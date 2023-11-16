“Dakota Johnson’s ‘Madame Web’ line readings are iconic” links

Dakota Johnson is trending on social media solely because of the completely amazing line reading of “He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died” in the first Madame Web trailer. [LaineyGossip]
Why “He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died” has become this week’s funniest meme. [The Mary Sue]
Anne Hathaway’s Bulgari campaign. [Tom & Lorenzo]
The Friends cast posted their tributes to Matthew Perry. [Pajiba]
Some cool stocking stuffers for kids. [Buzzfeed]
Travis Kelce talked about his trip to Argentina on his podcast. [JustJared]
How is Matt Bomer still this ageless and beautiful? [GFY]
Khloe Kardashian is still talking about Jordyn Woods. [Hollywood Life]
Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars. [Seriously OMG]
‘Forget it, Jake. He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died.’ pic.twitter.com/abtNZ85S4K
— Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) November 15, 2023
he was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died pic.twitter.com/xJ4HSc1iXx
— alex (@alex_abads) November 15, 2023
he was in the amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died pic.twitter.com/DkzYSFhKaH
— alex (@alex_abads) November 15, 2023
I love that Jason doesn’t seem one bit jealous or threatened by his brother’s relationship and is just as entertained by it as everyone else.
100%. I think Jason is the funnier brother and it would be hilarious to see him go to a Swift concert and go the whole 9 yards with trading bracelets and wearing a special outfit.
He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died.
Wow, acting is……hard for Dakota. That nepotism sure kicked in on time for her. That was bad from the monotone delivery of the first line. Ooof
I don’t get it. She sounds …good? I don’t understand what I’m apparently missing.
I feel the same way. I don’t find Dakota Johnson a compelling actress, and the line is a bit clunky and weird, but I don’t think it would have stuck out to me as a hilarious meme if I hadn’t gone in listening for it. I still don’t think it’s that funny, but then I accept that I am an old and have reached the “I just don’t get kids these days” stage of life. Sad, but there you go. 🙂
I think it’s more about the awful writing than the delivery of the line? For me the ultimate Dakota moment will always be that time she took down Ellen. Love that clip from the show.
This is where I’m at–it’s a really stupid line & she delivers it in the same manner as every other line we see in this clip–flat monotone, no affect whatsoever.
I think the article writer summed it up perfectly that it’s the absurdity of the line together with the dead inside delivery that made a collectively exhausted population relate and laugh.
Dakota’s acting style reminds me of Uma Thurman.
Ooof, reading that Matthew Perry post was rough 💔
I still can’t believe he worried that people might not find him funny. He was always freaking hilarious.
Not a viewer of the Kardashians but followed the Khloe/Tristen storyline here on CB. Question? Did Khloe ever publicly apologize for her words/behaviors directed at Jordan or her reputation? Or did she perform an apology?