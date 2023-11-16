“Dakota Johnson’s ‘Madame Web’ line readings are iconic” links

Dakota Johnson is trending on social media solely because of the completely amazing line reading of “He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died” in the first Madame Web trailer. [LaineyGossip]

Why “He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died” has become this week’s funniest meme. [The Mary Sue]

‘Forget it, Jake. He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died.’ pic.twitter.com/abtNZ85S4K — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) November 15, 2023

he was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died pic.twitter.com/xJ4HSc1iXx — alex (@alex_abads) November 15, 2023