 2023 at 5:02 pm

        I think the article writer summed it up perfectly that it’s the absurdity of the line together with the dead inside delivery that made a collectively exhausted population relate and laugh.

        Dakota’s acting style reminds me of Uma Thurman.

  5. Lorelei says:
    November 16, 2023 at 1:46 pm

    Ooof, reading that Matthew Perry post was rough 💔

    I still can’t believe he worried that people might not find him funny. He was always freaking hilarious.

  6. Kake says:
    November 16, 2023 at 2:20 pm

    Not a viewer of the Kardashians but followed the Khloe/Tristen storyline here on CB. Question? Did Khloe ever publicly apologize for her words/behaviors directed at Jordan or her reputation? Or did she perform an apology?

